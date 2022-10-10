This Super Spacious Checked Suitcase Is the Lowest Price We’ve Seen It — Get It for Less Than $100

The key to a successful trip isn’t solely based on the amount of stars your resort has or the activities you have planned. In fact, many travelers agree that it starts with something simpler: your luggage. If your go-to suitcase is in need of some serious upgrading, now’s the perfect time to pick up a new one since Amazon has dropped hundreds of early travel deals ahead of its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale.

Among the most impressive deals is the SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Suitcase, which has been marked down 31 percent, bringing it down to $90 — the lowest price it’s been in the last 30 days, according to Amazon. Measuring 25 inches, the suitcase makes the perfect checked bag with its durable construction and flexible polyester fabric that’s designed to withstand the scratches, scuffs, and stains that come with travel and offer a little give when you’re packing so you can be sure to fit all of your essentials for your trip.

To buy: amazon.com, $90 (originally $130)

To optimize your packing scheme, the popular checked bag is equipped with multiple storage compartments, pockets, and thoughtful features; inside, there’s a large mesh lid pocket that’s ideal for underwear, shoes, and other loose essentials, a discreet internal storage pouch, and adjustable compression straps. And, it comes with a zippered wet bag that can be used for laundry, swimsuits, and even toiletries.

On the outside of the luggage, you’ll find two zippered front pockets that you can reserve for travel essentials you may need while you’re on the go, like your passport, chargers, and snacks. The classic checked bag’s design is enhanced with a locking telescoping handle, four 360-degree-spinning wheels, and multiple carrying handles, so you can effortlessly maneuver your way from the parking lot to check-in, as well as from the baggage carousel to your cab.



“[What a] great bag for air travel,” exclaimed a reviewer, adding that it “glides easily through [the] airport.” Speaking to its durability, another shopper commented, “I used it on a 10-day multi-flight, multi-bag drag trip and it wore well; [it] looked new on return home. When comparing it to other suitcases, they highlighted that they “found it had almost twice as much packing space.”

Vouching for the quality of its construction, a longtime SwissGear fan wrote, “[I’ve] traveled on business for 25 years, so I’ve been through the suitcases. Of all the brands, I believe this one to be the best!” They concluded their review stating that they were “very pleased” with the 25-inch checked bag’s performance. Similarly for another SwissGear buyer that was upgrading their bag, they said, “My old one was much heavier and I couldn’t pack as much in it as the new one. I love my new one because it is deeper but yet much lighter.”

Chiming in, an Amazon customer shared, “This suitcase fits my needs perfectly [and] has enough room for a good week’s worth of clothes,” and another reviewer added that the 25-inch checked bag is “very efficient for carrying a few weeks’ worth of clothes for an extended trip.” A final shopper that gave it a five-star rating raved, “[It’s] light enough for me to lift, but had plenty of room for two weeks’ worth of clothes and lots of souvenirs.”

There’s no telling how much longer the SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Luggage will be on sale, so make sure to get the 25-inch checked suitcase for 31 percent off at Amazon today. And, don’t forget that there’s plenty of time to sign up for a Prime membership ahead of the Prime Early Access sale; you can start your free 30-day trial now.

At the time of publishing, the price was $90.

