Our Editors Reveal Their 12 Favorite SPF Products From Supergoop’s Annual Friends & Family Sale

Heading into the summertime, it’s undeniable that sunscreen is the skincare product of the moment. And with so many options to choose from, you can even do away with your face makeup for the time being in favor of a multitude of optimized sunscreen formulas that’ll leave you with a healthy glow. One brand that has found its way into the hearts of seemingly everyone on social media? Supergoop — and for good reason.

Now, the editor-loved brand is celebrating you this season with its rare Friends & Family Sale, aka the only discount you can expect from Supergoop during this calendar year. Running through May 16, the skincare darling is offering a sitewide discount of 20 percent with use of the code SPF20, so you can finally stock up on your favorites from the effortlessly fresh Glowscreen to the SPF Best-selling Starter Kit, even when shopping on a budget. If you’re looking for some inspiration, keep reading to find the top picks worth shopping as suggested by Travel + Leisure editors and happy customers alike.

Unseen Sunscreen

Supergoop!

What We Like: It’s no small task finding a sunscreen that’s not only easy to blend in, but also feels weightless on the skin, but Unsreen Sunscreen is designed to be just that. Boasting a natural finish that’s well-suited for all skin types, this entirely invisible, scentless sunscreen is a staple for summer travel.

What Editors Say: “After hearing several of my friends rave about this sunscreen, I decided to give it a try — and now I will never go back to other face sunscreen. When they say ‘unseen’ they really, truly mean it. There's no white cast or trace of any oily residue on my face after applying, which I've found is rare. It feels weightless throughout the day yet protects my skin from the sun for hours. Plus, it goes on smoothly like my favorite primer so I can apply makeup on top easily. It's a must-have!” —Kayla Becker, Travel Commerce News and Deals Senior Editor

“I’ve always hated the feeling of greasy, heavy sunscreen on my face, but this lightweight formula has made me actually look forward to putting it on every morning. I especially love that it doesn’t have that traditional, overbearing sunscreen smell which often irritates my sensitive skin. There aren’t many skincare products I repurchase, but this has become a go-to in my daily routine.” —Merrell Readman, Travel Commerce News and Deals Writer

Play Antioxidant Body Mist

Supergoop!

What We Like: If you’re skeptical about aerosol sunscreens but still love the convenience of a spray, this body mist is the perfect solution. Not only is it sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, but this lightweight mist even gives skin a gentle glow so you can feel your best (and stay protected from the sun) all day long. Not to mention it’s chemical-free.

What Editors Say: “You can’t beat a sunscreen spray for beach days. It’s the easiest [way] to quickly apply or share with others and, unlike some spray bottles that only work well at specific angles, this Supergoop one has a steady flow sideways and upside down, too. It goes on clear on my brown skin and doesn’t look greasy or leave a lingering smell either. I always bring a small bottle in my beach bag when traveling, but I love it so much I stock the full-sized one in my bathroom at home as well.” —Morgan Ashley Parker, Senior Commerce Editor

Glowscreen

Supergoop!

What We Like: Perhaps one of the most popular products that Supergoop has on the lineup is their Glowscreen, and it has earned its spot. The lightweight, tinted and glowy sunscreen not only hydrates and primes the skin for the day, but it even provides SPF 40 protection to keep your skin looking its best. And now it even comes in four unique shades, so whitecast is officially a thing of the past.

What Editors Say: “After hearing my friends and fellow editors at work raving about the Glowscreen from Supergroop, I decided to try it for myself. The tinted formula is so lightweight, and it gives me the perfect dewy finish and hint of color when used on its own. Whether I’m hiking, hanging poolside, or sightseeing in a faraway city, I love wearing Glowscreen when I want to be makeup-free but still want my complexion to appear smooth and even-toned. It has replaced foundation for me in the summer months! However, for fancier occasions, I can apply it before my makeup, since it acts as the ultimate primer — but packed with sun-protecting ingredients. I always get compliments on how glowy and healthy my skin looks when I wear it, and it’s become a staple in my toiletry kit for travel.” —Susan Brickell, Editorial Director of Travel Commerce

Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream

Supergoop

What We Like: This broad spectrum mineral eye cream is designed to blend smoothly onto all skin types while helping to brighten and soothe dull, tired under-eye skin. Powerhouse probiotics and caffeine that pep up the skin are the highlight ingredients of this formula, while you can also expect protection of that delicate area with the addition of SPF 40.

