New year, new luggage set. If you’re an avid traveler in need of overnight or longer-trip luggage options, or someone who takes your family on excursions, investing in a multipurpose luggage set in various sizes will bring flexibility and convenience to all your travels in 2023 and beyond. Instead of playing the Goldilocks game of finding the right-sized luggage (think: not too big, not too small, just right), opt for an all-in-one set that checks off all three boxes.

The Nonstop to New York three-piece hardshell luggage set, available at Target, offers 20-, 24-, and 28-inch bags, along with small and large packing cubes to keep you organized. The set had sold out, but was recently restocked, making now an ideal time to buy. Available in five colors including black, red, and blue, each bag in the set is lightweight, ranging between six and 10 pounds, and features an eight-wheel system that swivels 360 degrees. Its durable, scratch-resistant exterior offers protection for more fragile items plus two USB ports on the 20-inch carry-on size to eliminate a frantic airport search for a spot to charge your phone.

Target

To buy: target.com, $300



The 20-inch bag in the set — the only size that can fit overhead — weighs just 7 pounds and is easy to maneuver. The 24-inch and 28-inch pieces are also lightweight at just 7.7 pounds and 10.1 pounds respectively, and all three feature the option to expand for additional interior space.

The real fun, however, happens on the inside. Each bag comes with its own set of two packing cubes — one large and one small — to keep you organized while you’re packing and to help your items stay put throughout the flight. The spacious interior also has a mesh zip pocket for stashing even more items, along with an expandable feature to gain another two inches (overpackers, we’re looking at you). Elastic tie-down straps will also help to keep your clothes in place, particularly if you check your bags — which would be required when using the larger two sizes.

Target

If you’re in need of a compatible power bank to charge your devices with the USB ports, grab the same three-piece set that includes a power bank for just $30 more. Devices can safely and discreetly charge in the bag’s interior charging pocket, and the powerbank can also be carried in your purse when you’re on the go. Other convenient features include a telescopic handle that lets you slide additional bags through if needed, plus a TSA-approved lock system to keep your valuables safe during travel. And as a fun bonus, the set comes with luggage tags that look like boarding passes.

Shoppers shared that the interior of the luggage is “spacious” and that the zippers are “sturdy.” Another shopper called the Nonstop to New York set a “great travel set,” and praised the eight-wheel system that “turns in all ways so it doesn’t get stuck.”

It’s safe to say you’ll find the right-sized hardshell luggage for your travel needs in the Nonstop to New York three-piece luggage set, so hurry and buy it while all five colors are still in stock at Target. Or for just $30 more, grab the set with a portable power bank so you never have to worry about finding a place to charge your devices.

Target

Target

