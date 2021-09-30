Retinol Has Met Its Match: This Alternative Cream Reverses Aging With Zero Negative Side Effects

"I absolutely love this product and think it's better than retinol," shared another. "Of all the products I have tried, this has been one of the greatest. Immediately after use, your skin feels supple, smooth, and hydrated. After using it for only a week, I already notice a difference in how my skin feels and looks. My hyperpigmentation is less noticeable, my skin is softer, and there's absolutely no peeling like there is with retinol and tretinoin cream."