What Editors Say: “I’ve used this mineral eye cream for the last six months, and it’s so soothing to wear under concealer. I usually only wear under-eye cream at night but when the sun comes out, I don’t like to take chances on not being fully protected around my eyes. It has a subtle pink tint that blends seamlessly into the skin below my eyes for a nearly invisible or slightly matte finish. Even when I rub my eyes or wash my face at the end of the day, the formula never stings or causes irritation, making it the ideal under-eye cream to wear for any occasion.” —Anna Popp, Commerce Writer

Play Everyday Lotion

Supergoop!

What We Like: It’s important to wear sunscreen every day, and the Supergoop Play formula makes it easier than ever to do just that. Free of all chemicals and well-suited for all skin types, this water- and sweat-resistant sunscreen provides high-quality, SPF 50 protection against the harsh summer rays all day long. It’s perfect to pack for your next vacation, and is even available in a convenient travel size for your checked bag.

What Shoppers Say: “I have never liked putting sunscreen on. However, Supergoop has changed my attitude. It's easy to apply, goes on smoothly, is not sticky, doesn't physically feel like you are wearing it, and has a nice scent. I bought the large size bottle and keep it in my bathroom next to the sink and put it on every day. This is the first time in my life I have applied sunscreen every day, [and] I recommend this product to my friends and family, and anyone who [will] listen.” —Customer review

Glow Stick

Supergoop!

What We Like: For people who don’t like the feeling of rubbing a creamy sunscreen into their skin, this is an excellent workaround that ensures you’re giving your skin the protection it needs during all of your summertime travels. The stick formula comes in a convenient, travel-friendly container so you can stay covered from the moment you touch down at your destination, and it even provides a glowing finish to both dry and combination skin for an effortless dewy look without the mess. You can even use it on your face, shoulders, chest, or whole body without any oily residue.

What Editors Say: “I either carry a purse big enough for a full medicine cabinet or something that barely fits more than lip gloss. When I don’t have room for a standard sunscreen bottle or even a travel-size can, I pick this tiny tube. It fits just about anywhere (even in pockets!) and is perfect to apply over makeup and on my neck, arms, or chest after hours in the sun. I have dry skin year-round so I love the added dewiness with this stick, too.” —Morgan Ashley Parker, Senior Commerce Editor

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer

Supergoop!

What We Like: If you’re not including SPF in your everyday moisturizer, you’re missing out. This lightweight formula contains SPF 40 protection, and is excellent for dry and combination skin with a mixture of antioxidants and other skin-friendly ingredients that support your complexion day in and day out.

What Editors Say: “The Superscreen moisturizer has been my go-to face moisturizer for the last year. I use it every morning to shield my face from harmful sun rays and I love that it feels like a super hydrating facial moisturizer but it has a solid 40 SPF for protection. I wear a little bit of makeup every day and this lotion is the perfect base layer underneath my tinted Supergoop Glowscreen and concealer. Best of all, it doesn’t have a greasy finish and the formula is unscented which is ideal for sensitive skin.” —Anna Popp, Commerce Writer

Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum

Supergoop!

What We Like: While the daily use of sunscreen is essential for the overall health of your skin, there are other ingredients that will also benefit your complexion in the longterm. This high-potency serum features vitamin C as well as SPF 40, working to brighten your skin while limiting the development of dark spots and sun damage over time. It’s friendly for all skin types, and even has a hydrating finish if you struggle with dry patches after using a serum.

