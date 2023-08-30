23 Travel Essentials to Shop During Target’s Massive Labor Day Weekend Sale — Deals Starting at $15

Find discounts on popular brands like Bose, Levi’s, Lands End, and Samsung.

By
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger is a lifestyle and commerce writer. She has written for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Delish, PopSugar, and more.
Published on August 30, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Labor Day Weekend signifies the end of summer, and while you might not be thrilled about the impending temperature drop that comes with it, the start of fall — and the bounty of LDW sales that come with it — is the perfect excuse to shop. 

Target is just one of countless retailers offering sitewide discounts through September 4, but the retailer’s nearly 230,000 markdowns is unmatched. Even better, Target is a one-stop shop for everything you could possibly need for your seasonal travel plans, plus year-round necessities like comfortable sneakers and cozy layers. Keep scrolling for major savings on things like noise canceling headphones, tablets, rain jackets, luggage, and more. 

Best Deals on Electronics  

Entertainment is key for surviving a long-haul flight. Pick up an Hp Convertible Chromebook laptop or Samsung Galaxy Tablet so you can download television shows and movies to your heart's desire, or zero in on your favorite podcast and say goodbye to crying babies in the process with these Bose QuietComfort Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones for $50 off.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch

Target Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch

Target

While vacation is hardly the time to worry yourself over diet and exercise, you’ll want to keep track of your impressive step count when touring the vineyards of Tuscany or climbing Machu Picchu. This Amazfit smartwatch is great for just that. The technology offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring, 120 sport modes, and Amazon Alexa capabilities to call, text, and check app notifications. It even boasts a 15-day battery life so you can forget the charger at home and be completely fine. 

JBL Go3 Wireless Speaker 

JBL Go3 Wireless Speaker teal

Target

The JBL Go3 Wireless Speaker is primed for travel thanks to its small portable size and waterproof capabilities. One customer called it “amazing” and said that it can fit in their “hand, pocket, and purse,” while another chimed in, adding that it’s a “great value for the money” and “sounds great.”

Best Deals on Men’s Clothing & Shoes 

Comfy and versatile staples are important when packing a carry-on. These Levi’s Drive Lo Vegan Synthetic Leather Sneakers and the Lands’ End Long Sleeve Serious Sweats Crewneck Sweatshirt fit the bill and practically scream “airplane-ready.” They’re easy to throw on with just about anything, whether you have a long day of touring ahead or simply need something that can easily transition from a day of travel to dinner.

Levi’s Drive Lo Vegan Leather Sneakers

Target Levi's Mens Drive Lo Vegan Synthetic Leather Casual Lace Up Sneaker Shoe

Target

Finding a pair of sneakers that looks and feels the part is difficult. You don’t want to skimp on style but you don’t want to sacrifice comfort either — especially when traveling. These vegan leather sneakers, however, manage to accomplish both requirements. One reviewer raved over the “comfortable and durable” sneakers, calling them the “cheapest pair of shoes” they own, but their “favorite” nonetheless.

Levi’s Long Sleeve Trucker Jacket

Target Levi's Men's Long Sleeve Trucker Jacket

Target

This classic black Levi’s Long Sleeve Trucker Jacket is a great transitional staple that will make packing for questionable fall weather that much easier. One shopper said that the denim material was “thick” enough to provide “good protection,” but “light enough” to still “feel comfortable.” Another customer praised its versatility, and said that it was “casual” yet “looks very put together” when styled with a sweatshirt or collared shirt underneath. 

Best Deals on Women’s Clothing & Shoes 

The only kind of pants I’ll wear on an airplane are ones with an elastic waistband, which is why it’s important to invest in a good pair (or 12) of stylish sweats. We’ve got our eyes on the Boho Lightweight Joggers, and these Lands’ End Starfish Mid-Rise Slim Pants that you’ll be able to wear straight off the plane and to your destination in style. 

Onion Quilted Jacket 

Target Sebby Women's Onion Quilted Jacket

Target

This insulated quilted jacket is both water- and wind-resistant, which makes it an ideal pick for chilly spring days, all of fall, and even layered for winter. Customers praised the quilted coat for its “versatility” and “warmth at a great price,” while noting that its lightweight material kept them comfortable without sacrificing protection. 

Members Only Popover Oversized Jacket 

Target Members Only Women's Solid Popover Oversized Jacket

Target

The Members Only Popover Oversized Jacket not only looks cool, but ticks off the boxes for versatility and function, too. It’s lightweight and easy to jam into any carry-on bag (no matter how small), while also providing plenty of pockets to store your travel essentials. The discreet velcro pouch is perfect for storing your valuables, like a wallet or ID, so you can keep themit close to your chest and avoid pickpockets. We’ve all made that travel mistake.

Best Deals on Luggage & Accessories 

There’s no better time to splurge on a new luggage set than Labor Day Weekend. Target is offering nearly 50 percent off its Nonstop New York 3-piece Luggage Set, and the Swissgear Laptop Backpack, which shoppers called “very functional” with “lots of pockets,” is another must-have for on-the-go travelers.

Nonstop New York 3-Piece Luggage Set 

Target Nonstop New York 3 Piece Set (20" 24" 28") 4-Wheel Luggage Set + PowerBank & 2 packing cubes

Target

This three-piece luggage set has everything you’ll need for a convenient, easy next trip. The carry-on comes complete with a small and large packing cube for peak organization, while the 28-inch hardshell suitcase is lightweight enough to take at least some of the hassle out of your travel. One shopper gushed over the “durable, light, and easy to maneuver” set, while another added that they could “fit everything” they needed in the luggage. A third person praised the built-in powerbank that “saved them” when their phone was dying. 


Keep scrolling for more must-have travel essentials during Target’s Labor Day Weekend Sale. 

Small Traveler Jewelry Organizer Case

Target ZODACA Small Travel Jewelry Organizer Case with Mirror

Target

Timberland Water Repellent Half-Zip Windbreaker Jacket

Target Timberland Water-Repellent Half-Zip Windbreaker Jacket

Target

Vera Bradley Deluxe Water Bottle Crossbody Bag

Target Vera Bradley Women's Deluxe Water Bottle Crossbody Bag

Target
