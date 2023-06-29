This Brand's Huge Fourth of July Sale Includes Wrinkle-free Dresses, Shorts, Skirts, and More for 40% Off

It’s time to get excited because we’re approaching one of the biggest sale times of the year — the Fourth of July. If you’ve been spending the majority of June pondering the new clothing styles you want to add to your travel wardrobe, we’re here to tell you it’s time to put your wishlist to good use with one brand’s sitewide sale happening right now.

Whether you’ve been meaning to replace your old worn-out shorts, expand your vacation dress selection with flowy looks, or are in need of some new go-with-anything tops, then you’ll be thrilled to hear that Talbots’ Fourth of July Sale includes all of those styles and more, offering 40 percent off your entire purchase.

Here are the summer styles we’re eyeing (and packing) for our next trip during this massive sale.

Effortless Jersey Paisley Sheath Dress

Talbots

For a comfy, easy-to-wear dress for your upcoming travels, this sheath dress features a stretchy, cling-free jersey fabric with a hint of spandex, a split neckline, and a knee-length hem. Shoppers described how much they love the “flattering fit” of the shift silhouette, with one person calling it a “must-have for summer.” Another reviewer praised the medium-weight fabric and said it will “pack beautifully” for their next trip.

To buy: talbots.com, from $84 (originally from $139)

Pima Bateau-Neck Tank

Talbots

This shopper-loved tank top has more than 900 five-star reviews praising the sleeveless cotton style for its “heavy enough to be flattering, but thin enough to be cool” fabric, even in hotter climates. Since the tank is available in 10 vibrant shades, one shopper “bought every color,” while another called it their “go-to top” for warm weather.



To buy: talbots.com, $21 (originally $35)

Effortless Jersey Medallion Open Back Dress

Talbots

Since jersey fabric styles are easier to pack for travel, it’s worth adding this bright patterned dress to your lineup, too. It’s easy to slip on and comfortable for all-day wear while exploring a new city, plus, it’s elevated enough to wear to a fancy dinner. One shopper compared the fabric to that of a comfortable bathing suit, sharing that it’s “stretchy and sleek.” They added that “it will pack well without wrinkles.”

To buy: talbots.com, $84 (originally $139)

Relaxed Chino Shorts

Talbots

When you’re headed somewhere warm, comfy shorts are a must. These chino shorts are available in sizes 0 to 24 and four different fits. They can go with just about any top you pack in your suitcase, not to mention they’re also offered in eight colors, including black, navy, tan, and white. The stretch-twill fabric has a hint of spandex for a flexible, above-the-knee fit, so you can wear them all day without feeling constricted.

To buy: talbots.com, from $39 (originally from $65)

Canvas A-Line Skirt - Sail Away

Talbots

This canvas A-line skirt features a bright sailboat print for a summery style that will dress up a simple white tank top or T-shirt. The cotton and spandex blend is breathable and lined to prevent it from being see-through. One reviewer noted that the style is “comfy to sit down in.” Another shopper said the skirt has “gotten [them] lots of compliments.”

To buy: talbots.com; $48 (originally from $80)

Keep scrolling for more comfy and flattering styles to shop during Talbots’ Fourth of July Sale, which will help you build out your dream travel wardrobe in no time.

Talbots

To buy: talbots.com, from $30 (originally from $50)



Talbots

To buy: talbots.com, from $33 (originally from $55)



Talbots

To buy: talbots.com, $57 (originally $95)



Talbots

To buy: talbots.com, from $60 (originally from $100)



Talbots

To buy: talbots.com; $45 (originally $75)