What Shoppers Say: “I swear I saw an almost instant difference in my skin. [It’s] not too heavy, which is important for me. I have pretty sensitive skin on my face when it comes to products. I often break out in rashes. I have never had this happen with Supergoop, especially the daily dose. It's so amazing my dad has started using it! He loves it!” —Customer review

Play Lip Balm SPF 30 with Acai

Supergoop

What We Like: If you’re like most travelers, there’s a good chance you’re not putting sunscreen on your lips, so it’s worthwhile to invest in a lip balm that does the job for you. If you’ve ever come back from vacation with sunburnt lips, you know how unpleasant that peeling process can be, but this SPF 30 lip balm is made with hydrating shea butter and additional açai to create a smooth, moisturizing balm that also smells like a beach vacation.

What Editors Say: “Living in LA and often traveling to beach destinations around the world for work, I spend a lot of time in the sun — and I always found that my lips were the easiest thing to forget to protect. Now, I always keep a tube of this lip balm on hand… it feels super hydrating and moisturizing, and I haven’t had dry, sunburnt lips since. I also love the hint of açai for some Brazilian beach day vibes.” —Nina Ruggiero, Editorial Director

Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion

Supergoop

What We Like: If you’ve been on the hunt for a face moisturizer that does double duty, this lightweight lotion is exactly what you’re looking for. The formula is designed to feel cooling and fresh on the skin, and is even touted as the brand’s “most powerful protection” while being the “simplest formula.” Sensitive skin? This one’s for you.

What Editors Say: “In the summertime, I am usually outside every day running or working out. So, for the last two summers I’ve been starting my day by applying this watery sunscreen to protect my skin from the sun. The formula is fairly milky so a little bit goes a long way, and it rubs in without leaving a white cast and dries quickly. It doesn’t run or feel greasy when I get super sweaty, and the higher SPF 50 formula is ideal for spending time in direct sunlight. Plus, the 1.7-ounce container makes it super easy to toss in my carry-on during summer travels.” —Anna Popp, Commerce Writer

(Re) Setting 100% Mineral Powder

Supergoop

What We Like: Touching up your sunscreen throughout the day is almost as important as putting it on to begin with, and this mineral powder formula and brush from Supergoop makes it easier to do so than ever before. The lightweight powder adds a matte finish to the skin, and the product even comes in four different shades. That means you can select your ideal match while staying safe from the harsh rays of the sun on your next tropical vacation (and in your own neck of the woods, too!) with this SPF 35 setting powder.

What Shoppers Say: “I didn’t know I was going to love this product as much as I do! I take it with me everywhere! I’m going to need a second one to keep at home. I have oily skin, and this is perfect for touching up my face and makeup throughout the day. The powder is fine and not chalky. I usually only open the container part way so I can dust on the product without a lot of buildup. But even fully open, it’s not a heavy product. I don’t like to look like I’m wearing a lot of makeup and so this product fits right in. Even on days when I’m not wearing foundation or concealer, this product seems to absorb excess oil and gives me that extra sun protection throughout the day. I love it.” –Customer review

SPF Best-sellers Starter Kit

Supergoop

What We Like: We don’t blame you if you can’t choose just one product to shop from this major sale, so if you’re still not sure what sunscreen your skin will respond best to, why not pick up the SPF Best-sellers Starter Kit? Now you can test out the Unseen Sunscreen, Glowscreen, and Play lotion in three travel-sized bottles for just $24.

What Editors Say: “On a weekend getaway to the Montage Palmetto Bluff, my friend and I had the best surprise upon snagging our cabana by the resort’s pool: Supergoop’s Best-sellers Starter Kit — complimentary! It was the ultimate opportunity to put the brand’s popular Unseen, Glowscreen, and Play sunscreens to the test under the South Carolina sun. The lightweight, invisible formula of Unseen is perfect for the face, and the Play SPF was ideal for coating my shoulders and chest — where I tend to need more SPF coverage as I’m prone to burning. I love using the Glowscreen in place of makeup, and I applied it post-pool for an afternoon of biking and exploring the property. And, as someone with sensitive skin, I didn’t have any reactions or breakouts to any of the three products. I would definitely pack this starter kit for beach outings, boat days, sightseeing, and shorter weekend trips where you’ll be outdoors — and thanks to the current discount, it’s a total steal.” —Susan Brickell, Editorial Director of Travel Commerce

