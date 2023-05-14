10 Amazon Beach Cover-ups Under $30 That Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Summer

Beach season is right around the corner, which means now is the perfect time to start considering your summer wardrobe ahead of any upcoming travel you might have planned. Naturally, a bathing suit that makes you feel comfortable and confident should be at the top of the list of essentials, but a high-quality cover-up can also elevate your beach attire, allowing you to look stylish and sleek all day long.

Amazon has secured its spot as the go-to retailer for all things travel, and yes, that even extends to clothing, so we combed through the thousands of shopper-loved cover-ups to find the most eye-catching options at unbeatable prices. If you’re preparing for a new season of travel and have been looking for a quality cover-up to add to your summer wardrobe, keep reading to find the 10 best picks from Amazon. And to sweeten the deal even more, they’re all under $30.

Yincro Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up

Amazon

If your style generally runs as simple as possible, this elevated basic will be an excellent addition to your wardrobe. A smattering of tassels along the edges of this dress create a whimsical vibe on top of any bathing suit, and the pull-on closure is easy to slip back into after a day spent at the beach. It even comes in sizes ranging from XS to 4X to comfortably fit a wide range of body types.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $36)

Reoria Scoop Neck Romper

Amazon

This romper has earned more than 14,400 five-star ratings at Amazon, and for good reason. The versatile design can be worn as an outfit on its own or overtop a bathing suit, limiting the items you need to include in your suitcase while still lending itself to a stylish and comfortable vacation wardrobe. Currently on sale for $23, this romper features an adjustable waistband and comes in 17 bright colors and patterns so you’ll be turning heads at the beach, pool, and anywhere else you wear this bold piece.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $36)

Ekouaer Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Shirt

Amazon

On days when you aim to keep your skin protected from the sun while still looking laid-back and casual, this long-sleeved, gauzy cover-up is made for the job. Built from a breathable rayon material, this dress will keep you cool on even the warmest days and can also be thrown on over your bathing suit when you need to stroll back to your hotel room without being exposed. Roll-up cuffed sleeves and a modest V-neck add intrigue to this otherwise basic cover-up, and more than 17,100 shoppers have awarded it a perfect five-star rating at Amazon.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $46)

Loritta Oversized Cover Up

Amazon

There’s nothing less comfortable than squeezing into a form-fitting outfit after coming from the pool, and this oversized, lightweight cover-up provides the ideal solution while still maintaining your unique sense of style. Stunning crochet detailing down the front and around the edges of this dress looks delicate and timeless, and wide bell sleeves and a deep V-neck cut add to the bohemian vibe of the cover-up. Did we mention it’s 40 percent off right now?

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $30)

Sulozom Crochet Cover Up

Amazon

Offering a more fitted look is this entirely crocheted cover-up that will look fantastic over a brightly colored bathing suit on any beach day. A tasteful side slit adds even more intrigue to this breathable cover-up so even on the warmest day you won’t feel suffocated by the heat when it’s time to get dressed after the beach. It’s even available in 13 colors and slightly varying styles, so you can choose an option that suits you best.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $35)

Adreamly Pom Pom Kaftan

Amazon

Nearly 8,000 shoppers are enamored with this easy, breezy cover-up, and from the pom pom detailing to the lightweight, effortless chiffon fabric, it’s not hard to see why. A large neckline makes this dress easy to pull on and off while heading to the pool or the beach, and with sizes ranging from XS to 3X, and coming in 22 bold colors and patterns, this cover-up is guaranteed to earn a regular spot in your vacation wardrobe no matter what your trip has in store. In fact, one customer even called it their “favorite” out of the “six cover-ups” they own.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $26)

Ekouaer Sheer Sarong Wrap

Amazon

If you’re drawn to a cover-up with less coverage, this sheer wrapped sarong will fit like a dream for warm-weather travel. Made with a lightweight chiffon material with sizes ranging from S to 3XL, this sarong adds just a little extra flair to your look if your primary objective is simply to dress up your bathing suit. And with nearly 16,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say it’s the ideal beachside accessory.

To buy: amazon.com, $7 (originally $13)

Jeasona Crochet Dress

Amazon

This stunning, crocheted cover-up is perhaps one of the most flattering dresses you could pack along for your next vacation, and right now it’s on sale for just $24. Short, flowy sleeves allow the cover-up to feel breathable and relaxed overtop your suit while you’re strolling along the beach, and one shopper out of the 15,400 who gave this dress a five-star rating at Amazon even raved that the fit is “just beautiful” as well as “very flattering.” In other words, it’s everything you’re looking for in a cover-up.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $36)

Loxdonz Tube Dress

Amazon

Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to packing for vacation, and this airy tube dress can be worn as both a stand alone outfit, as well as a top layer at the pool. Ruching at the bust keeps the dress clinging to your body, while the bottom of the skirt hits at knee height and flows around your legs so you never feel restricted. This simple dress comes in 23 colors, so you can stock up before you head out on vacation — especially since it’s only $20 right now.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $30)

Bsubseach Tie Front Cover Up

Amazon

If you invested in a cute bathing suit and still want to show it off, this tie-front tie dye cover-up will allow you to do so while remaining protected from the sun. The longline design maintains a refined, stylish appearance, and the wrap even comes in an impressive array of 44 colors and patterns to truly take your vacation style to the next level. Who knew sun protection could be so chic?

To buy: amazon.com, $29 with on-site coupon (originally $39)

