I Finally Found a Flattering Swimsuit That Miraculously Snatches My Waist and Provides Extra Sun Protection

I’ve never felt more confident than in this internet-famous one-piece.

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a seasoned fashion, beauty, and luxury travel writer, and a respected on-air media personality. Her work has been featured in InStyle, Elle, StyleCaster, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, and Lonely Planet.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

TA3 SURFY SWIMSUIT TOUT
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

As much as I love the sun, I’ve learned over the years that it doesn’t love me right back. Like many people, I have a skin sensitivity to the sun that’s gotten worse over the years, and despite my responsible application of sunscreen around the clock, I inevitably suffer from inflamed (and often itchy) heat rash on my arms, chest, and shoulders after a few consecutive days of surf and sand.

This pesky condition tends to flare up right when I’m finally feeling relaxed (i.e. day three or four of a tropical vacation), and dermatologists have simply advised me to avoid the sun as much as possible to keep symptoms at bay. Not one to shy away from water activities, leisurely boat days, or poolside hangs (my recent visit to Hacienda Encantada in Cabo San Lucas was idyllic thanks to breathtaking beachfront views and an infinity rooftop pool I’m still daydreaming about), I’ve devised my own solution to this dilemma: long-sleeved swimsuits. 

Whether you’re sun adverse like me, taking surfing lessons, or simply craving a suit with a bit more coverage (hey, ocean water can be cold!) I'm here to share my favorite discovery of the season: the newly launched Surfy by TA3

Surfy Swimsuit

TA3

To buy: ta3swim.com, $178

If the brand sounds familiar, it’s because TA3 has gone viral on TikTok over the last few years thanks to their mega-sculpting one-piece designs that promise to snatch your waist thanks to sturdy ties in the back that create a corset-like effect the tighter you pull. 

The female-owned company that had a spotlight on Shark Tank cleverly designs empowering, high-quality swimwear in two torso lengths for sizes XS-3X, and I’d be remiss not to say that these ultra-flattering styles have permanently replaced all of my flimsy swimwear from years past.

Each suit is priced at $178, but considering they’re made of smoothing, double compression material that really holds you in, I wholeheartedly think the price is justified since you can quite literally feel the quality (not to mention the wild confidence boost) the second you slip one on.  (One fellow Travel + Leisure writer even loves the brand’s Lacey swimsuit so much, they own multiple colors.)

I’ve been a fan girl of the booming brand since its inception, and now that the Surfy is here, I felt like all of my prayers have been answered. For starters, this classic design is made of UPF 50+ material for maximum sun protection and gives retro surfer girl vibes in the best way possible. 

TA3 Swimsuit Jennifer Chan

Travel + Leisure / Rachel Richardson

Like all TA3 styles, it features the signature lace-up detail in the back that creates enviable curves and a killer silhouette for all to see. The Surfy comes in three striking color options (solid black, navy/aqua, and orchid/black) with body contouring seaming, power mesh lining, and built-in shaping panels to further enhance your assets effortlessly. 

While you really can’t go wrong with any color, I couldn’t help but do a double take of my reflection in the brilliant blue option since it seemed to cinch my midsection even more. The genius color blocking detail creates the illusion of a super sleek waist (especially whilst standing in front of any body of water), which means you’ll be turning heads from daybreak to sunset — all while looking sporty, carefree, and confident. 

Surfy Swimsuit

TA3

To buy: ta3swim.com, $178

TA3 Swimsuit Jennifer Chan

Travel + Leisure / Rachel Richardson

The Surfy by TA3 also features an ultra-supportive shelf bra and removable bust pads, so whether you’re spiking beach volleyballs, riding the waves, or simply basking in your Baywatch bombshell era and running alongside the coastline, this one-piece wonder has you covered. 

Don’t just take it from me though — other TA3 shoppers are wild about this swimsuit, too. One who shared that they are 8 months postpartum bought this swimsuit because they were “looking for a swimsuit that would make me feel confident in my body again. I’m happy to say I found it and continued to say it was “the best $178 I’ve spent; thank you!”

