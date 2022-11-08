Tao Is Opening Its First Hotel — With Its Signature Nightlife Vibes From the Lobby to the Rooftop

"Tao is a lifestyle, and this large-scale venture provides the ultimate opportunity to bring that experience to life."

Tao Group Hospitality is no stranger to hotels, delighting guests with over-the-top nightlife and culinary experiences for years. But now, the buzzy group is taking it to the next level by building their own property.

The group will look to open its first-ever Tao-branded resort in Orlando in 2025, bringing its signature dark and vibey spaces to an entire hotel, Tao Group Hospitality exclusively told Travel + Leisure. The new hotel will feature dark crimson walls and plush chairs in the reception area, according to renderings viewed by T+L.

The hotel, which is being designed by the Rockwell Group, will also include a Tao Asian Bistro, a rooftop experience, suites, a meeting space, a fitness facility, and more.

“A hotel was the natural evolution for us,” Tao Group Hospitality Co-CEO Noah Tepperberg said in a statement shared with T+L. “We’ve had the honor of working with some of the world’s top hotel developers, and we’re really excited to create a property that truly reflects the Tao lifestyle.” 

“The Tao Group Hospitality clientele has evolved with us over the years and is looking for something that can provide them with more than just a few hours of fun at one of our locations… More than just culinary and nightlife,," Tepperberg added. "Tao is a lifestyle, and this large-scale venture provides the ultimate opportunity to bring that experience to life.”

The new hotel will open in the O-Town West development, a 350-acre mixed-use community development.

Beyond the new property, the Tao Group operates more than 70 branded locations in cities across the globe from Las Vegas — like the Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian, which reopened earlier this year — to New York, Singapore, and beyond. The group plans to open at least ten more branded locations in 2023.

