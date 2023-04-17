20 Surprisingly Affordable Luxury Hotels Around the World

Below, we rounded up 20 luxury hotels that offer the same range of over-the-top amenities in some of the most beautiful locales around the world for less than $300 per night.

What comes to mind when you think of a luxury hotel ? Perhaps a spacious room with beautiful views, elegant decor, and amenities such as a relaxing spa, an infinity pool, a rooftop bar, and a fine-dining restaurant? While luxe properties go above and beyond to pamper their guests and deliver a memorable stay, they often come at steep prices that can easily run in the thousands for a single night. However, not all luxury properties fit that description.

01 of 20 Condado Ocean Club, San Juan, Puerto Rico Courtesy of Condado Ocean Club This chic boutique hotel in the upscale Condado neighborhood is the only adults-only beachfront property in San Juan. With modern accommodations offering dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows and ocean views, a stunning infinity pool overlooking the Atlantic, private cabanas, and several restaurants (including the waterfront Social), travelers enjoy high-end amenities, privacy, and tranquility in one of the trendiest districts in Puerto Rico's capital. Nightly rates start from $266.

02 of 20 Big Cedar Lodge, Missouri Courtesy of Big Cedar Lodge Travelers seeking a stay in the wilderness without sacrificing luxury amenities will feel at home in Ridgedale's Big Cedar Lodge, one of the best resorts in the Midwest, according to Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best Awards. Set on 4,600 lush acres in the Ozarks, this property offers abundant outdoor activities, including a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, a spa, and a 50,000-square-foot entertainment center. Travelers on a budget should consider booking a room at the Valley View Lodge, which comes with rustic-chic accents such as exposed wood beams, cedar siding, and limestone motifs. Nightly rates start from $200.

03 of 20 Villa Bokéh, Guatemala Villa BokÃ©h Guatemalan native Claudia Bosch, whose first property, Casa Palopó, was the country's debut Relais & Chateaux hotel, opened her second boutique, Villa Bokéh. Also part of the Relais & Chateaux collection, Villa Bokéh sits on six lush acres and is just a short walk from the ancient colonial city of Antigua. Blending traditional Guatemalan elements and boho-chic modern aesthetics, the spacious guest rooms are clad in handcrafted furniture, local textiles, and curated artwork. Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Agua volcano, the 16-room property is immersed in greenery and even has its own private lake, as well as an on-site restaurant and pool. Nightly rates start from $275.

04 of 20 La Valise San Miguel, Mexico Leandro Bulzzano The latest offering from Namron Hospitality opened in one of Mexico's most beautiful cities and an undisputed food mecca: San Miguel de Allende. Tucked behind a vibrant, red facade in the city's bustling downtown, La Valise San Miguel has six uniquely designed suites featuring traditional Mexican decor and interior accents. A beautiful rooftop deck rewards guests with stunning views over the city. Adventurers should take advantage of the hotel's curated experiences program, which includes hot-air balloon rides, vineyard tours, and horseback riding expeditions in the Mexican wilderness. Nightly rates start from $299.

05 of 20 The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Idaho Coeur d'Alene Resort. Coeur d'Alene Resort Idaho's 200-acre, 338-room Coeur d'Alene Resort is the ultimate waterfront getaway with idyllic views, a sprawling lakefront spa, several indoor and outdoor pools, and a fine-dining restaurant. Home to the Floating Green, one of America's most beautiful golf courses (reached via the property's stylish mahogany boat), the property is also a top destination for golf enthusiasts. Nightly rates start from $199.

06 of 20 Habitas Bacalar, Mexico Tanveer Badal Photography Set against the verdant Mexican jungle, on the shores of the spectacular Bacalar Lagoon, Habitas Bacalar is a luxury resort bringing guests closer to nature through holistic wellness practices, locally sourced seasonal fare, and a robust experiences program. The 35 A-frame accommodations feature private patios, earthy decor, and French doors opening to lagoon or jungle views. Nightly rates start from $212.

07 of 20 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Oahu, Hawaii Courtesy of Hotels.com The 17,000-square-foot pool deck with Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head crater views, cabanas, fire pits, and a bar at 'Alohilani Resort is fantastic, but it's only the second-most impressive amenity at this five-star resort, located in the heart of Honolulu. The first? The 280,000-gallon, multistory Oceanarium with more than a thousand protected marine species in the lobby. The property's 839 guest rooms have private balconies and timeless interiors in earthy tones, courtesy of award-winning design firm Rockwell Group. Nightly rates start from $289.

08 of 20 The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel, India The Leela Kovalam. The Leela Kovalam India's Kovalam region is known for its golden-sand beaches washed by the emerald waters of the Arabian Sea, and the recently opened Leela Kovalam allows travelers to fully enjoy this scene as it sits on a cliff overlooking the coastline. The 188-key hotel has its own helipad, a world-class Ayurveda wellness center, three pools, several restaurants, and a Sky Bar with stunning sunset views. Nightly rates start from $183.

09 of 20 Hotel Belmar, Costa Rica Courtesy of Hotel Belmar Nature meets luxury in Costa Rica's famous cloud forest reserve, Monteverde. Inspired by Austria's chalet guesthouses, Hotel Belmar features plenty of wood accents, king-size beds, soaking bathtubs, floor-to-ceiling windows, and large balconies with outdoor seating. But the property's claim to fame is its farm-to-table program that includes the first carbon-neutral farm in the country. Here, guests can try their hand at picking coffee beans, grinding sugar cane, or simply enjoying some horseback riding. Adrenaline seekers shouldn't miss the property's private nature reserve with rope climbing and suspension bridges. Nightly rates start from $239.

