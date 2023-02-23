I Tried the Platform Style of Kate Middleton’s Comfy White Sneakers, and It’s Perfect for Travel

My best packing advice for a big trip, especially to a European city like Paris or Rome where there will be a lot of walking, is to bring shoes that are not only cute but also comfortable. For me, that go-to pair has always been Superga’s low-profile white sneakers, a comfy style that’s versatile enough to wear with everything from dresses to joggers on the go. These sneakers are so beloved, they’ve been worn by Kate Middleton and other celebrities (and there’s even a photo of Princess Diana rocking this cool shoe, too).

Recently, I upgraded to the Superga 2790 Platform Sneaker for a few reasons. Not only did I know these shoes were going to be super comfy, but I was also intrigued because thick-soled shoes are super popular right now. While I can't get on board with every ’90s trend revival, platform sneakers are one this 5-foot, 4-inch woman is excited to revisit. And, bonus: certain colors like navy are under $50 right now at Amazon.

Why do I find these platform Supergas so easy to wear? The sleek, lace-up silhouette seamlessly pairs with pants, shorts, skirts, and dresses. As far as versatile travel shoes go, they can't be beat — I wore my old Supergas with everything from cute sundresses in Italy (where these shoes were first designed, by the way!) to leggings on a road trip out west, into White Sands National Park in New Mexico. So, it’s safe to say I already know I’ll be packing my new platform version on future trips.

With the new Superga 2790 Platform Sneaker, I get some additional support and height too. Thicker rubber soles mean my feet won't feel the hours of walking while sightseeing. Plus, who wouldn’t want an extra three inches without wearing uncomfortable heels? The platform sole works especially well with the current denim trend of wide-leg jeans.

I personally love the crisp, clean white, but for those looking for some color, the unisex sneakers come in 39 hues at Amazon in sizes from 4.5 to 13.5. From other neutrals like gray, navy, and black to fun colors like bright red and soft pink, there's a shade that suits your style.

Over at Amazon, shoppers have concluded that these platform sneakers are must-pack essentials. One reviewer who gave the shoes a five-star review said they’re “perfect for traveling and walking a lot,” continuing to say, “These are my go-to shoes as a big traveler.” Another buyer said, “They are fashionable and comfortable. Another review stated, "The Superga platform style feels as if it has significantly more support than the regular."

One reviewer said their Superga white platform sneakers are “stylish and [a] good price," continuing, "They were a bit stiff at first but once you break them in, they’re so comfortable and versatile. I can wear them with jeans or a summer dress." They also shared a piece of vital information if you are buying a pair of white sneakers — they clean easily. And that’s something I can attest to as well. I have thrown these in the washer and let them dry, and they come out looking new. If white is too high maintenance for you, grab a black pair with a white sole for an equally chic look.

I love that the Princess of Wales and I agree on this comfy sneaker brand. So, trust me and the royals on this one: The Superga 2790 Platform Sneaker is an elevated classic that’s a must-add to your travel wardrobe — especially while you can snag a pair for under $50 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $48.

