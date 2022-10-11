The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Always Wears Are on Sale for 57% Off Right Now

When you’re packing for a trip, a pair of neutral canvas sneakers that you can pair with just about anything in your suitcase is a must-have. Superga is a favorite among thousands of shoppers and celebrities for a reason — they’re stylish, comfortable, and durable. In fact, they’re so good that Kate Middleton has been spotted in the sneakers on many occasions. If you’re interested in adding a pair to your closet, now’s the perfect time since they’re on sale for as little as $28 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (that’s a 57 percent discount).

The Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers are made with 100 percent cotton canvas uppers that ensure optimal breathability, keeping your feet cool and comfortable all day long. They also have cushioning in the footbeds, which make them easy to walk in, as well as textured rubber soles with plenty of traction to keep you stable on slippery surfaces or uneven terrain. The rubber on the soles and edges of the sneakers also increase their durability so they’ll stay in top shape for everyday wear and many vacations to come.

You can shop the classic, lace-up kicks in 72 colors, and the best deals are on neutral options like grey, black, and white. No matter what your travel style, you’ll be sure to find a pair that fits in with the rest of your wardrobe. After all, if they’re good enough for the Duchess of Cambridge, they’re good enough for the rest of us. Sizes range from 5 to 11.5, with half sizes included.

Amazon shoppers rave about the sneakers, with many complimenting their comfort and style. Earning more than 4,300 five-star ratings from customers, some even highlight that they bought the shoes after seeing Kate Middleton wear them.

One reviewer wrote, “I bought these for a European vacation because I read a lot of travel blogs saying they were comfortable and now I own them in four different colors. They are so comfortable and fashionable at the same time without being as frumpy as running shoes.” Another shopper spoke to the sneakers’ versatility. “[The shoes are] comfortable out of the box, didn’t need to break them in, and they’re very cute with jeans, shorts, or even a summer skirt.”

Wearers with foot pain also have plenty of positive things to say about the Superga kicks as well. “They fit beautifully on my elderly, slightly bunioned feet. As sneakers they look really clean and classy; I feel like I can wear them anywhere,” one buyer wrote.

If you’re looking for a comfortable, versatile pair of sneakers for your next trip or everyday wear, don’t miss out on this pick from Superga, especially while it’s on sale for as little as $28 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.



