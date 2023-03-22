Shoppers Call This Vintage-inspired Bikini ‘the Most Flattering Bathing Suit’ They Own — and It’s Under $30

Warmer weather is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start considering what you’re going to wear on your next tropical vacation — or throughout the summer, for that matter. If you’ve been looking forward to spring break or any other beach trip, you’re going to need the most elusive of travel wardrobe essentials: a flattering bathing suit, one that’s both comfortable and stylish.

In the market for a high-quality bathing suit without a high price tag to match? Amazon is one of the best sources for stocking up on all your warm weather needs. In fact, the Tempt Me Two-piece Vintage Swimsuit is currently on sale starting at just $25, and this comfortable and supportive high-waisted set promises to be your new go-to bikini.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $36)

This polyester and spandex bathing suit is both stretchy and incredibly flattering, and a hook closure and adjustable self-tie halter ensure you can fasten the suit to fit your unique body type. A padded pushup top adds firm yet comfortable support, and the halter style is naturally more secure for active vacations — especially with two closures in the back.

The high-waisted bottoms look great on a wide range of figures and even feature a pleated front panel that add texture and intrigue to this vintage-inspired bikini. Not to mention they’re ultra-stretchy so you can enjoy all-day comfort while lounging around at the beach or spending time in the pool or ocean. This suit even boasts a size range from XXS to 22-plus so you can feel confident and secure with the right fit during your vacation.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $36)

More than 13,500 happy customers awarded this retro bikini with a perfect rating at Amazon, and one shopper even dubbed it their “favorite bathing suit,” adding that it “fit perfectly” and “stayed put” while swimming. Another customer confirmed that while looking for a suit that was “flattering and slightly modest,” this one “fit the bill.” They especially loved the high-waisted bottoms, and even noted that it is “now my favorite suit, even over other ones that I’ve paid a lot more for.”

Durability is key when it comes to a good bathing suit, and one shopper raved that they were “beyond impressed by the quality of this swimsuit,” adding that it was the “first time I’ve felt comfortable in a two-piece” in a long time.” Another customer swore that this suit “fits all body types,” noting that it’s “definitely worth more than the price.” Further, one person even admitted that they have “spent hundreds on bathing suits from [Victoria’s Secret] and none of them fit this [well].”

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $36)

We know how difficult it can be to find a bathing suit on a budget that actually fits, and fortunately the Tempt Me Two-piece Vintage Swimsuit is now on sale for as little as $25 in 41 bold and eye-catching colors and patterns. Supportive, high-quality, and universally flattering, you’re going to want to pick up multiples of this two-piece bathing suit before spring break begins.

