The Internet can find some strange things to obsess over. A secret pink drink at Starbucks? A frenzy. A pair of platform loafers? The internet loses it. But perhaps the least strange of things that have recently broken the internet is the Hill House Nap Dress that's so popular, $1 million dollars worth of them sold in just 30 minutes last year.
We did some quick math to further show just how jaw-dropping that statistic actually is. Since each dress goes for about $125, Hill House sold 8,000 dresses in half an hour, equating to about 267 Nap Dresses a minute.
It's no wonder why people set alarms whenever the brand announces a new drop — the latest of which has officially arrived. With 267 selling a minute last year, it's practically a fact that the only way to get your hands on one is to set a reminder.
Comments on Hill House's Instagram post announcing the highly anticipated English Garden collection's arrival range from "I've never ordered anything so fast in my life," to "That was more intense than when I bought meet-and-greet tickets for One Direction in high school, honestly." Relatable.
The English Garden collection is just as ethereal as it sounds, and it includes its best-selling styles, including the brand's most-loved Ellie Nap Dress, reimagined in a range of prints and colors that capture the wild beauty of an English garden. Picture: a dreamy light blue Nap Dress inspired by the clear blue sky, a rich green iteration speckled with trellises (also available in white), and a long-awaited black dotted Nap Dress that sold out almost instantly.
Hill House's Internet-famous dresses are as comfy as they are beautiful — a large reason they're so in demand. During a time when many of us spend too many hours in sweats, the Nap Dress is a more put-together answer to our desire for comfort. You can cook, clean, take Zoom calls, dance in the living room, shop, and yes, you can also nap in it.
There are a few variations of Hill House's trademarked Nap Dress — the main difference being the neckline and the sleeves. The popular Ellie Dress has ruffled shoulders and a smocked bodice, whereas the Nesli Dress features more dramatic puff sleeves with the same bodice. There's also the Caroline that offers a smocked neckline for optional off the shoulder wear, and the Athena, a mini version of the Nesli.
And the cherry on top? It's now royal-approved. Princess Eugenie was spotted leaving the hospital post-delivery on Friday in the tartan Nap Dress that was nowhere to be found until today, when the brand brought the print back for pre-order.
Prepare to hear a whole lot more about the Hill House Nap Dress. Several styles from its just-released English Garden collection are surprisingly still in stock in sizes XS to 2XL. Shop it below before it's entirely sold out (that means you'll have to set an alarm for the next restock, which is still TBD).
