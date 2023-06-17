This Sleek Phone Crossbody Bag Has Become the M.V.P. of My Travels — and It's Only $20 at Target

When I’m on vacation, the last thing I want is to be weighed down by a bulky purse — especially if I’m going to be spending most of my days relaxing by the pool or on-foot exploring a new city. But, as over packers know, downsizing your go-to travel purse isn’t an easy feat, so you’ll need something spacious, functional, and compact to ensure that you can carry everything you need for the day.

I used to think that such purses didn’t exist, until I took a last-minute trip to Target ahead of a recent trip to Austin, Texas. After stocking up on travel-sized toiletries and impulsively buying some cute vacation outfits, I came across the A New Day Phone Crossbody Bag, and instantly knew it would be exactly what I needed.

Target

To buy: target.com, $20



With its 7-inch by 3.8-inch by 1-inch frame, the A New Day Phone Crossbody Bag comfortably fits my iPhone 11 Pro (which has a snap case) in its main compartment. But, if you're like me and always have your smartphone on-hand to capture pictures, reference GPS directions, or quickly look up fun restaurants and bars to try, then the main compartment can also be used to securely store things like room keys, cash, tickets, lipstick, and other small essentials.

There's also a handy zippered pocket along the side of the travel purse for extra storage opportunities, as well as three card slots so you don't need to bring your wallet along. For peace of mind, the A New Day Phone Crossbody Bag has a magnetic snap closure flap. It's also made with a durable and sleek faux leather material, which instantly elevates any outfit you pair it with. And, the travel-friendly bag has a 22-inch shoulder strap that can be worn on your shoulder or crossbody style.

Target

I really only expected to use the A New Day Phone Crossbody Bag when I was at the pool — because I just wanted something to store my smartphone, room key, and sunscreen while I soaked up the sun — and it worked out great. It was so convenient to have everything I needed in one compact place, instead of the typical overpacked and heavy tote bag I'd usually carry.

But, much to my surprise, it proved to be the ultimate travel companion for the entire trip, where the itinerary included getting a facial at the hotel spa, bike riding to Barton Springs, checking out local eateries, and thrift shopping. In fact, I actually found myself reaching for this minimalist purse over the normal-sized crossbody I'd packed and intended to use. And, it's become my go-to errand-running bag since it doubles as a wallet.

Target

After perusing the shopper reviews it's racked up, it's clear that the A New Day Phone Crossbody Bag is a traveler-favorite purse — it's even been dubbed the "perfect little crossbody." One Target customer wrote, "I took this on a cruise to carry around the basics. I loved not having to lug around a purse. The cream color went well with all of my outfits." Chiming in, a second shopper said, "It can hold my iPhone 13 with a slim case in it. It is going to be my go-to for concerts or festivals where you don’t need a lot and you don’t want to carry a heavy bag when you're dancing."

And, a third reviewer added, "I purchased this to take on vacation to amusement parks and it was perfect. I was able to wear it on rides without it being in the way. Now I continue to wear it every day; I love that it fits my phone, cash, and cards, and [I love] that cool zipper on the side."

Trust me, you're going to be instantly won over by the A New Day Phone Crossbody Bag, and it'll probably become your new purse for everything. Grab one at Target before your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price was $20.

