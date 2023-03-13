One Tube of This Hydrating Tinted Sunscreen Has Lasted Me Nearly a Year — and It’s a Travel Must-have

I’m incredibly picky when it comes to the skincare products I use in my daily routine, and even pickier about those that come on vacation with me. I’ve always struggled with dry skin and often found that face makeup would stick to the flaky patches, only worsening the issue. On the other hand, my T-zone tends to be oilier, so I’ve also struggled to find a formula that could strike a balance between both. Factor in SPF to protect my pale skin, and it has felt nearly impossible to find what I was looking for. That is, until I stumbled upon Supergoop! Glowscreen about a year ago — and I haven’t looked back since.

This smooth, creamy formula provides my skin with an almost luminescent sheen, all while protecting my complexion from the sun with SPF 40. Adding a slight tint to even out my complexion, I noticed that my skin appeared brighter and smoother after application, with the sunscreen offering a dewy glow that never looked greasy or excessively sparkly.

This broad spectrum sunscreen is an excellent hydrating base as well as a makeup-gripping primer, and I can confirm that applying concealer on top of this product has never gone on smoother. Hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and niacinamide also inject a boost of positive skincare ingredients into your beauty routine, supporting your other anti-aging products and leaving your skin moisturized, soft, and glowing. Perfect for when you’re traveling and need a little extra space in your toiletry bag, this satiny sunscreen takes care of it all.

I’ve never been one for a full face of makeup, and the sheen this sunscreen offers was enough for me to toss my foundation in the trash, especially in the summer months when I was already working with a bit of a glow from within. The scent isn’t overpowering or off-putting either, which can be difficult to find — especially in a sunscreen. An added bonus? The formula also works to filter out blue light, protecting my skin from the harsh rays of my laptop screen. And I’m not alone in my love of Glowscreen. In fact, more than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have also awarded this product a perfect five-star rating.

My favorite thing about this sunscreen is how far the product in this tiny 1.7-ounce bottle goes. I purchased this sunscreen just about a year ago, and after wearing it at least twice a week, the tube is still going strong. With a price tag of $38 stretching across an entire year, I think it’s safe to say that the pearlescent skin you’ll show off after even just one application pays for itself.

Lightweight, breathable, and gracing my skin with an unparalleled glow, the Supergoop! Glowscreen is the only face makeup product I’ll ever need to take with me on vacation for a smooth and even complexion that’s also protected from the sun. SPF 40 as well as vitamin B5, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid put my mind at ease that I’m doing the most for my skin with the least amount of effort, making it perfect for minimalistic travel. Trust me, at $18 for the travel-size tube, you won’t regret picking up this powerhouse formula from Amazon to give you a vacation-worthy glow without the sun damage to match.

