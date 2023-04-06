See Inside the Beautiful 19th-century Paris Building That Will Be Dedicated to Team USA Fans During the 2024 Olympics

For more than 100 years, the historic Palais Brongniart housed the Paris Stock Exchange. Now, the 19th century building will be dedicated to Team USA.

Historically, the Team USA House was reserved for athletes, their guests, and VIP’s. But for the first time ever, travelers who book an official hospitality and travel package will be able to visit the house and experience the games like never before, a representative for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee shared with Travel + Leisure.

Courtesy of U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee

The neo-classical building, which is now an event space, will be transformed to feature places to watch the games, sample American and Parisian-inspired food, see special Team USA celebrations, house a Team USA Shop, and more.

While the experience will be all things Team USA the athletes themselves will be staying the Olympic Village with fellow competitors.

“We’re thrilled to provide Team USA supporters with the opportunity to experience Paris 2024 at our most exciting and inclusive Team USA House ever,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement shared with T+L. “The Team USA community – including family members, alumni athletes, donors, sponsors and fans – has waited more than six years to celebrate together with Team USA athletes at an Olympic and Paralympic Games, and these unique options for joining us in Paris offer the best way to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime hospitality experience.”



Courtesy of U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Beyond visiting the Team USA House, travel and hospitality packages include options for event ticket bundles with premium-level access, 3 and 4-star hotels in Paris, a special celebration event, and even food and wine tours of the city.

The Summer Olympics are set to kick off in Paris on July 26, 2024, according to the International Olympic Committee. The games will be played out over 35 venues across Paris and beyond. The football tournament, for example, will be played in six other cities: Bordeaux, Nantes, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Nice, and Marseille; and the surfing competition will take place in Tahiti.

The games will also mark the first time U.S. fans will have the opportunity to attend in person since PyeongChang 2018 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.