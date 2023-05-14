10 Amazon Beach Cover-ups Under $30 That Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Summer

Shoppers have even raved that these are their “favorite” pieces.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 14, 2023 12:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Out of 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$30 Styles the Most
Photo:

Travel + Leisure

Beach season is right around the corner, which means now is the perfect time to start considering your summer wardrobe ahead of any upcoming travel you might have planned. Naturally, a bathing suit that makes you feel comfortable and confident should be at the top of the list of essentials, but a high-quality cover-up can also elevate your beach attire, allowing you to look stylish and sleek all day long.

Amazon has secured its spot as the go-to retailer for all things travel, and yes, that even extends to clothing, so we combed through the thousands of shopper-loved cover-ups to find the most eye-catching options at unbeatable prices. If you’re preparing for a new season of travel and have been looking for a quality cover-up to add to your summer wardrobe, keep reading to find the 10 best picks from Amazon. And to sweeten the deal even more, they’re all under $30.

Yincro Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up

Swimsuit Cover-Ups

Amazon

If your style generally runs as simple as possible, this elevated basic will be an excellent addition to your wardrobe. A smattering of tassels along the edges of this dress create a whimsical vibe on top of any bathing suit, and the pull-on closure is easy to slip back into after a day spent at the beach. It even comes in sizes ranging from XS to 4X to comfortably fit a wide range of body types.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $36)

Reoria Scoop Neck Romper

Swimsuit Cover-Ups

Amazon

This romper has earned more than 14,400 five-star ratings at Amazon, and for good reason. The versatile design can be worn as an outfit on its own or overtop a bathing suit, limiting the items you need to include in your suitcase while still lending itself to a stylish and comfortable vacation wardrobe. Currently on sale for $23, this romper features an adjustable waistband and comes in 17 bright colors and patterns so you’ll be turning heads at the beach, pool, and anywhere else you wear this bold piece.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $36)

Ekouaer Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Shirt

Swimsuit Cover-Ups

Amazon

On days when you aim to keep your skin protected from the sun while still looking laid-back and casual, this long-sleeved, gauzy cover-up is made for the job. Built from a breathable rayon material, this dress will keep you cool on even the warmest days and can also be thrown on over your bathing suit when you need to stroll back to your hotel room without being exposed. Roll-up cuffed sleeves and a modest V-neck add intrigue to this otherwise basic cover-up, and more than 17,100 shoppers have awarded it a perfect five-star rating at Amazon.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $46)

Loritta Oversized Cover Up

Swimsuit Cover-Ups

Amazon

There’s nothing less comfortable than squeezing into a form-fitting outfit after coming from the pool, and this oversized, lightweight cover-up provides the ideal solution while still maintaining your unique sense of style. Stunning crochet detailing down the front and around the edges of this dress looks delicate and timeless, and wide bell sleeves and a deep V-neck cut add to the bohemian vibe of the cover-up. Did we mention it’s 40 percent off right now?

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $30)

Sulozom Crochet Cover Up

Swimsuit Cover-Ups

Amazon

Offering a more fitted look is this entirely crocheted cover-up that will look fantastic over a brightly colored bathing suit on any beach day. A tasteful side slit adds even more intrigue to this breathable cover-up so even on the warmest day you won’t feel suffocated by the heat when it’s time to get dressed after the beach. It’s even available in 13 colors and slightly varying styles, so you can choose an option that suits you best.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $35)

Adreamly Pom Pom Kaftan

Swimsuit Cover-Ups

Amazon

Nearly 8,000 shoppers are enamored with this easy, breezy cover-up, and from the pom pom detailing to the lightweight, effortless chiffon fabric, it’s not hard to see why. A large neckline makes this dress easy to pull on and off while heading to the pool or the beach, and with sizes ranging from XS to 3X, and coming in 22 bold colors and patterns, this cover-up is guaranteed to earn a regular spot in your vacation wardrobe no matter what your trip has in store. In fact, one customer even called it their “favorite” out of the “six cover-ups” they own.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $26)

Ekouaer Sheer Sarong Wrap

Beach cover up

Amazon

If you’re drawn to a cover-up with less coverage, this sheer wrapped sarong will fit like a dream for warm-weather travel. Made with a lightweight chiffon material with sizes ranging from S to 3XL, this sarong adds just a little extra flair to your look if your primary objective is simply to dress up your bathing suit. And with nearly 16,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say it’s the ideal beachside accessory.

