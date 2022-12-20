These Beats Headphones Have Better Sound Than My AirPods — and They’re $100 Off Right Now

Shop multiple pairs on sale for up to 51 percent off at Target.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 20, 2022 08:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Beats Headphones Sale Target Tout
Photo:

Target

After more than five years with my first-generation Apple AirPods, I’ve made a switch to another brand — Beats. This change came with two main considerations: my increase in travel and need for everyday comfort.

Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed my time with my AirPods, but my needs changed over the years, and the battery life of these headphones was quickly dwindling. So I’ve put my first-generation AirPods away, and recently bought the Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones — a big improvement in sound and overall comfort.

And as a shopping writer who is always on the lookout for the best deals, I was especially happy to learn that my new earphones (and others from Beats!) are on sale at Target right now. Keep reading to learn more about why I’m loving my new earphones and find more Beats on sale for up to 51 percent off. 

Beats Headphones on Sale at Target

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Upon putting on these wireless earphones for the first time, I immediately felt the difference in comfort compared to my AirPods. I often had trouble getting earphones to actually fit and stay put in my small ears, but these Beats come with four soft eartips of assorted sizes, which has been a game changer. These earphones also have ear hooks that comfortably fit around my ear, keeping them from falling off entirely. I love this extra security, so I don’t have to worry so much about losing one while I’m on a phone call (yes, these have Bluetooth) or if I fall asleep while listening to music on a flight (they have up to nine hours of listening time).

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Target

To buy: target.com, $150 (originally $250)

Speaking of traveling, these Beats earphones come with a wireless and compact case that easily fits in a tote or backpack. Since they’re sweat- and water-resistant, they’re ready to take on rainy or snowy weather as you travel…or when you’re running from gate to gate. 

Not only did these Beats earphones come highly recommended from my friends and colleagues, but nearly 400 shoppers have also left five-star ratings on this specific item at Target alone. Plenty of users praised the earphones for how easy they connect to their phones and sound quality. One shopper said these earphones “don’t budge” and like the convenience of the audio control buttons on the earphones. Another reviewer who also made the switch from AirPods applauded these Beats for their “long-lasting battery” and said the earphones are “comfortable for [them] to wear all day long.”

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Target

To buy: target.com, $150 (originally $250)

If you’re looking to upgrade your current earphones before your next trip, it couldn’t be a better time. Be sure to shop and save up to 51 percent on Beats like the Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones and other wireless styles at Target before they sell out. 

Shop More Beats on Sale:

Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats SoloÂ³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Target

To buy: target.com, $130 (originally $200)

Flex All-Day Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

Beats Flex All-Day Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

Target

To buy: target.com, $50 (originally $70)

Fit Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Target

To buy: target.com, $160 (originally $200)

Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds

Target

To buy: target.com, $90 (originally $150)

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
biossance squalane marine algae eye cream
Today’s Your Last Chance to Get This 'Magic' Eye Cream That 'Instantly' Plumps Tired Dark Circles on Sale
Hotels.com deals
You Can Save Up to 30% Off Last-minute Hotel Stays With This Service — but You Have to Book Now
Card Placeholder Image
This Sleek Phone Crossbody Bag Holds All of Your Essentials and Is Just $26
Best Ski and Snowboard Pants
The 10 Best Ski and Snowboard Pants of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Memory Foam Slippers
These 15 Comfy Memory Foam Slippers Are Best-sellers on Amazon — and They’re Up to 50% Off
the-best-travel-gifts-at-amazon-tout
Amazon Is a Gold Mine for Travel Gifts Right Now — Here Are the 12 Best Under $100
12-best-outdoor-slippers-of-2022-tout
The 12 Best Outdoor Slippers of 2022
Queer-owned business gift round-up
The 10 Best Travel Gifts From Queer-owned Businesses Start at Just $8
Hidrate Spark PRO Smart Water Bottle
This Genius Water Bottle Literally Reminds You When It’s Time to Drink
skims Cotton Rib Thermal Leggings tout
These Thermal Leggings Are the Perfect Cold-weather Travel Outfit — and They’re Up to 26% Off
Oprah Winfrey attends Premiere Of Apple TV
This Luxe, Oprah-loved Brazilian Bath Salt Is the Perfect Gift for Hotel Spa Fans — and It’s on Sale Today
Nordstrom Holiday Gifts
I Shop for a Living, and These Are the Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom for Travelers
Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants
Amazon’s Best-selling Snow Pants Keep Skiers and Hikers Warm and Dry — and Are As Little As $38
MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth tout
Shoppers Call These Wireless Sleep Headphones ‘Perfect for Traveling’ — and They’re 63% Off
Dr. Prepare Heated Vest, Unisex Heated Clothing tout
Shoppers Swear This Heated Vest Is Their 'Go-to' for Winter Travel — and It's Currently 48% Off
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat Tout
Travelers Love This Lightweight Puffer Coat for Winter Vacations — and It’s on Sale Now