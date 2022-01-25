Win a Super Bowl Party at Rob Gronkowski's House — With a Bounce House, Axe-throwing Outings, and More

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be out of the running for the Super Bowl, but Rob Gronkowski, the team's tight end, has partnered with Groupon to give football fans the opportunity of a lifetime: watching the big game at his house.

The winner of Groupon's Party Like a Player sweepstakes will be flown out to Boston with 15 of their closest friends and family to spend Super Bowl weekend in style. Two nights of hotel accommodations will be covered for the group of football fans, and when game day rolls around, they'll be transported to Gronkowski's 4,486-square-foot home in Foxborough, MA for their blowout viewing party.

"A lot of people would be nervous about letting someone throw a Big Game party in their house, but I'm a fan of huge parties," Gronkowski (or Gronk, as he's known among fans) said in a press release. "That's why, when I'm out of town for the big game, I thought it would be cool to team up with the experience pros at Groupon to throw an over-the-top bash at my place. Plus, they promised not to break anything!"

To make sure these football fanatics make the most of their trip both before and during the Super Bowl, Groupon will provide some of its most popular local experiences.

Exterior house view with green Groupon truck Credit: Courtesy of Groupon

Are you and your friends wine or beer lovers? Groupon will set up tastings. Do you need to release some nervous energy before the first whistle blows? They can arrange mini golf and axe-throwing outings. Halftime show boring you? Check out the bounce house Groupon will set up at Gronk's house instead. And if the game is really not going your way, Groupon can even bring a hot stone massage station to the party.

For your chance to win this grand prize, visit the Party Like a Player sweepstakes page, with daily entries available now through Feb. 2. Fans who don't win the over-the-top Super Bowl party still have the opportunity to win some great prizes with entries open through Feb. 13.

Those prizes include a trip to Las Vegas for two (courtesy of MGM Resorts), VIP tickets to New Kinds on the Block (from Live Nation), custom-designed sneakers by Groupon x Stadium Custom Kicks, among others options.