I Shop Target for a Living, and These Are the 48 Memorial Day Deals Not to Be Missed — Starting at $18

Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to summer, is finally here, and with it comes a swarm of celebratory sales. One of our favorites among them is the enormous deals event happening right now at Target, where more than 200,000 items are marked down. As a shopping editor who catches flights and plans long weekend getaways as often as I can, Target’s sale on travel-ready clothes, comfortable shoes, bags of all sizes, and items to help me stay cool and protected during long days in the sun are especially exciting to me. Right now, I’m eyeing a pair of Asics running sneakers that are 33 percent off to take with me this summer as I hike through northern New York, and these $27 Speedo water shoes to keep in my backpack for exploring the upper portion of the Delaware River. I’ll also add this smocked maxi dress that’s currently 25 percent off to my cart for dinner on a trip to Lisbon in July, and at least two pairs of these $24 leggings that shoppers call “comfy and flattering” to wear while sightseeing. Shop these finds and all 48 hand-picked deals from Target’s massive Memorial Day Weekend sale, below. Best Dress Deals Target Finding the perfect dress that epitomizes how you imagine yourself on vacation is an amazing feeling. Finding several to complete that image that are all on sale is even better. These discounted dresses can be easily made to feel more evening-appropriate with a comfortable heel, or dressed down for daytime strolling with slip-on sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. The materials here are described by shoppers as “super soft and flattering,” plus, there are some hidden pockets to be found in styles like the White Mark scoop neck tiered midi dress. If you’re on the hunt for something super on-trend, this Cupshe ruched bodycon dress fits the bill, as does the Petal and Pup color-block number with a high slit for date night abroad. August Sky Flutter Sleeve Floral Midi Dress, $35 (originally $40) Cupshe Short Sleeve Ruching Bodycon Midi Dress, $30 (originally $33) White Mark Scoop Neck Tiered Midi Dress, $33 (originally $50) Petal and Pup Yvonne Hi-Lo Midi Dress, $69 (originally $89) August Sky Smocked Midi Dress, $30 (originally $40) Cupshe Pin Dot Cami Maxi Dress, $38 (originally $43) 24seven Comfort Floral Sleeveless Fit and Flare Midi Dress With Pockets, $36 (originally $51) Petal and Pup Xiomar Dress, $69 (originally $79) Best Shoe Deals Target Whether you have plans to hike along a trail, walk endless miles across a city, or traipse along the beach, having a comfortable pair of shoes on your feet is key to fully enjoying vacation. And, luckily for us, Target has plenty of supportive styles on sale. Check out the cushioned sandals you can easily slip on while poolside or looking for the perfect spot in the sand from Dearfoams or Bearpaw, both of which are described by shoppers as “quality” finds that are “comfortable” and “fit perfectly.” Or, choose a pair of sneakers to slide on your feet, like these $30 Levi’s. You can also find deals on one of my personal favorite brands — Asics — like these running shoes that are 33 percent off this weekend. Speedo Aquaskimmer Water Shoes, $27 (originally $30) Dearfoams Sloane Foam Strap Sandal, $35 (originally $60) Asics Gel-Excite 8 Running Shoes, $50 (originally $75) Levi's Naya Slip-on Sneaker Shoe, $30 (originally $32) Bearpaw Jaycee Black Sandals, $30 (originally $50) Allegra K Chunky Heel Buckle Ankle Strap Heel, from $39 (originally $60) Best Bottoms Deals Target When packing for a flight, I always choose pants that are breathable in case the cabin is warm, versatile so I’m not wearing them only once, and, above all, comfortable. Several pairs at Target check all of those boxes while performing double duty once I get to my destination — like these silky soft satin pants that are lightweight and can be easily dressed up or down, or these Capri pants that feel like sweats but pair well with a nicer top. Allegra K Drawstring Elastic High-Rise Silky Satin Cargo Pants, $42 (originally $56) Free Country B Cool Petal Short, $25 (originally $45) Anne Cole Active High-Waist Legging, $24 (originally $44) Asics Ready-Set 3-Inch Short, $18 (originally $30) White Mark Flared Midi Skirt With Pockets, $25 (originally $40) Allegra K Elastic Waist Ankle Length Joggers, $43 (originally $58) Lands' End