To buy: amazon.com, $7 (originally $13)

Jeasona Crochet Dress

Swimsuit Cover-Ups

Amazon

This stunning, crocheted cover-up is perhaps one of the most flattering dresses you could pack along for your next vacation, and right now it’s on sale for just $24. Short, flowy sleeves allow the cover-up to feel breathable and relaxed overtop your suit while you’re strolling along the beach, and one shopper out of the 15,400 who gave this dress a five-star rating at Amazon even raved that the fit is “just beautiful” as well as “very flattering.” In other words, it’s everything you’re looking for in a cover-up.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $36)

Loxdonz Tube Dress

Swimsuit Cover-Ups

Amazon

Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to packing for vacation, and this airy tube dress can be worn as both a stand alone outfit, as well as a top layer at the pool. Ruching at the bust keeps the dress clinging to your body, while the bottom of the skirt hits at knee height and flows around your legs so you never feel restricted. This simple dress comes in 23 colors, so you can stock up before you head out on vacation — especially since it’s only $20 right now.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $30)

Bsubseach Tie Front Cover Up

Bsubseach Stylish Tie Dye Open Front Long Kimono

Amazon

If you invested in a cute bathing suit and still want to show it off, this tie-front tie dye cover-up will allow you to do so while remaining protected from the sun. The longline design maintains a refined, stylish appearance, and the wrap even comes in an impressive array of 44 colors and patterns to truly take your vacation style to the next level. Who knew sun protection could be so chic?

To buy: amazon.com, $29 with on-site coupon (originally $39)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

HKR sneakers 67% off Tout
Travelers and Healthcare Workers Love These Comfy and ‘Perfect’ Slip-on Sneakers — and They’re 67% Off
Supergoop Friends & Family Sale Editors' Picks TOUT
Our Editors Reveal Their 12 Favorite SPF Products From Supergoop’s Annual Friends & Family Sale
Best Amazon Deals Happening This Mother's Day Weekend Tout
Amazon Is Kicking Off Summer Early With Up to 75% Off Travel Gear — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $7
Related Articles
Best Nordstrom Sale Roundup Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 10 Vacation-ready Items I’m Shopping from Nordstrom’s Weekend Sale
Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes Tout
14 Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes That Pack Like a Dream for Summer Trips — All Under $45 at Amazon
DANA XU 100% Mulberry Satin Silk Summer Travel Scarf TOUT
Shoppers 'Never Travel Without' This Versatile Satin Shawl That's More Than 35% Off at Amazon
Blake Lively Comfy Vacation Pants Tout
Blake Lively’s Flowy Pants Were the Star of Her Beach Vacation — Copy Her Look for As Little As $17
HKR sneakers 67% off Tout
Travelers and Healthcare Workers Love These Comfy and ‘Perfect’ Slip-on Sneakers — and They’re 67% Off
Linen Outfits Tout
15 Easy, Breezy Linen Pieces You Can Buy at Amazon Right in Time for Summer — Starting at $19
Roxy Women's Oceanside Pant Tout
Travelers Have Found the ‘Perfect’ Pair of Lightweight Linen Pants for Summer — From $28 at Amazon
This Best-selling Sundress Is the âPerfect Dress to Travel Inâ â and It Even Has Pockets TOUT
Shoppers Are Buying This Maxi Sundress in Multiple Colors Because It’s the ‘Perfect Dress to Travel In’
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tout
Blake Lively Wore This Ultra-flattering Swimsuit on Vacation — and We Found an Identical One for $36
Shoppers Can Score So Many Deals on Sandals and Flip-Flops at Amazon Right Now â Up to 72% Off TOUT
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Sandals and Flip-flops Right Now — These Are the 10 Best Pairs Up to 50% Off
Spanx Swimwear Launch TOU
Celeb-loved Spanx Just Launched the Most Flattering Swim Line for Summer — and It's Bound to Sell Out
Best Amazon Deals Happening This Mother's Day Weekend Tout
Amazon Is Kicking Off Summer Early With Up to 75% Off Travel Gear — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $7
Styles To Look Like a New Yorker Tout
How to Dress Like a New Yorker and Not Like a Tourist, According to a Local Fashion Writer
KEEN Women's Elle Backstrap Casual Platform Open Toe Wedge Sandals TOUT
This Comfy Sandal Is ‘So Supportive, It Feels Like You’re Wearing Sneakers’ — and It’s 61% Off
This $TK Amazon Dress Is So Flattering, I Ordered Multiplesv tout
My Go-to Summer Dress Never Wrinkles and Is Comfortable on Long Travel Days — and It’s $31 at Amazon
: What to Pack for a Dive Trip: A Complete Checklist
The Ultimate Dive Trip Packing List