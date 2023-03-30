I Wore These Platform Sandals Across Italy for 10 Days and Never Got a Single Blister

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I’m incredibly loyal to my wardrobe. I will hold onto things long past the time they should have been donated simply due to sentimental value, and it takes a lot for a new pair of shoes to earn a spot in my highly curated lineup. Long have I been dedicated to my Birkenstock sandals for nearly any activity the warmer weather might allow, but last summer a new shoe was introduced into my life that turned everything upside down: the Teva Flatform Universal Sandal.

Not only do these shoes give me a much needed 1.25 inches of extra height, but they also quickly proved to be the one sandal I repeatedly turned to throughout a 10-day trip across Italy. The best part? They’re on sale at Amazon right now for as little as $48 in select colors.

To buy: amazon.com, $48 (originally $65)

The first time I tried on my Tevas, I was already rocking an unsightly number of blisters due to a new pair of running shoes that didn’t make the cut. With that in mind, I was nervous to slip my feet into the synthetic straps — and was shocked at how comfortable they were against my sensitive skin. The lightweight EVA midsole offered enough support that I was able to wear them while sightseeing in Florence and Rome, and they never caused chafing or discomfort, even straight out of the box.

The classic hook and loop closure helped these shoes fit perfectly to my foot, and I was able to loosen them around the ankle if the temperature caused my feet to swell (which, of course, they did.) They’re even made with a water-ready polyester webbing that I took advantage of when I wore them on a seaside outing on the Amalfi Coast.

Not to mention the rubber sole ensured that even on slippery surfaces I had plenty of grip, so I didn’t have to worry about losing my balance or falling. Plus, because the closure is so secure they’re perfect for wear during the summertime — even with sweaty feet.

The issue I often run into while wearing slip-on sandals is that there’s not a secure fit, so I often need to curl my toes in order to hold the shoe in place, but these sandals were strapped firmly to my feet and simply felt like an extension of myself. And while platforms can sometimes be difficult to walk in, the flat design has always felt supportive due to the cushioned nature of the sole. From lunchtime strolls back home around New York City to long days of sightseeing across Europe, these shoes have never once disappointed me — and they always get compliments.

Don’t want to take my word for it? Well, you don’t have to. In fact, I’m joined by nearly 5,000 other shoppers who have awarded these sandals a perfect five-star rating at Amazon. One customer who struggles with arthritic joints raved that they “would highly recommend you splurge on these” because you “will notice less painful walking from the first step.”

Meanwhile, another active traveler shared that they “loved this sandal so much” that they “bought two pairs,” adding that they’re “lightweight for travel packing.” And even a shopper who visited Disney and racked up 60,000 steps throughout their trip admitted that “these sandals will be my go-to for the next trip,” calling them “perfect for all day walking.”

It’s not often that a shoe comes along and completely upends my regular lineup, but now that the Teva Flatform Universal Sandal is in my life, it has secured a spot in both my shoe rotation and my heart. My new go-to shoes are supportive enough to wear during international travel without ever having to worry about blisters or discomfort, so it’s safe to say that I can’t wait for the weather to warm up so I can step out in these ultra-comfortable, eye-catching platform sandals.

