These 7 Portable Massagers Are Ideal for Holiday Travel — and They're Up to 57% Off

With Halloween behind us, we’re quickly inching closer to the most wonderful time of the year: the holiday season. That means long car rides, multi-day road trips, and hours of air travel to visit loved ones or discover new destinations. Regardless of which mode of transportation you may be using, cramped seating, heavy luggage, and the stress of holiday travel means your muscles will be in knots long before the turkey is carved.

Traveling is a necessity this time of year, but you don’t need to suffer through the aches and pains (think: stiff neck, back pain, leg cramps) that come with long journeys. Portable, handheld massagers, which have customizable settings that offer anything from a deep tissue massage to gentle muscle relief, are now up to 57 percent off as part of Target’s early Black Friday deals.

These easily packable massagers are not only able to relieve muscle stiffness, but they can help increase blood circulation, which is especially important after long flights. Interchangeable heads, which are available on most models, also help tackle specific muscle groups, including the back, neck, thighs, and arms, among others. Plus, these portable devices make great holiday gifts.

Snag one of these seven massager deals, like the truRelief massage gun that’s 57 percent off at Target, to ease your holiday travel discomfort so you can focus more on actually enjoying your trip.

RENPHO Deep Tissue Massager

Target

Weighing in at just under one pound, reviewers say this “powerful and lightweight” massager “eased muscle aches and pain” and “provided sciatica relief.” It has five speeds and four different massage heads so you can specifically target your points of pain. It also contains a low noise motor, so it can be used on a plane without disturbing other passengers. Another reviewer appreciated that “everything fit nicely into the foam slots” for secure travel.

To buy: target.com, $75 (originally $100)



truRelief Percussive Therapy Device

Target

While this is the heaviest of the devices on our list at five pounds, truRelief offers a true deep tissue experience that boosts circulation and provides relief to stiff muscles. The massager has four speed settings and five heads to target different areas of the body, plus a three-hour battery life so you won’t have to worry about charging it frequently. Its brushless motor also keeps it quiet — ideal for long travel in closed spaces.

To buy: target.com, $130 (originally $300)

Lumina NRG Hammer Deep Tissue Percussion Cordless Massager

Target

Choose how firm you want your massage to be with this device’s four heads that tackle knots, muscle spasms, cramped legs, and stiffness. A bonus feature of the NRG Hammer is in the facial vibration motor that’s built into the handle, plus a facial massage attachment so even those muscles can get in on the massage action. The slim design of this model also makes it a good carry-on travel companion.

To buy: target.com, $120 (originally $150)

Dartwood Neck, Shoulder, and Electric Back Massager

Target

If you’re the driver during a long car ride or someone who prefers their massager do all the work while you rest, a hands-free massager may be your best option. This Dartwood model can be worn around the neck or wrapped around your legs, arms, or torso to provide relief while your hands are occupied. There are three speed settings and an additional heat therapy mode, which soothes stressed muscles and increases blood flow. Reviewers say it’s “excellent for neck and shoulder pain” and “keeps my back from getting stiff.”

To buy: target.com, $65 (originally $120)

Theragun mini

Target

Super portable due to its compact, pocket-sized design that weighs just 1.5 pounds, the Theragun mini offers three percussion speeds to target muscle aches, a comfortable grip, and it can even be used on sore feet. It comes with a carrying case for easy transportation, plus the reliability of a well-known brand in the massage world. And as a (RED) partner, a percentage of your purchase goes toward supporting HIV/AIDS programs.

To buy: target.com, $180 (originally $200)

Dartwood Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Walmart

The Dartwood Deep Tissue Massager is the most customizable option on this list, offering 30 speed settings — from daily relaxation to deep tension relief — and six massage heads so no body part is left behind. It comes with a handy travel carrying case so it can easily go along with you to any destination. One shopper “felt the difference after the first use,” while another said it “has been an absolute game changer for my sore muscles.” Reviewers added it’s also particularly helpful for tight knots, which can result from poor driving posture for long periods.

To buy: target.com, $85 (originally $130)

Hypervolt Go 2

Target

At just 1.5 pounds, this TSA-approved carry-on massager was designed with portability and travel in mind. The brushless motor and QuietGlide technology provide silent relief while it loosens knots and stiffness in the neck and legs. One shopper said this is a “great starter massage gun” if you’re a novice, while another liked that it is “sleek and comfortable in the hand.” The Go model is also lighter and less intense than the original Hypervolt, a feature that reviewers said they preferred while not having to compromise on power.

To buy: target.com, $180 (originally $200)

Gone are the days when long travel results in aches and pains that put a damper on your holiday plans. Find yourself some relief with one of these Target massage device deals, and grab one for your loved ones who can benefit from them, too.

