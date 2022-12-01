This Viral Carry-on Backpack Keeps Selling Out at Target and Can Fit ‘Everything You Need for a 3-day Trip’

Packing for a long weekend away usually requires use of a rolling suitcase that fits in the overhead compartment, but one bag from Target is breaking the mold. Whether you’re looking to seriously minimize your travel luggage, or need help with overflow from your carry-on, the $49 Made By Design 35L Medium Travel Backpack from Target can help you achieve both.

This green viral backpack that TikTokers can’t stop raving about keeps selling out at Target but has recently been restocked. While the exterior appearance resembles a typical backpack, the 19-inch style opens flat like a suitcase and includes a number of interior zip compartments for convenient packing. On one side, find a mesh zip compartment which can hold all of your neatly folded clothes “for a weekend getaway,” according to one shopper. The opposite side includes two smaller zip pockets for storing toiletries and other accessories.

Target

To buy: target.com, $49

The storage doesn’t stop there, however. A separate zip compartment in the front of the backpack reveals organizational pouches that can hold books, purse essentials, and contains a padded pouch for protecting a laptop up to 17 inches. The smallest exterior pocket can also conveniently hold items you need to quickly access during travel like your phone, boarding passes, or passport.

If you’re also traveling with a rolling suitcase, the Made By Design Travel Backpack can easily be transported by sliding its trolley strap onto the handle of a wheeled bag, so you’re not bogged down by luggage. While shoppers said one benefit of the backpack is that it fits “perfectly under the seat” of a plane, if you need more room with the same convenience of a backpack, grab the Made By Design Large Convertible Travel Backpack for $60. This option has 22 inches of space, and can easily be stored overhead. It can fit “a week and a half worth of clothing and toiletries,” according to one shopper, while still providing you with a hands-free experience.

Target

To buy: target.com, $60

Shoppers are raving about the Made By Design 35L backpack and sharing their experience traveling with the product. One shopper shared that they “packed for a three-day business trip” and “still had room to spare.” Another shopper agreed, saying you can “definitely go on a three-day trip with everything you need in this bag.” A third person who said they have a few trips coming up shared that “you can fit multiple outfits and shoes in the main packing area.”

Similarly, TikTok videos about the Made By Design Travel Backpack have millions of views, including this one from user @layna_angelique, which received over 170,000 views, as well as comments from users who said it “fits under the seat” and held their “outfits for a week-[long] trip in Europe.”

If history is any indication, the Made By Design 35L Medium Travel Backpack from Target will sell out quickly, so add one to your cart before it flies off the virtual shelves.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

