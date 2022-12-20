These Beats Headphones Have Better Sound Than My AirPods — and They’re $100 Off Right Now

After more than five years with my first-generation Apple AirPods, I’ve made a switch to another brand — Beats. This change came with two main considerations: my increase in travel and need for everyday comfort.

Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed my time with my AirPods, but my needs changed over the years, and the battery life of these headphones was quickly dwindling. So I’ve put my first-generation AirPods away, and recently bought the Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones — a big improvement in sound and overall comfort.



And as a shopping writer who is always on the lookout for the best deals, I was especially happy to learn that my new earphones (and others from Beats!) are on sale at Target right now. Keep reading to learn more about why I’m loving my new earphones and find more Beats on sale for up to 51 percent off.

Beats Headphones on Sale at Target

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Upon putting on these wireless earphones for the first time, I immediately felt the difference in comfort compared to my AirPods. I often had trouble getting earphones to actually fit and stay put in my small ears, but these Beats come with four soft eartips of assorted sizes, which has been a game changer. These earphones also have ear hooks that comfortably fit around my ear, keeping them from falling off entirely. I love this extra security, so I don’t have to worry so much about losing one while I’m on a phone call (yes, these have Bluetooth) or if I fall asleep while listening to music on a flight (they have up to nine hours of listening time).

Speaking of traveling, these Beats earphones come with a wireless and compact case that easily fits in a tote or backpack. Since they’re sweat- and water-resistant, they’re ready to take on rainy or snowy weather as you travel…or when you’re running from gate to gate.

Not only did these Beats earphones come highly recommended from my friends and colleagues, but nearly 400 shoppers have also left five-star ratings on this specific item at Target alone. Plenty of users praised the earphones for how easy they connect to their phones and sound quality. One shopper said these earphones “don’t budge” and like the convenience of the audio control buttons on the earphones. Another reviewer who also made the switch from AirPods applauded these Beats for their “long-lasting battery” and said the earphones are “comfortable for [them] to wear all day long.”



If you’re looking to upgrade your current earphones before your next trip, it couldn’t be a better time. Be sure to shop and save up to 51 percent on Beats like the Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones and other wireless styles at Target before they sell out.

