This Dentist-approved Portable Water Flosser Is ‘Great for Travel’ and Only $35 at Amazon

Oral care never wanes in importance, even when you’re on vacation. However, many of us will pack up our toothbrush and a container of floss into our toiletry bags and call it a day. But what if we told you there was a way to bring a more complete oral care routine on the go with you in the form of a product that’s as small as the palm of your hand?

If you’ve been intrigued by the idea of a water pick but don’t want to throw down the big bucks on a piece of equipment that solely lives in your bathroom at home, the Synhope Mini Cordless Water Flosser is currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $35. Once you travel with this portable cleaner you’ll never want to be without it again.

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $50)

This compact, cordless water pick is designed with a small tank and foldable nozzle, making it well-equipped to throw into your carry-on bag and take with you on the go. But despite its small size, this flosser still offers a high pulse water pressure to conveniently and effectively floss your teeth without creating the waste of a more traditional floss. This method will not cause your gums to bleed, and even removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque for an overall deeper clean and improved gum health.

Three clean modes (soft, pulse, and strong) are available to meet your oral care needs, and a low-noise design is great for subtle use in the evening as you get ready for bed and are sharing a hotel room. The body of the flosser is also leakproof for a worry-free travel experience, and boasts an impressive battery life of 30 days, fully charging in just four hours. That’s right — if you charge it before your trip, that's one less cord you need to stuff into your toiletry bag.

Even dentists are a fan of this packable water pick, with one Amazon shopper sharing that they “got this because my dentist recommended it” and admitted that their “teeth certainly feel cleaner” with regular use. Meanwhile, another person explained that they have been “working in the dental field for 33 years” and “definitely recommend this one” because it’s “super compact” and “gets in between your teeth well.”

And for travel purposes, customers have revealed that they “will not travel without it no matter how short or long” their trip is. In fact, one shopper even shared that it “works as [well] as my full-size water pick,” and is “great for travel.”

If you’re going to invest in a water flosser, you want to select one that’s actually going to last and customers swear by Synhope’s to get the job done. Take it from this shopper who shared that they have “been using it for over a year” while “traveling the world” and their “mouth doesn’t feel clean without it.” Another customer added that it was “one of the best purchases I made this year,” noting that they have “had it for months” before even needing to charge it once.

Heading off on vacation doesn’t mean you need to leave your entire oral care routine behind, and the Synhope Mini Cordless Water Flosser makes it so much easier to properly clean your teeth, even when you’re miles from home. The compact design occupies minimal space in your toiletry bag, and an impressive battery life ensures you can leave the extra chargers at home. Manual flossing will soon be a thing of the past, so grab this ultra-portable water pick while it’s on sale at Amazon for just $35 today.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $35.