Sport Knit High-Rise Elastic Waist Pull-On Capri Pants, $36 (originally $45) Best Sun Protection Deals Target Summer is synonymous with long days in the sun, so I’m always thinking about the damage it can do to my skin. Aside from the obvious ways to protect myself (hello, tinted facial sunscreen), I make sure to pack a pair of sunglasses, and this pair of polarized Ray-Bans suits both my style and budget at 30 percent off. A wide-brimmed hat is key to keep your whole face out of the sun, and even when you’re in a swimsuit, a breezy cover-up, like this “perfect” and “super cute” one that shoppers say can be worn on its own or paired with jeans, can help to keep your skin protected. Ray-Ban RB4140 Round Polarized Sunglasses, $123 (originally $176) Elta MD UV Physical SPF 41 Lightly Tinted Facial Sunscreen, $33 (originally $37) Coach HC8271U Square Sunglasses, $74 (originally $163) Cupshe Cutout V-Neck Cover-Up Dress, $33 (originally $36) Mizuno Seamless Quarter Zip Volleyball Jacket, $18 (originally $56) Lands' End UPF 50 Sun Protection Long Sleeve Crew Neck Top, from $35 (originally $43) 24seven Comfort Timeless Denim Jacket, $31 (originally $77) Night Owl Wide Brim Bucket Hat, $45 (originally $50) Best Swim Deals Target It somehow seems that no matter how many bathing suits I own, I’m drawn to Target’s sale options to add a new one to my collection. That’s in large part because of how comfortable, flattering, and affordable they are. I already own three Cupshe suits that I picked up at Target during previous summers, but I can’t look away from this $23 color-block, keyhole suit. The high-leg cut and deep V-neck give it some of the best qualities of a bikini with the added coverage provided by a one-piece. Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim One-Piece Swimsuit, from $37 (originally $40) Anne Cole Square Neck Shirred One-Piece Swimsuit, $62 (originally $88) Cupshe Cutout Back Crisscross One-Piece Swimsuit, from $35 (originally $40) Anne Cole Sunshine Floral Twist Front Bandeaukini Swim Top, $48 (originally $68) Cupshe One-Piece Color Block Keyhole Cutout Swimsuit, $35 (originally $37) Cupshe One Shoulder Ruffled High-Waisted Bikini, from $24 (originally $39) Best Bag Deals Target Any seasoned traveler knows that you’re only as prepared and organized as the bags and luggage you use to hold all of your things. Having a sturdy, reliable hardside suitcase is the first step, but whether you’re flying or driving, there are several more bags worth investing in. One of those is a crossbody purse that stays close to you for added security while abroad, like this marked-down Kipling option with dozens of five-star reviews. Shoppers say it helps them “never misplace” important items like their phone or wallet and that it keeps them “organized.” And if you’re always getting to your destination with a tangle of charger cords, the $20 Stow-N-Go organizer is the solution you’re been waiting for. Atlantic Luggage Carry-on Expandable Hardside Spinner, $128 (originally $150) Kipling Keiko Crossbody Mini Bag, from $45 (originally $59) Igloo MaxCold Evergreen Top Grip 9-Quart Backpack Cooler, $35 (originally $50) Vera Bradley Microfiber Cosmetic Case, $56 (originally $80) Olympia Apache Expandable 4 Wheel Spinner Luggage, from $88 (originally from $121) Tach V3 Connectable Hardside Spinner Suitcases, 3-Piece Set, from $382 (originally $536) Stow-N-Go Electronic Travel Organizer, $20 (originally $26) Alpine Swiss Lauter Leather Dopp Kit, $20 (originally $25) Best Top Deals Target Pairing a top with those varied bottoms options listed above is as easy as finding versatile pieces that can pair with nearly anything. Take the $21 Lands’ End tank top that’s basic enough to wear with leggings for active outings while being discreet enough to not overwhelm the fun of a midi skirt. Whether you’re headed somewhere hot or need layering options, these short and long sleeve tops are easily packable for nearly endless mix-and-match options. Lands' End Cotton Tank Top, $21 (originally $26) Free Country Chill B Cool V-Neck Built-In Bra Cami Top, $32 (originally $45) White Mark Stretchy Button-Down Tunic, $32 (originally $45) Cupshe Long Sleeve Striped Split Neck Top, $21 (originally $30) White Mark Banded Dolman Top, $30 (originally $43) There are plenty more deals available to shop at Target this weekend for all of your summer plans, but hurry, these lower prices are only available until Monday, May 29. 