Shoppers Love This Anti-theft Backpack for International Travel — and It's Majorly Discounted Right Now

It’s a “great way to carry your can’t-lose items.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 26, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Spacious travel backpack one-off tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

If there’s one thing I would recommend to any traveler embarking on their next trip, it’s this: You will never regret bringing a backpack as a personal item. Hands-free travel is one of the greatest joys, and a spacious and high-quality backpack can make this dream a reality while still working as a functional piece of luggage. Select a stylish backpack, and you’ll be able to trade in your purse for a bag that will serve you much more efficiently on your trip.

If you’ve been on the lookout for a backpack to check all your boxes, we’ve finally found your perfect fit: the Telena Backpack Purse that comes in 31 stunning colors and even features an anti-theft design. Any steps you can take to make travel safer and easier are worth it, and this pack is an excellent solution that’s now on sale for as little as $39 in select colors.

Telena Backpack Purse for Women, PU Leather Anti Theft Travel Backpack Purse

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $60)

Weighing just under two pounds and coming in at 11 inches by 6 inches by 13.38 inches, this spacious backpack contains ample room for all of your travel essentials and more. Two interior slot pockets are great for staying organized on the go, and a roomy main zipper compartment keeps your electronics and other personal items safe and secure. The durable leather lining lends itself to the sleek appearance of this bag, and comfortable canvas straps as well as an additional single strap make this tote easily convertible from backpack to purse.

The true highlight of this bag, however, is the subtle back-zipper closure which works as effective anti-theft protection, keeping your most important travel documents safe against your body. The lining of this bag is also water-resistant, making it durable against even the harshest weather conditions, so you can rest assured that everything inside will stay dry.

Telena Backpack Purse for Women, PU Leather Anti Theft Travel Backpack Purse

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $38 with on-site coupon (originally $60)

For international travel, quick weekend trips, and everything in between, shoppers can’t get enough of this spacious yet stylish backpack. In fact, one customer raved that they “used it for international travel” and it “worked great,” adding that they “love all of the pockets and the style.” Meanwhile, another shopper agreed, raving that they “don’t travel without” this bag and it’s a “great way to carry your can’t-lose items.”

A flimsy backpack isn’t going to cut it when you’re packing for a trip, but shoppers swear this tote is “very durable” and “holds a ton of stuff,” adding that “it’s been almost a year” and the material has revealed no signs of “peeling.” Even another customer noted that the “security features are awesome” and they “love all the secret hidden pockets.” They also shared that they’re considering purchasing it for their sister, who recently had a baby and “needs a hands-free option more than ever.”

Telena Backpack Purse for Women, PU Leather Anti Theft Travel Backpack Purse

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 with on-site coupon (originally $60)

The more you travel, the more important it becomes to find ways to make the entire experience easier on yourself, and a multi-functional backpack is perhaps one of the best options for keeping your hands free and your items safe and stowed away. Combining the style of a fashionable purse with the spaciousness of a traditional backpack, the Telena Backpack Purse is the travel companion of your dreams, with hidden pockets and ample room for all of your belongings. On sale for as little as $39 in select colors, you won’t want to miss out on this stylish tote for your upcoming spring adventures.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

One-and-Done Dresses Under $50 Tout
11 One-and-done Travel Dresses Under $50 That Will Make Any Mom Feel Comfortable and Stylish
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Members Can Score Up to 65% Off Travel Gear This Weekend — Here Are the 10 Best Deals From $6
Jenni Kayne Spring Sale Event
Comfy Mules, Soft Tees, and More Spring Travel-friendly Finds Are on Rare Sale From This Celeb-worn Designer
Related Articles
MHCNLL Crossbody Bag Tout
Shoppers Are Calling This Roomy Crossbody 'Perfect for Vacation' — and It's Under $30
DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
This Compact Carry-on Suitcase ‘Fits in Every Overhead Bin’ — and It’s 37% Off at Amazon
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Members Can Score Up to 65% Off Travel Gear This Weekend — Here Are the 10 Best Deals From $6
Nordstrom Rack Sale Roundup Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 15 Deals I’m Shopping at the Nordstrom Clear the Rack Sale
These Are Amazonâs Most Popular Suitcases and Luggage Sets â and They Start at $70 Tout
These Are the 10 Best Luggage Deals at Amazon Right Now — and Prices Start at Just $56
Oversized Tote Bags Under $50 Tout
These 10 Stylish Tote Bags Are Roomy Enough to Use As Carry-ons — and They Start at Just $19
Spring Travel Must-haves, According to T+L Editors
22 Spring Travel Must-haves, According to T+L Editors
The 11 Best Travel Purses of 2023 tout
The 11 Best Travel Purses of 2023
Travel Backpacks for Women
The 14 Most Stylish Travel Backpacks for Women in 2023
Best Personal Item Bags
The 14 Best Personal Item Bags of 2023
Best Luggage Pieces
The 19 Best Luggage Pieces of 2023, According to T+L Editors
Ambor Travel Laptop Backpack
T+L Editors Are Calling This Anti-theft Backpack the Best for Your Budget After Testing It — and It's $24 Now
12-best-laptop-bags-for-business-travel-of-2022-tout
The 12 Best Laptop Bags for Business Travel of 2023
Best Disney-themed Luggage Pieces
The 12 Best Disney-themed Luggage Pieces of 2023
Best Backpacks for Disney Vacations
The 13 Best Backpacks for Disney Vacations in 2023
Best Away Bags
The 10 Best Away Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed