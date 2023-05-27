I Shop Target for a Living, and These Are the 48 Memorial Day Deals Not to Be Missed — Starting at $18

Sun protection, comfortable shoes, and fashion for any type of trip.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti is a lifestyle journalist who specializes in covering food, home, lifestyle, and products. As an e-commerce partnerships editor with Dotdash Meredith, she has written over 200 articles for brands like Food & Wine, Real Simple, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and more.
Published on May 27, 2023 05:30AM EDT

Target's Memorial Day Sale Has Everything Needed to Stay Cool, Comfortable, and Protected on Summer Trips Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to summer, is finally here, and with it comes a swarm of celebratory sales. One of our favorites among them is the enormous deals event happening right now at Target, where more than 200,000 items are marked down. 

As a shopping editor who catches flights and plans long weekend getaways as often as I can, Target’s sale on travel-ready clothes, comfortable shoes, bags of all sizes, and items to help me stay cool and protected during long days in the sun are especially exciting to me. Right now, I’m eyeing a pair of Asics running sneakers that are 33 percent off to take with me this summer as I hike through northern New York, and these $27 Speedo water shoes to keep in my backpack for exploring the upper portion of the Delaware River. I’ll also add this smocked maxi dress that’s currently 25 percent off to my cart for dinner on a trip to Lisbon in July, and at least two pairs of these $24 leggings that shoppers call “comfy and flattering” to wear while sightseeing.  

Shop these finds and all 48 hand-picked deals from Target’s massive Memorial Day Weekend sale, below. 

Best Dress Deals

August Sky Women's Smocked Midi Dress

Target

Finding the perfect dress that epitomizes how you imagine yourself on vacation is an amazing feeling. Finding several to complete that image that are all on sale is even better. These discounted dresses can be easily made to feel more evening-appropriate with a comfortable heel, or dressed down for daytime strolling with slip-on sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. The materials here are described by shoppers as “super soft and flattering,” plus, there are some hidden pockets to be found in styles like the White Mark scoop neck tiered midi dress

If you’re on the hunt for something super on-trend, this Cupshe ruched bodycon dress fits the bill, as does the Petal and Pup color-block number with a high slit for date night abroad. 

Best Shoe Deals

ASICS Women's GEL-EXCITE 8 Running Shoes 1012A916

Target

Whether you have plans to hike along a trail, walk endless miles across a city, or traipse along the beach, having a comfortable pair of shoes on your feet is key to fully enjoying vacation. And, luckily for us, Target has plenty of supportive styles on sale. Check out the cushioned sandals you can easily slip on while poolside or looking for the perfect spot in the sand from Dearfoams or Bearpaw, both of which are described by shoppers as “quality” finds that are “comfortable” and “fit perfectly.” Or, choose a pair of sneakers to slide on your feet, like these $30 Levi’s. You can also find deals on one of my personal favorite brands — Asics — like these running shoes that are 33 percent off this weekend. 

Best Bottoms Deals

Anne Cole Active - Women's High Waist Classic Full Legging

Target

When packing for a flight, I always choose pants that are breathable in case the cabin is warm, versatile so I’m not wearing them only once, and, above all, comfortable. Several pairs at Target check all of those boxes while performing double duty once I get to my destination — like these silky soft satin pants that are lightweight and can be easily dressed up or down, or these Capri pants that feel like sweats but pair well with a nicer top.

Best Sun Protection Deals

Ray-Ban RB4140 49mm Female Round Sunglasses Polarized

Target

Summer is synonymous with long days in the sun, so I’m always thinking about the damage it can do to my skin. Aside from the obvious ways to protect myself (hello, tinted facial sunscreen), I make sure to pack a pair of sunglasses, and this pair of polarized Ray-Bans suits both my style and budget at 30 percent off. A wide-brimmed hat is key to keep your whole face out of the sun, and even when you’re in a swimsuit, a breezy cover-up, like this “perfect” and “super cute” one that shoppers say can be worn on its own or paired with jeans, can help to keep your skin protected. 

Best Swim Deals

Women's One Piece Swimsuit Color Block Keyhole Cutout Bathing Suit-Cupshe -Orange/Brown

Target

It somehow seems that no matter how many bathing suits I own, I’m drawn to Target’s sale options to add a new one to my collection. That’s in large part because of how comfortable, flattering, and affordable they are. I already own three Cupshe suits that I picked up at Target during previous summers, but I can’t look away from this $23 color-block, keyhole suit. The high-leg cut and deep V-neck give it some of the best qualities of a bikini with the added coverage provided by a one-piece. 

Best Bag Deals

Vera Bradley Women's Microfiber Brush Up Cosmetic Case

Target

Any seasoned traveler knows that you’re only as prepared and organized as the bags and luggage you use to hold all of your things. Having a sturdy, reliable hardside suitcase is the first step, but whether you’re flying or driving, there are several more bags worth investing in. One of those is a crossbody purse that stays close to you for added security while abroad, like this marked-down Kipling option with dozens of five-star reviews. Shoppers say it helps them “never misplace” important items like their phone or wallet and that it keeps them “organized.” And if you’re always getting to your destination with a tangle of charger cords, the $20 Stow-N-Go organizer is the solution you’re been waiting for. 

Best Top Deals

Women's Long Sleeve Striped Split Neck Top - Cupshe - Black/White

Target

Pairing a top with those varied bottoms options listed above is as easy as finding versatile pieces that can pair with nearly anything. Take the $21 Lands’ End tank top that’s basic enough to wear with leggings for active outings while being discreet enough to not overwhelm the fun of a midi skirt. Whether you’re headed somewhere hot or need layering options, these short and long sleeve tops are easily packable for nearly endless mix-and-match options. 

There are plenty more deals available to shop at Target this weekend for all of your summer plans, but hurry, these lower prices are only available until Monday, May 29.

More Target Memorial Day Sales

Cupshe Short Sleeve Ruching Bodycon Midi Dress

Women's Short Sleeve Ruching Bodycon Midi Dress - Cupshe - Black

Target

To buy: target.com, $30 (originally $33)

Levi's Naya Slip-on Sneaker Shoe

Levi's Womens Naya Slip-on CT CVS Fashion Skate Sneaker Shoe

Target

To buy: target.com, $30 (originally $32)

Allegra K Drawstring Elastic High-Rise Silky Satin Cargo Pants

Allegra K Women's Drawstring Elastic High Rise Silky Satin Cargo Solid Pants

Target

To buy: target.com, $42 (originally $56)

Coach HC8271U Square Sunglasses

Coach HC8271U 57mm Female Square Sunglasses

Target

To buy: target.com, $74 (originally $163)

Elta MD UV Physical SPF 41 Lightly Tinted Facial Sunscreen 

Elta MD UV Physical SPF 41 Lightly Tinted Facial Sunscreen 3 oz

Target

To buy: target.com, $33 (originally $37)

Cupshe Cutout Back Crisscross One Piece Swimsuit

Women's Cutout Back Crisscross One Piece Swimsuit - Cupshe

Target

To buy: target.com, from $35 (originally $40)

Atlantic Luggage Carry-on Expandable Hardside Spinner 

AtlanticÂ® Luggage Carry-on Expandable Hardside Spinner

Target

To buy: target.com, $128 (originally $150)

Lands' End Cotton Tank Top 

Lands' End Women's Cotton Tank Top

Target

To buy: target.com, $21 (originally $26)

