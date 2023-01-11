This Connectable Hardside Luggage Set Comes With Built-in Packing Cubes — and It's $141 Off at Target

Whether you’re planning to travel for an extended solo vacation or heading on a family trip with everyone’s belongings in tow, finding luggage that’s easy to move through the airport is essential. But juggling multiple bags during your travels doesn’t need to leave you feeling tired and frantic. Invest in a luggage set that not only can hold all of your travel essentials and more, but makes packing more efficient and travel easier on your arms.

The Tach V3 Three-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set, which offers a connectable design of up to six pieces (including the three in this set), is up to 26 percent off at Target right now in black, gray, midnight blue, sky blue, and red. The set comes with a 20-, 24-, and 28-inch suitcase to hold all of your travel essentials. While this set includes three pieces, its built-in connecting system with an adjustable pull strap can connect up to six Tach V3 suitcases, while the connecting panels attach and detach in seconds.

To buy: target.com, $395 (originally $536)

As if the convenience factor of a one-handed transport of multiple bags isn’t enough, the Tach V3 also features two exterior USB charging ports, so you don’t have to track down one while you’re waiting to board your plane, along with a handy exterior water bottle holder. While the power bank isn’t included, the suitcase does include a power bank pocket if you decide to purchase one separately.

With its 360-degree spinner wheel design, the set glides easily as you pull it through the airport and during your travels. It contains a hardshell design to protect your belongings from damage during travel, and TSA-approved locks for added security.

The interior of the Tach V3 set is also designed with convenience in mind. Each of the three sizes available in the set comes with five built-in packing cubes, including two rectangular cubes, two square cubes, and an additional pocket, which one shopper said helps to make it “easy to stay organized.”

If you’re looking to stock up, grab add-on pieces with Target’s sale on the Tach V3 individual 22-inch bag that is currently 28 percent off. Available in the same colors as the set, the suitcase is ideal for larger family or extended travels, so you can conveniently transport your belongings with a one-handed pull. The bag features the same hardside exterior, two USB charging ports, and built-in packing cubes.

Shoppers raved about the Tach V3 set, giving it nearly all five-star reviews. One shopper said they were “super impressed at the ease of use,” while another who walked “from long-term parking” with their son said it would have been “impossible if the luggage did not connect.” A third shopper confirmed that it “rolls so well when connected,” and is “super easy to use for family travel.”

Another reviewer called the set a “life saver” during their travels, sharing that they did not park close and that it “would have been impossible to pull three bags” if they did not connect. A separate shopper agreed, sharing their travel story of pulling “four pieces from long term parking,” but that the “pulling strap worked beautifully.” They were also able to put backpacks on top of the connected luggage thanks to its flat top storage design.

Instead of struggling with your bags during your next big vacation, grab the Tach V3 Three-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set for convenient, one-hand-required transport, and customize your set with individual pieces also on sale. But hurry before the sale ends.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $170.



