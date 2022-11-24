These Celeb-loved Leggings Are So Popular, One Pair Sells Every 30 Seconds — and They’re on Sale Today

As a travel writer, math isn’t my strong suit. For example, I only have two legs but probably two dozen pairs of leggings. That said, I know all of my leggings serve different purposes. There are pairs I only wear for certain activities and pairs that only come out at night. Still, no pair can compare to my go-to leggings for travel, and I don’t leave home without them.

Of course I’m talking about the Power Workout Leggings from Sweaty Betty, a U.K. athleisure brand I first learned of after seeing so many celebrities photographed in their gear. Reese Witherspoon is a fan, Halle Berry has a Sweaty Betty line, and Jennifer Aniston once told InStyle that Sweaty Betty’s leggings are one of her “fitness staples.”

And while these leggings normally will cost you a pretty penny at $100, they're currently up to 40 percent off for Black Friday at Nordstrom, meaning they can be yours for $70. Choose from a classic such as black or navy (which are both 30 percent off), or fun prints like camo, leopard, and floral, which are the best deals.



That said, I wear my Power Workout Leggings for more than just working out. They’re my favorite multisport tight, and as someone who often covers adventure travel, I need versatility. Of course, I also want a comfy pant that I can curl up in whether I’m sitting in coach or on the couch. These leggings check all of those boxes, and then some.

These leggings are made of a soft blend of polyamide, which has moisture-wicking properties I appreciate when I’m washing clothes in a hotel sink, and elastane, which gives these pants elasticity. Thanks to the four-way stretch, I have a full range of motion whether I’m walking my dog or hiking up Machu Picchu.



At the same time, I don’t need to worry about not having a place to stash a hotel key or a credit card. There’s a secure back zip pocket for small valuables. There’s also a deep side pocket on my hip which stretches to accommodate my iPhone 12.

And since I have a rather flat backside, I love the “bum sculpting” these leggings provide. It’s all about the placement of the seams, and Sweaty Betty’s designers definitely know how to flatter a woman’s figure. I also love that these leggings are squat proof. In other words, I don’t need to worry about them being see-through when I bend over.



Sweaty Betty’s Power Workout Leggings come in sizes XXS-XXL and three lengths: 7/8, full length (which is what I have), and cropped. In fact, the cropped version of these leggings won the “Best Cropped” category on Travel & Leisure’s list of 2022’s best leggings. I’m a size small, 5’5, 110 pounds, but I’ve read tons of rave reviews from ladies of all sizes.

If you’re still on the fence about paying $70 for a pair of leggings; you’re not alone. I think it’s a lot, too. But, it helps knowing these leggings stand up to daily wear and tear and will last a long time regardless of what you put them through. For me, it’s traveling around the world, washing them with different detergents in hotel sinks and sketchy communal washing machines.

Even though math may not be my best subject, I reckon if you spend $70 on a pair of leggings that last for five years, it’s a pretty good investment. And every compliment you get on them — and you’ll probably get compliments — only adds to your ROI.



At the time of publishing, the price started at $70.