Another praised the quality, sharing, “This suit was worth every single penny, and I will be purchasing more! The way I feel in this is so worth the price tag; it is beyond flattering!”

Surfy Swimsuit

TA3

To buy: ta3wim.com, $178

Trust me, you’ll definitely want to see for yourself why everyone is raving about this UPF 50+ swimsuit that creates an instant hourglass shape. Grab one of the internet-famous waist-snatching Surfy by TA3 swimsuits at TA3, and you’ll not only benefit from the ultra-flattering shape, but also give yourself extra sun protection in the process — it’s a win-win! 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Crocs on Sale Tout
Crocs Is Having a Secret Sale on Rarely Discounted Styles, Including the Viral Crush Clog
These âExtremely Comfortableâ Sneakers Sold Out in Just 2 Days When Helen Mirren Wore Them â Now Theyâre Back TOUT
These ‘Extremely Comfortable’ Sneakers Sold Out in Just 2 Days After Helen Mirren Wore Them — Now They’re Back
Nurses and Disney Moms on TikTok Are Obsessed with These Walking Shoes That Are Practically Made for Travelers
TikTokers Are Walking ‘50 Disney Miles’ In Summer’s Comfiest, Lightweight Travel Sneakers
Related Articles
Supergoop Friends & Family Sale Editors' Picks TOUT
Our Editors Reveal Their 12 Favorite SPF Products From Supergoop’s Annual Friends & Family Sale
Styles To Look Like a New Yorker Tout
How to Dress Like a New Yorker and Not Like a Tourist, According to a Local Fashion Writer
Out of 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$30 Styles the Most
10 Amazon Beach Cover-ups Under $30 That Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Summer
Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes Tout
14 Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes That Pack Like a Dream for Summer Trips — All Under $45 at Amazon
CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen Tout
I’m a Travel Editor, and This Dermatologist-approved Sunscreen Never Leaves My Toiletry Bag
Linen Outfits Tout
15 Easy, Breezy Linen Pieces You Can Buy at Amazon Right in Time for Summer — Starting at $19
I Wore These Comfy Bike Shorts On A Hot & Humid Island Yoga Retreat, Without Any Chaffing Or Discomfort
The Breathable Shorts That Get Me Through Every Hot and Humid Trip Are 40% Off — and I’m Getting Another Pair
Amazon Reviewers Love These White Tees and Tanks â And Theyâre All Under $30
Amazon Shoppers Love These White Tees and Tanks That Go With Any Outfit — and They’re All Under $25
Target Dress Roundup TOUT
Target Is Blooming With Flattering Spring Travel Dresses — Shop the 10 Best Ones for Under $50
KISSMODA Womens Summer Shorts Tout
Shoppers Are Ditching Their Stiff Denim Shorts for This Breathable $10 Cotton Pair That's Perfect for Beach Trips
cocokind Daily Sunscreen TOUT
Shoppers Didn't Burn Once While 'Sitting on the Beach All Day' Thanks to This Game-changing Sunscreen
This Best-selling Sundress Is the âPerfect Dress to Travel Inâ â and It Even Has Pockets TOUT
Shoppers Are Buying This Maxi Sundress in Multiple Colors Because It’s the ‘Perfect Dress to Travel In’
7 Universally Flattering Swimsuits I Pack for Every Vacation
I Travel for a Living, and These Are the 8 Flattering Swimsuits I Rotate Between for All of My Trips
Shoppers Say This Moisturizing Sunscreen From a Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand Is Their 'Holy Grail SPF' TOUT
Shoppers Say This Moisturizing Sunscreen From a Jennifer Garner-approved Brand Is Their 'Holy Grail SPF'
Editor Approved Face Sunscreens Tout
These Editor-approved Face Sunscreens Make Your Skin More Radiant With Every Use — Prices Start at $16
Best Face Sunscreens
The 10 Best Face Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed