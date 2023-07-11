This Belt Bag Is ‘Perfect for Travel’ — and More Than 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day

Experience the joys of hands-free travel for just $10.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on July 11, 2023 11:07AM EDT

Fanny Pack
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

By nature, travel days can be incredibly stressful, and that’s only multiplied when you’re standing at the gate frantically searching through your oversized bag for your boarding pass and other important documents. It’s in these moments that you may wish you’d packed lighter — which is where a belt bag comes in handy.

The good news is that among the thousands of Amazon Prime Day deals across the site today is the Telena Belt Bag, which has been slashed by 56 percent to celebrate the shopping event of the season. At just $10, this unassuming pouch is about to become your new favorite travel companion.

Amazon Telena Belt Bag for Women Men Fashionable Crossbody Fanny Pack for Women Waist Bag

Amazon

The belt bag is one of the most functional trends to emerge from the athleisure craze of the last several years, and this Telena pouch is an affordable and stylish way to join in on the fun. The compact yet spacious bag is made with a durable (and water-resistant) polyester fabric that will keep your belongings protected and close to the chest while you travel, and an adjustable strap allows you to wear the bag across your body or around your waist for incredible versatility and comfort.

The inside of this pouch features one large compartment that’s the perfect size for your phone, wallet, and keys, alongside three mesh compartments and one hidden pocket at the back of the bag which is great for safely storing your passport while on the go. The bag even comes in 10 bright and neutral colors so you can easily find a pack that best suits your travel style.

Amazon Telena Belt Bag for Women Men Fashionable Crossbody Fanny Pack for Women Waist Bag

Amazon

More than 1,100 shoppers have awarded this belt bag with a five-star rating, confirming that it’s a lightweight and sleek way to enjoy hands-free travel on a budget. One customer noted that the “quality of the bag is top-notch and built to last,” adding that it’s not only “versatile,” but also “perfect for any occasion.” Meanwhile, another traveler raved that it was “so easy going through airports and not worrying about a purse,” while also noting that the bag is so comfortable that you’ll “forget you have it on.”

Shoppers were also impressed by how much they were able to fit in this small-but-mighty bag, with one person sharing that they took their belt bag “on a trip to the beach,” and it “was perfect” because “despite its small size” they were able to fit “a lot” in “the main pouch.” They even dubbed it “perfect for travel,” citing the “small outside pocket” as a highlight feature. Another shopper added that they purchased this pouch as a “running hip bag,” which has been “perfect for running or a short hike,” with “plenty of space for keys, phone, earbuds,” and more.

Amazon Telena Belt Bag for Women Men Fashionable Crossbody Fanny Pack for Women Waist Bag

Amazon

For sightseeing excursions, walking tours, and even short hikes, the Telena Belt Bag is a comfortable and spacious way to pack everything you might need for a day on the go without having to continuously hoist a bag up your shoulder. Right now, this functional travel bag is on sale for a whopping 56 percent off during Amazon Prime Day, so you won’t want to wait because the deal likely won’t last past July 12. Plus, if you’re still keeping your options open, keep reading to find the other belt bags that have been majorly discounted today.

More Fanny Packs on Sale at Amazon for Prime Day

Zorfin Fanny Pack 

ZORFIN Fanny Packs for Women Men

Amazon

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag

Amazon Prime Day ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag

Amazon

Sportsnew Fanny Pack

Amazon sportsnew Fanny Pack for Men Women - Waist Bag Pack

Amazon

Lanul Belt Bag

Belt Bag

Amazon

Maxtop Large Crossbody Fanny Pack

MAXTOP Large Crossbody Fanny Pack

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $10. 

