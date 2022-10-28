Target is bringing beloved British brand Marks & Spencer across the pond in time for the holidays, tempting Americans with festive sweets and more.

Starting in the middle of next month, fans will be able to purchase shortbread biscuits, holiday-themed teas, and Percy Pig-themed treats in Target stores, on the company’s website, and on the app, a spokesman for Target shared with Travel + Leisure. The iconic M&S gifts will be available for a limited time through the holiday season.

Courtesy of Mark & Spencer



“One of the things that differentiates Target is the way we make style affordable and accessible for all and this partnership is the latest example of us building on that legacy in food and beverage,” Rick Gomez, the executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer at Target, said in a statement provided to T+L. “By joining forces with an iconic brand like Marks & Spencer, we're bringing our guests amazing products and giving them another reason to turn to Target for the moments of joy that make the holidays special.”

In total, Target will have 20 food and beverage items available starting at $9.99. The majority of the available items will be priced below $14.99.

Courtesy of Mark & Spencer

Tis the season to snag Santa’s Magical Light Up Chocolate Workshop complete with all Santa’s helpers and a light-up scene inside the lid, or take home a Gingerbread Musical House Tin, which plays a festive tune alongside tiny gingerbread houses.

M&S’ iconic Percy Pig joins in on the holiday fun with a pink-themed Percy Pig Biscuit Tin (think: Percy pig jam and creme sandwich cookies and more), along with a collection of Percy Pennies, which are fruit-flavored white candy coins.

And shoppers can embrace London with a shortbread biscuit tin in the shape of a red double-decker bus — with an adorable collection of animal commuters included.

Travelers who want to take their love for the UK a bit further, can travel to the country for the holidays where they’ll find festive decorations, Christmas-themed afternoon teas, and elaborate holiday markets.