10 of 20 Cabot Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada Cabot Cape Brenton. Cabot Cape Brenton With three of the best golf courses in the world overlooking the rugged coastline of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Cabot Cape Breton needs no introduction for golf lovers. But even if you're not into the sport, the stunning Nova Scotia landscapes are worth the trip. Hiking, biking, helicopter fishing, and kayaking are favorite pastimes for travelers here, while guests who prefer to immerse themselves in local culture (and food) can spend time exploring the island's rich Gaelic heritage and indulging in its fresh seafood. Nightly rates start from $209.

11 of 20 Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection, Italy Grand Universe Lucca. Grand Universe Lucca You'll find Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection, an impeccably restored Italian palazzo in the heart of Tuscany, surrounded by the most awe-inspiring scenery. Overlooking the city's most prominent square, Piazza Napoleone, this 55-room hotel offers a mix of modern amenities and timeless interiors with plenty of textile accents celebrating Lucca's silk production heritage. Music is everywhere, too, from its room categories to the grand piano in the Symphony Lounge, where the hotel's classical composer creates personalized musical pieces for the guests. Nightly rates start from 220 euros (approximately $240 USD) for Piccolo rooms.

12 of 20 Mills House Charleston, Curio Collection by Hilton, South Carolina Courtesy of Mills House Charleston, Curio Collection by Hilton Mills House, an institution in Charleston's French Quarter, has been welcoming travelers since 1853. The property — known as the "pink hotel" for its blush-hued facade — reopened its doors last year after a major renovation, and now greets guests with a stylish lobby porch and a beautiful courtyard anchored by a grand fireplace. The Mills House's famous rooftop is also undergoing a transformation, so visitors will soon be able to cool off in the newly redesigned pool, outdoor terrace, and bar area. Nightly rates start from $279.

13 of 20 Belle Plage, Cannes Christophe Coenon/Courtesy of Hotel Belle Plage A short walk from the famous Palais des Festivals, this spectacular hotel on the French Riviera boasts an Instagram-worthy design and the largest spa in Cannes. Belle Plage is housed in a beautiful art deco building, with 60 Mediterranean-inspired accommodations featuring custom-made furnishings and private balconies. But the property's crown jewel is its rooftop restaurant serving craft cocktails, fresh seafood, and stunning sea vistas. Nightly rates start from 203 euros (approximately $221 USD).

14 of 20 Casa Cody, Palm Springs Casa Cody A winding pathway flanked by fruit trees and wild bougainvillea greets guests at Casa Cody, a 30-room hotel in downtown Palm Springs. Comprising 1.5 acres of lush gardens, two swimming pools, and historic structures housing the accommodations — many of them with private patios, fireplaces, outdoor showers or tubs, and kitchenettes — this romantic property is a tranquil oasis set against the San Jacinto Mountains. Nightly rates start from $249.

15 of 20 Magma Resort Santorini, Greece Magma Resort Santorini Endless Aegean Sea views, Michelin-worthy meals, and Santorini's largest spa await at this modern property nestled among the lava landscapes of secluded Vourvoulos. During the day, guests can take in the views from the stunning infinity pool and terrace overlooking the island's coastline, or relax in their suite featuring a patio and private plunge pool. Come dinnertime, patrons are invited to Magma by Spondi, a fine-dining destination curated by chef Arnaud Bignon of the two-Michelin-starred Spondi in Athens. Nightly rates start from $270.

16 of 20 Grand Hyatt Bali, Indonesia Grand Hyatt Bali. Grand Hyatt Bali Dreaming of a family vacation in Bali? Grand Hyatt is a sprawling, kid-friendly resort with many five-star amenities geared toward travelers of all ages. This includes five swimming pools, two waterslides, a kids' club, 10 dining concepts, a spa, tennis courts, and a beach. Accommodations range from standard rooms to private villas with pools surrounded by lush tropical gardens and beautiful Indian Ocean vistas. Nightly rates start from $153.

17 of 20 Marine Troon, Scotland Courtesy of Marine Troon As the birthplace of modern-day golf, Scotland offers some of the best courses in the world. At Marine Troon, though, world-class golf facilities go hand in hand with idyllic vistas of the Ayrshire coastline, exquisite interiors, and excellent cuisine. The resort, which debuted last year, uses local suppliers for everything from its single malt whisky from the Isle of Arran to the seafood and game served in its elegant restaurant, The Rabbit. The rooms have golf course or sea views and come with comfy beds, tartan accents, and bespoke sketches of legendary British golfer Arthur Havers. Nightly rates start from $273.

18 of 20 Pestana Palace Lisboa, Portugal Courtesy of Pestana Palace Lisboa At this renovated 19th-century palace-slash-national monument, guests can enjoy panoramic river views and impeccable service just a short drive from Lisbon's bustling downtown. The five-star property, also a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, features a swimming pool, a spa, and the regal Valle Flôr restaurant, which focuses on traditional cuisine served in an opulent dining room overlooking a perfectly manicured garden. Nightly rates start from $261.

19 of 20 Aleenta Phuket Phang Nga Resort & Spa, Thailand Aleenta Phuket Phang Nga Resort & Spa. Aleenta Phuket Phang Nga Resort & Spa From its scenic location on beautiful Natai Beach to its award-winning spa to its brand-new Seasons restaurant — a plant-based fine-dining eatery — this five-star resort is the ideal destination for a wellness getaway. The spacious guest rooms (the smallest accommodations are 861-square-foot lofts) have floor-to-ceiling windows, modern decor, sea views, and private pools with sun decks or swim-up access to a pool. Nightly rates start from $269.