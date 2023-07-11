Target’s Biggest Sale of the Season Includes These 47 Travel Deals, and They’re Up to 69% Off

There may be plenty of summer sales going on right now, but Target Circle Week has arrived, and this time, the seven-day event is bigger and more discounted than ever. The mega retailer’s massive sale — which is free for members of its loyalty program, Target Circle — kicked off on July 9 and runs through July 15 with deals up to 69 percent off must-have essentials. Yes, you get an entire week to shop one of Target’s biggest sales of the year, with loads of travel-friendly finds to replace your old and unreliable ones.

We grabbed all of the important details of Target’s Circle Week so you don’t have to worry about missing out, and scoured the sale to find 47 of the best savings for your upcoming vacations and beyond. But even though it lasts for one week, you’ll want to add your favorites to your virtual cart fast, since these discounts will sell out quickly.

Best Target Circle Week Deals Right Now

With so many deals available, we sorted through them to curate some of the most major steals you can get on travel gear. Spacious duffel bags, luggage sets, camping chairs, and comfortable sandals that start at just $7 are up to 69 percent off, so add some of these top buys to your cart asap.

ModernLuxe Three-piece Softside Expandable Luggage Set

What Is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week is the retailer’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to customers who are members of its free-to-join loyalty program, Target Circle. The week-long sale includes deals up to 69 percent off shopper-loved, Target-owned brands, along with other top brands sold at Target. The Target Circle program is free and easy to join, and offers access to these additional savings plus other benefits throughout the year.

When Is Target Circle Week This Year?

Target shared that Circle Week will run from Sunday July 9 through Saturday July 15. It includes thousands of top items to save on by visiting Target.com, shopping in-person, and browsing its app.

Who Can Shop Target Circle Week?

Target Circle members get exclusive access to this massive sales event, but the good news is that it’s completely free and easy for anyone to join. Members can also enjoy year-round savings including one percent earning rewards and five percent off during your birthday month. If you’re not a member yet don’t worry, you can sign up right now to immediately gain access to items in the sale.

What Will Be on Sale During Target Circle Week?

While the Target Circle sale is for Target Circle members, there are still plenty of ways to shop and save for non-members, too. Look for luggage deals including Vera Bradley weekender bags, hardside suitcase sets, travel backpacks, comfy sandals and running sneakers, flattering, beach-ready swimsuits, and so much more. Of the thousands of travel-ready discounts, keep scrolling for the top 47 deals for you to shop during Target Circle Week, and save right now with prices starting at just $7.

Best Luggage Deals

Hardside Luggage in sets and individual pieces are up to 36 percent off during Target Circle Week, so you can invest in multiple sizes like the ones in this connectable set, or grab always-useful hardside carry-ons like this American Tourister option that has a USB charging port and is also available in red. You can save on spacious duffel bags, too, including this 50 percent-off, water-repellant Vera Bradley style that one shopper says is “the perfect size for a weekend trip.” If you’re traveling by plane, you can get this roomy, rolling High Sierra duffel.

Vera Bradley Travel Duffel Bag

Best Comfy Shoe Deals

Supportive and cushioned sandals, sneakers, and hiking shoes are up to 65 percent off, so you can keep your feet stylish and comfortable no matter where you’re headed. Wild Fable slide sandals have a contoured footbed for support, and one shopper said they're "so light, comfy, and cozy." A variety of Asics running shoes are discounted up to 36 percent off, including the Gel-Venture that are designed to provide traction for off-road running and hiking. If you’re looking for hiking-specific shoes, Bearpaw’s Olympus shoe has a breathable mesh lining and NeverWet technology to keep feet dry.

Levi’s Drive Lo Vegan Lace-up Sneakers

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

Now that we’re in the midst of outdoor adventures and camping season, stock up on gear to make your time away more comfortable. Target has deals on camping tents for four, six, eight, or more people, including these Outbound dome tents with a screened-in canopy and mesh roof for comfortable ventilation, or this Coleman four-person tent with a built-in fan, LED lighting, and rainfly weather protection. If you’re heading toward water during your travels, you can find discounts on kayaks like this inflatable two-person option that comes with oars and a pump, or this spacious three-person inflatable kayak.

Outbound Six-person Camping Dome Tent

Best Backpack and Travel Bag Deals

It’s not just the bag that gets you to your destination that’s important, it’s also the accessories you bring along once you’re there that matter. Target has a number of deals on travel backpacks and crossbody bags that make the time on your vacation convenient and comfortable. This Vera Bradley backpack is designed with travel in mind, including a trolly strap, organizational pockets, and the option to lay it horizontally to be packed like a carry-on. Convertible backpacks like this water-resistant Baggallini one that can be worn as a sling bag are also marked down. And don’t forget about a toiletry bag to organize your belongings. The leather Vetelli hanging bag has four internal pockets to separate your essentials and is 32 percent off.

Baggallini Charlotte Crossbody Bag

Best Dress Deals

It’s certainly not too late in the season to invest in flowy, effortless summer dresses, and Target Circle Week includes midis, maxis, and more for up to 42 percent off. Find lightweight styles like this tiered dress, this flared sleeve dress, and this maxi dress. You can also save on above-the-knee dresses, along with options that work for a day at the beach, poolside, or exploring a new city. Target’s dresses work for all heights, like this midi styles that one 5-foot shopper said is a “perfect” length for them.

24seven Comfort Multicolored Maxi Dress

Best Swimsuit Deals

Now that we’re in the thick of summer, pick up some swimsuits starting at $31 to add to your collection this season or for your future travel plans. Target has comfortable and flattering options like this bandeau one-piece from Anne Cole which features sewn-in cups for support and provides a “super flattering” fit, according to one shopper. Lands’ End swimsuits are also on sale, like the Grecian one-piece made with UPF 50+ fabric, sculpting design, and a soft cup bra for coverage and support. It’s also available in 35 sizes from petite to plus and a variety of cup sizes so you can find your ideal fit.

Anne Cole Twist Front One-piece Swimsuit

Even though Target Circle Week runs through July 15, deeply discounted items are bound to keep selling fast so grab your top picks today. And don’t forget to sign up for Target’s free Circle program if you’re not already a member for even more exclusive savings.

