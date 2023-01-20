Target Quietly Marked Down Hundreds of Suitcases and Travel Bags — Prices Start at $15

No trip is complete without the right luggage in tow. And, if you want a smooth travel day, it’s best to upgrade your luggage collection with quality and functional pieces that will get you from point A to point B hassle-free. If you’re in need of a major suitcase refresh, we’ve got amazing news for you: Target quietly marked down hundreds of luggage pieces across its site, giving shoppers the chance to save more than half off on everything from suitcases and sets to duffel bags and travel purses.

There’s no telling how much longer these amazing deals will last, so we recommend diving right in to secure your favorites, especially if you have a trip coming up. Some of the biggest deals we found are happening on durable suitcases like the Olympia Apache Hardside Expandable 21-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, which is starting at $87. There’s also plenty of convenient underseat luggage on sale; prices start at $73.

Handy weekenders like the Asics Packable Duffel Bag and versatile travel backpacks like the Alpine Swiss Oneida Laptop Backpack With Tablet Sleeve are also on sale, and they'll delight minimalist travelers with their spacious interiors and multi-pocket designs. Plus, you can also score major deals on travel purses and bags, including the Vera Bradley Utility Sling Backpack that's 53 percent off and allows you to explore hassle-free with its crossbody strap and petite frame. Not to mention that the Baggallini Extra-Large Carry-All Tote Bag is 25 percent off right now and is small enough to use as a personal bag but big enough to use as a carry-on.

Keep scrolling to shop the best luggage deals that you can score at Target right now. Trust us, you're not going to want to sleep on these discounts.

Best Luggage Deals

Upgrade your overworked suitcase with these high-performing luggage pieces, which are up to 50 percent off. There's something to suit every traveler's packing style — like the Olympia Rolling Overnighter Underseat Suitcase, which is starting at $73 and perfect for minimalist explorers that hate checking a bag. You can also score the sleek Kipling Darcey Metallic 22-Inch Carry-On Suitcase for 25 percent off. And, if you're in need of a new luggage set, each bag in this ingenious trio from Tach V3 is designed to connect to each other for hassle-free travel.

Best Backpack Deals

A quality travel backpack never goes out of style, and you can expect some impressive deals on reviewer-loved picks from top-rated brands. Tech-savvy travelers will want to check out the Alpine Swiss Oneida Laptop Backpack, which is starting at $45 and comes with a designated sleeve for your tablet. The pocket-friendly and brightly hued Vera Bradley Lay Flat Travel Backpack was marked down 50 percent off, and you can score the Baggallini Convertible Backpack for 25 percent off; it can be worn three ways and even comes with an RFID-blocking phone wristlet.

Best Duffel Bag Deals

Duffel bag fans, rejoice; weekender bags from Vera Bradley, Baggallini, and more are up to 54 percent off right now. Not sure where to start? How about with the Olympia 22-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag, which is just $57 and comes with tons of pockets for optimal storage and organization. There's also the versatile Asics Packable Duffel Bag that's just $15. And, we'd be remiss not to highlight the amazing Vera Bradley Recycled Cotton Utility Duffel Bag, which is more than half off and can be used as a weekender bag, gym bag, diaper bag, carry-on — anything you need it to be, really.

Best Purses and Travel Bag Deals

Keep all of your essentials close with stylish and functional travel bags from Baggallini, Vera Bradley, and more — all up to 53 percent off. If you're looking for something lightweight and versatile, might we point you in the direction of the Vera Bradley Utility Sling Backpack? It's on sale for $40 and is the perfect size for your must-haves. Fashionable-yet-practical travelers will want to check out the Baggallini Extra-Large Carry-All Tote Bag, which is 25 percent off, features a bold pattern, and is spacious enough to use as a carry-on if needed. And, if you're in the market for a versatile everyday purse, the sleek Nisolo Lori Tote Bag and A New Day Tote Handbag are up to 25 percent off and up for the task.

