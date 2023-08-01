I'm a Travel Writer, and This $34 Amazon Pet Carrier Makes Going Through TSA Security a Breeze

Flying or traveling with a cat (or any furry friend for that matter) can be tough, and when you add in unexpected delays or traffic, the whole experience can turn into a nightmare. Not too long ago, I experienced this firsthand, with seemingly endless delays (we’re talking about 10-plus hours). Such ordeals underscore the importance of having a great cat carrier. Thankfully, I had the support of my airport-friendly Tdhdike Cat Carrier, which made it all a bit more bearable for my cat, Wanda, and I. And right now, you can get it starting at $34.

First and foremost, the lightweight and expandable design of this carrier is a game-changer. With four sides that can be expanded from its regular size of 19.5 inches by 12 inches by 12 inches to an incredible 43 inches by 32 inches by 12 inches, this carrier offers ample space for a cat (or small dog) to move around comfortably. And, it’s even large enough for a small travel litter box, too. This feature really came in handy on this long travel day; if I didn't have the expandable option for my cat, she would have been crammed, overheated, and anxious while we waited for our flight in the sweltering airport (I swear, the airport AC must've been broken).

The Tdhdike Cat Carrier is also TSA-approved, meeting all of the requirements for hassle-free check-ins and under-the-seat use. And, speaking of TSA, this carrier has an easy zipper on the top that made it seamless for me to take my cat in and out of the carrier during check-in.



And to continue going all wax poetic about this carrier, its thoughtful design also incorporates pockets on the side for owners to throw in extra treats, toys, waste bags, and other pet travel essentials in. It also has a removable fleece pad to create some extra cushion for my furry friend that can be easily washed and reused.

In fact, my cat may even love this carrier more than I do — so much so that when I’m home, I leave it out because she likes to climb in and take a nap every so often. And my cat isn't the only one. It also has hundreds of five-star reviews from travelers and their felines, with one customer praising the Tdhdike Cat Carrier for being “sturdy, easy to handle, and an option to expand so my cat has all the space he needs to stretch out for long car rides.” Chiming in, a reviewer said, “My cats are normally terrified of carriers, but they’re obsessed with hanging out in this one.”

Over the years, I’ve tried a lot of carriers and I can attest that the Tdhdike Cat Carrier goes above and beyond. It exceeded all of my expectations — and it's an absolute must for owners on the go. Not to mention, it's only $34 at Amazon right now. Add it to your cart, and keep scrolling to check out the other cat travel essentials that I never hit the road without.

More Cat Traveling Must-Haves on Amazon:

Pet Fit For Life Collapsible Portable Cat Litter Box

Rabbitgoo Cat Harness

Bos Amazing Odor Sealing Cat Waste Disposal Bags

