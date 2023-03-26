Shoppers Love This Anti-theft Backpack for International Travel — and It's Majorly Discounted Right Now

If there’s one thing I would recommend to any traveler embarking on their next trip, it’s this: You will never regret bringing a backpack as a personal item. Hands-free travel is one of the greatest joys, and a spacious and high-quality backpack can make this dream a reality while still working as a functional piece of luggage. Select a stylish backpack, and you’ll be able to trade in your purse for a bag that will serve you much more efficiently on your trip.

If you’ve been on the lookout for a backpack to check all your boxes, we’ve finally found your perfect fit: the Telena Backpack Purse that comes in 31 stunning colors and even features an anti-theft design. Any steps you can take to make travel safer and easier are worth it, and this pack is an excellent solution that’s now on sale for as little as $39 in select colors.

Weighing just under two pounds and coming in at 11 inches by 6 inches by 13.38 inches, this spacious backpack contains ample room for all of your travel essentials and more. Two interior slot pockets are great for staying organized on the go, and a roomy main zipper compartment keeps your electronics and other personal items safe and secure. The durable leather lining lends itself to the sleek appearance of this bag, and comfortable canvas straps as well as an additional single strap make this tote easily convertible from backpack to purse.

The true highlight of this bag, however, is the subtle back-zipper closure which works as effective anti-theft protection, keeping your most important travel documents safe against your body. The lining of this bag is also water-resistant, making it durable against even the harshest weather conditions, so you can rest assured that everything inside will stay dry.

For international travel, quick weekend trips, and everything in between, shoppers can’t get enough of this spacious yet stylish backpack. In fact, one customer raved that they “used it for international travel” and it “worked great,” adding that they “love all of the pockets and the style.” Meanwhile, another shopper agreed, raving that they “don’t travel without” this bag and it’s a “great way to carry your can’t-lose items.”

A flimsy backpack isn’t going to cut it when you’re packing for a trip, but shoppers swear this tote is “very durable” and “holds a ton of stuff,” adding that “it’s been almost a year” and the material has revealed no signs of “peeling.” Even another customer noted that the “security features are awesome” and they “love all the secret hidden pockets.” They also shared that they’re considering purchasing it for their sister, who recently had a baby and “needs a hands-free option more than ever.”

The more you travel, the more important it becomes to find ways to make the entire experience easier on yourself, and a multi-functional backpack is perhaps one of the best options for keeping your hands free and your items safe and stowed away. Combining the style of a fashionable purse with the spaciousness of a traditional backpack, the Telena Backpack Purse is the travel companion of your dreams, with hidden pockets and ample room for all of your belongings. On sale for as little as $39 in select colors, you won’t want to miss out on this stylish tote for your upcoming spring adventures.

