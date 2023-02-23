I Tried the Platform Style of Kate Middleton’s Comfy White Sneakers, and It’s Perfect for Travel

And since the sneakers are under $50 at Amazon, I might buy more.

By
Gabrielle Porcaro
Gabrielle Porcaro
Gabrielle Porcaro
Gabrielle is a writer and stylist based in New York City covering fashion, fitness, beauty, and home.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

My best packing advice for a big trip, especially to a European city like Paris or Rome where there will be a lot of walking, is to bring shoes that are not only cute but also comfortable. For me, that go-to pair has always been Superga’s low-profile white sneakers, a comfy style that’s versatile enough to wear with everything from dresses to joggers on the go. These sneakers are so beloved, they’ve been worn by Kate Middleton and other celebrities (and there’s even a photo of Princess Diana rocking this cool shoe, too). 

Recently, I upgraded to the Superga 2790 Platform Sneaker for a few reasons. Not only did I know these shoes were going to be super comfy, but I was also intrigued because thick-soled shoes are super popular right now. While I can't get on board with every ’90s trend revival, platform sneakers are one this 5-foot, 4-inch woman is excited to revisit. And, bonus: certain colors like navy are under $50 right now at Amazon.

Superga Platform Sneakers Tout

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

To buy: amazon.com, $58 (originally $79); nordstrom.com, $79

Why do I find these platform Supergas so easy to wear? The sleek, lace-up silhouette seamlessly pairs with pants, shorts, skirts, and dresses. As far as versatile travel shoes go, they can't be beat — I wore my old Supergas with everything from cute sundresses in Italy (where these shoes were first designed, by the way!) to leggings on a road trip out west, into White Sands National Park in New Mexico. So, it’s safe to say I already know I’ll be packing my new platform version on future trips. 

Superga platform sneakers first-person

Travel & Leisure / Kayla Becker 

With the new Superga 2790 Platform Sneaker, I get some additional support and height too. Thicker rubber soles mean my feet won't feel the hours of walking while sightseeing. Plus, who wouldn’t want an extra three inches without wearing uncomfortable heels? The platform sole works especially well with the current denim trend of wide-leg jeans

I personally love the crisp, clean white, but for those looking for some color, the unisex sneakers come in 39 hues at Amazon in sizes from 4.5 to 13.5. From other neutrals like gray, navy, and black to fun colors like bright red and soft pink, there's a shade that suits your style.  

Unisex Low-Top Sneakers

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $48 (originally $79)

Over at Amazon, shoppers have concluded that these platform sneakers are must-pack essentials. One reviewer who gave the shoes a five-star review said they’re “perfect for traveling and walking a lot,” continuing to say, “These are my go-to shoes as a big traveler.” Another buyer said, “They are fashionable and comfortable. Another review stated, "The Superga platform style feels as if it has significantly more support than the regular." 

2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker

Zappos

To buy: amazon.com, $58 (originally $79); zappos.com, $79

One reviewer said their Superga white platform sneakers are “stylish and [a] good price," continuing, "They were a bit stiff at first but once you break them in, they’re so comfortable and versatile. I can wear them with jeans or a summer dress." They also shared a piece of vital information if you are buying a pair of white sneakers — they clean easily. And that’s something I can attest to as well. I have thrown these in the washer and let them dry, and they come out looking new. If white is too high maintenance for you, grab a black pair with a white sole for an equally chic look.   

Superga platform sneakers first-person

Travel & Leisure / Kayla Becker 

I love that the Princess of Wales and I agree on this comfy sneaker brand. So, trust me and the royals on this one: The Superga 2790 Platform Sneaker is an elevated classic that’s a must-add to your travel wardrobe — especially while you can snag a pair for under $50 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $48. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Women's Bamboo Jogger Pant Tout
The Presidents Day Deals Aren't Over Yet — Oprah's Favorite Joggers Are Still 20% Off
Sky & Sky Mask and Toner Tout
This Australian Anti-aging Face Mask Softens My Skin, Smooths Wrinkles, and Erases Flaky Spots in 10 Minutes
amazon gear hacks for delays tout
15 Travel Essentials You Need to Make Your Flight Delay So Comfortable
Related Articles
70% off Comfy Walking Shoes Tout
We Found Comfy Walking Shoes From Designer Brands Up to 76% Off at This Under-the-radar Site
Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker Tout
Shoppers Love These Leather Sneakers for the Airport and Traveling — and They’re Under $50
Best Sneakers of 2023
The 18 Best Sneakers of 2023
Ultimate New Zealand Packing List
The Ultimate New Zealand Packing List
Valentine's Day Gifts for Travel Lovers tout
These 21 Genius Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Travel Lovers Are All Under $50 at Amazon
Best White Sneakers for Women tout
The 16 Best White Sneakers for Women of 2023
Amazon Dresses for Fall Travel Tout
14 Beautiful, Top-rated Amazon Dresses That Are Perfect for Fall Travel — and Under $50
Best Men's Dress Sneakers
The Best Men’s Dress Sneakers for 2023
Walking Shoes for Women Tout
The 12 Most Comfortable Slip-on Sneakers for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Steve Madden Gills Sneaker
These T+L Editor-approved Slip-on Sneakers Are Perfect for Travel — and They're on Sale Now
11-best-neutral-shoes-of-2022-tout
The 11 Best Neutral Shoes of 2023
A collage of walking shoes on a colorful patterned background
These 11 Best Walking Shoes From Amazon Are Comfortable, Stylish, and Under $100
Celebrity Travel Shoes
The Stylish Comfy Shoes That Celebrities Wear for Traveling
most comfortable sandals
The 8 Most Comfortable Women's Sandals of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
white sneaker round up
These Comfortable White Sneakers Are Perfect for Summer Travel — and They're All Under $100
Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022
The 41 Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2023