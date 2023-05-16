I Finally Found a Flattering Swimsuit That Miraculously Snatches My Waist and Provides Extra Sun Protection

As much as I love the sun, I’ve learned over the years that it doesn’t love me right back. Like many people, I have a skin sensitivity to the sun that’s gotten worse over the years, and despite my responsible application of sunscreen around the clock, I inevitably suffer from inflamed (and often itchy) heat rash on my arms, chest, and shoulders after a few consecutive days of surf and sand.

This pesky condition tends to flare up right when I’m finally feeling relaxed (i.e. day three or four of a tropical vacation), and dermatologists have simply advised me to avoid the sun as much as possible to keep symptoms at bay. Not one to shy away from water activities, leisurely boat days, or poolside hangs (my recent visit to Hacienda Encantada in Cabo San Lucas was idyllic thanks to breathtaking beachfront views and an infinity rooftop pool I’m still daydreaming about), I’ve devised my own solution to this dilemma: long-sleeved swimsuits.

Whether you’re sun adverse like me, taking surfing lessons, or simply craving a suit with a bit more coverage (hey, ocean water can be cold!) I'm here to share my favorite discovery of the season: the newly launched Surfy by TA3.

TA3

To buy: ta3swim.com, $178

If the brand sounds familiar, it’s because TA3 has gone viral on TikTok over the last few years thanks to their mega-sculpting one-piece designs that promise to snatch your waist thanks to sturdy ties in the back that create a corset-like effect the tighter you pull.

The female-owned company that had a spotlight on Shark Tank cleverly designs empowering, high-quality swimwear in two torso lengths for sizes XS-3X, and I’d be remiss not to say that these ultra-flattering styles have permanently replaced all of my flimsy swimwear from years past.

Each suit is priced at $178, but considering they’re made of smoothing, double compression material that really holds you in, I wholeheartedly think the price is justified since you can quite literally feel the quality (not to mention the wild confidence boost) the second you slip one on. (One fellow Travel + Leisure writer even loves the brand’s Lacey swimsuit so much, they own multiple colors.)

I’ve been a fan girl of the booming brand since its inception, and now that the Surfy is here, I felt like all of my prayers have been answered. For starters, this classic design is made of UPF 50+ material for maximum sun protection and gives retro surfer girl vibes in the best way possible.

Travel + Leisure / Rachel Richardson

Like all TA3 styles, it features the signature lace-up detail in the back that creates enviable curves and a killer silhouette for all to see. The Surfy comes in three striking color options (solid black, navy/aqua, and orchid/black) with body contouring seaming, power mesh lining, and built-in shaping panels to further enhance your assets effortlessly.

While you really can’t go wrong with any color, I couldn’t help but do a double take of my reflection in the brilliant blue option since it seemed to cinch my midsection even more. The genius color blocking detail creates the illusion of a super sleek waist (especially whilst standing in front of any body of water), which means you’ll be turning heads from daybreak to sunset — all while looking sporty, carefree, and confident.

TA3

To buy: ta3swim.com, $178

Travel + Leisure / Rachel Richardson

The Surfy by TA3 also features an ultra-supportive shelf bra and removable bust pads, so whether you’re spiking beach volleyballs, riding the waves, or simply basking in your Baywatch bombshell era and running alongside the coastline, this one-piece wonder has you covered.

Don’t just take it from me though — other TA3 shoppers are wild about this swimsuit, too. One who shared that they are 8 months postpartum bought this swimsuit because they were “looking for a swimsuit that would make me feel confident in my body again. I’m happy to say I found it and continued to say it was “the best $178 I’ve spent; thank you!”

Another praised the quality, sharing, “This suit was worth every single penny, and I will be purchasing more! The way I feel in this is so worth the price tag; it is beyond flattering!”

TA3

To buy: ta3wim.com, $178

Trust me, you’ll definitely want to see for yourself why everyone is raving about this UPF 50+ swimsuit that creates an instant hourglass shape. Grab one of the internet-famous waist-snatching Surfy by TA3 swimsuits at TA3, and you’ll not only benefit from the ultra-flattering shape, but also give yourself extra sun protection in the process — it’s a win-win!

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

