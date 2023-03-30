I Wore These Platform Sandals Across Italy for 10 Days and Never Got a Single Blister

They’re incredibly comfortable and got me so many compliments.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Teva flatform sandal
Teva flatform sandal review TOUT. Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I’m incredibly loyal to my wardrobe. I will hold onto things long past the time they should have been donated simply due to sentimental value, and it takes a lot for a new pair of shoes to earn a spot in my highly curated lineup. Long have I been dedicated to my Birkenstock sandals for nearly any activity the warmer weather might allow, but last summer a new shoe was introduced into my life that turned everything upside down: the Teva Flatform Universal Sandal.

Not only do these shoes give me a much needed 1.25 inches of extra height, but they also quickly proved to be the one sandal I repeatedly turned to throughout a 10-day trip across Italy. The best part? They’re on sale at Amazon right now for as little as $48 in select colors. 

Teva Women's Flatform Universal Sandal

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $48 (originally $65)

The first time I tried on my Tevas, I was already rocking an unsightly number of blisters due to a new pair of running shoes that didn’t make the cut. With that in mind, I was nervous to slip my feet into the synthetic straps — and was shocked at how comfortable they were against my sensitive skin. The lightweight EVA midsole offered enough support that I was able to wear them while sightseeing in Florence and Rome, and they never caused chafing or discomfort, even straight out of the box.

The classic hook and loop closure helped these shoes fit perfectly to my foot, and I was able to loosen them around the ankle if the temperature caused my feet to swell (which, of course, they did.) They’re even made with a water-ready polyester webbing that I took advantage of when I wore them on a seaside outing on the Amalfi Coast. 

Not to mention the rubber sole ensured that even on slippery surfaces I had plenty of grip, so I didn’t have to worry about losing my balance or falling. Plus, because the closure is so secure they’re perfect for wear during the summertime — even with sweaty feet.

Teva flatform sandal review

Merrell Readman

The issue I often run into while wearing slip-on sandals is that there’s not a secure fit, so I often need to curl my toes in order to hold the shoe in place, but these sandals were strapped firmly to my feet and simply felt like an extension of myself. And while platforms can sometimes be difficult to walk in, the flat design has always felt supportive due to the cushioned nature of the sole. From lunchtime strolls back home around New York City to long days of sightseeing across Europe, these shoes have never once disappointed me — and they always get compliments.

Don’t want to take my word for it? Well, you don’t have to. In fact, I’m joined by nearly 5,000 other shoppers who have awarded these sandals a perfect five-star rating at Amazon. One customer who struggles with arthritic joints raved that they “would highly recommend you splurge on these” because you “will notice less painful walking from the first step.” 

Meanwhile, another active traveler shared that they “loved this sandal so much” that they “bought two pairs,” adding that they’re “lightweight for travel packing.” And even a shopper who visited Disney and racked up 60,000 steps throughout their trip admitted that “these sandals will be my go-to for the next trip,” calling them “perfect for all day walking.”

Teva Women's Flatform Universal Sandal

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $51 (originally $65)

It’s not often that a shoe comes along and completely upends my regular lineup, but now that the Teva Flatform Universal Sandal is in my life, it has secured a spot in both my shoe rotation and my heart. My new go-to shoes are supportive enough to wear during international travel without ever having to worry about blisters or discomfort, so it’s safe to say that I can’t wait for the weather to warm up so I can step out in these ultra-comfortable, eye-catching platform sandals.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $48. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Flutter Short Sleeve Crew Neck Smocked Elastic Waist Tiered Midi Dress Tout
The 'Gorgeous, Go-to Vacation Dress' That Travelers Love Just Went on Sale
Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set Tout
Even Pilots Are Impressed With This 4-piece Luggage Set — and It’s 64% Off at Amazon
Sunany Inflatable Neck Pillow tout
TikTokers Found the Ultimate Hack for Sleeping on Any Flight, in Any Seat — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
Havaianas Women's Slim Fresh Flip-Flop Tout
These Flip-flops Have Traveled With Me Everywhere From Patagonia to Portugal — and They’re Only $6
adidas Running Ultraboost 23 TOUT
I Wore These Ultra-comfy Sneakers All Over Paris, and Now I’m Packing Them for Every Trip
Podiatrist Approved Most Comfortable Shoes Tout
Oprah’s 'Favorite' Podiatrist-loved Shoe Brand Is Having a Secret Sale — Shop 12 Styles Up to Nearly 60% Off
The Palestra Due Tout
These Comfy Leather Sneakers Are Handmade in Tuscany, and I Didn't Have to Break Them in
Zappos pain-free sandals under $100 roundup
We Can’t Believe Zappos Already Has Comfy Sandals Up to 65% Off for Spring — Here Are the 63 Best Deals
PAPLUS Ankle Compression Sock Tout
This $20 Amazon Best-seller Is the Secret to Making Long Flights More Comfortable
Oprah Comfy Travel Outfit Tout
Oprah Just Wore the Comfiest Travel Outfit — and We Found Her Entire Look on Sale at Amazon
rosyclo Cloud Slippers Tout
The Viral Amazon Cloud Slides That Have Taken Over TikTok Are Just $20 Right Now
Goodr OG Sunglasses (no slip, no bounce, all polarized) TOUT
I’m Always Traveling, and These $25 Polarized Sunglasses Are the First Thing I Pack for Sunny Destinations
Year Round Adventure Pants Tout
These Hiking Pants Have Taken Me From Norway to Colorado, and They're a Must for Year-round Adventure Travel
Nurses Say These Slip-on Sneakers Are the 'Most Comfortable Shoes Youâll Ever Buy' â and They're on Sale
Nurses Say These Slip-on Sneakers Are the 'Most Comfortable Shoes You’ll Ever Buy' — and They're on Sale
Amazon New Balance Men's Cross Trainers Tout
The Best-selling Sneakers From This Celeb-loved Brand Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon
Walking Shoes
The 10 Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
DG Hill Thermal Socks
These Thermal Socks Keep My Feet Toasty Warm When Skiing — and You Can Get 2 for the Price of 1
Miller Soft Sandal Tout
These Hugely Popular Sandals Have Memory Foam Soles for All-day Comfort — and They’re on Sale
Hacks for Beating Jet Lag Tout
I’m a Wellness Writer, and These 11 Hacks Are My Secret to Beating Jet Lag