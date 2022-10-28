Target Is Teaming Up With Beloved British Brand Marks & Spencer for the Holidays — See the Products Available to Buy

Happy Christmas, indeed!

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on October 28, 2022
The Mark & Spencer Gingerbread Musical House tin
Photo:

Courtesy of Mark & Spencer 

Target is bringing beloved British brand Marks & Spencer across the pond in time for the holidays, tempting Americans with festive sweets and more. 

Starting in the middle of next month, fans will be able to purchase shortbread biscuits, holiday-themed teas, and Percy Pig-themed treats in Target stores, on the company’s website, and on the app, a spokesman for Target shared with Travel + Leisure. The iconic M&S gifts will be available for a limited time through the holiday season.

Mark & Spencer Shortbread Light Up Lantern tins

Courtesy of Mark & Spencer 


“One of the things that differentiates Target is the way we make style affordable and accessible for all and this partnership is the latest example of us building on that legacy in food and beverage,” Rick Gomez, the executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer at Target, said in a statement provided to T+L. “By joining forces with an iconic brand like Marks & Spencer, we're bringing our guests amazing products and giving them another reason to turn to Target for the moments of joy that make the holidays special.”

In total, Target will have 20 food and beverage items available starting at $9.99. The majority of the available items will be priced below $14.99.

The Mark & Spencer Light Up Chocolate Workshop box

Courtesy of Mark & Spencer 

Tis the season to snag Santa’s Magical Light Up Chocolate Workshop complete with all Santa’s helpers and a light-up scene inside the lid, or take home a Gingerbread Musical House Tin, which plays a festive tune alongside tiny gingerbread houses.

M&S’ iconic Percy Pig joins in on the holiday fun with a pink-themed Percy Pig Biscuit Tin (think: Percy pig jam and creme sandwich cookies and more), along with a collection of Percy Pennies, which are fruit-flavored white candy coins.

And shoppers can embrace London with a shortbread biscuit tin in the shape of a red double-decker bus — with an adorable collection of animal commuters included.

Travelers who want to take their love for the UK a bit further, can travel to the country for the holidays where they’ll find festive decorations, Christmas-themed afternoon teas, and elaborate holiday markets.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cobblestoned Chalmers Street and historic buildings in Charleston, South Carolina,USA
What $20 Can Get You in 17 Destinations Around the U.S.
Evening view of Philadelphia's Christmas Village in 2019
7 European-style Christmas Markets in the USA You Can Experience
America’s Best Towns for the Holidays: Aspen, CO
25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA
Trader Joe's employee in red clothes with customer, trolley shopping carts by store entrance doors outside women, winter flower pots, gardening plants in Virginia
Trader Joe's Holiday Items Are Already Flying Off the Shelves — Here Are 30 to Look Out For
Christmas Eve at Travelle at The Langham
10 Festive Hotels in the U.S. That Make the Holiday Season Even More Magical
The Christmas Lobby tree at The Dorchester
The Most Festive London Hotels at Christmastime
Two photos from St Lucia, including a restaurant dish using pineapple, and opened cacao pods on a banana leaf
St. Lucia Is Known for Its Stunning Beaches — but Its Cuisine Is Just As Incredible
Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
The 100 Best Hotels in the World
Hoxton Hotel
Hotels to Book for a Trip to Portland
Provincetown, Massachusetts
How to Spend the Perfect Long Weekend in Provincetown
Undercanvas
Hotels to Book for a Trip to the Grand Canyon
High angle view of Lower Manhattan, New York City
New York City Travel Guide
Rothenburg at Christmas
The Best Places to Go for Christmas
Two scenes from LA's Koreatown, including the ornate interior of the Prince cocktail bar, and a spread of Korean dishes at Dan Sung Sa
This L.A. Neighborhood Has Some of the Best Korean Food in America — Here's Where to Find It
Two photos from Boston hotels, including a staircase, and a painting of Abraham Lincoln
Boston Is Having a Major Hotel Moment — Here Are the 3 Most Luxurious Places to Stay
Light Rail Line, LoDo or Lower Downtown District, Denver, Colorado
Denver Travel Guide