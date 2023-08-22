These Orthotic Insoles With Arch Support Are a ‘Game-changer’ for Hiking and Last for Up to 500+ Miles of Wear

Active travelers know how much difference a good pair of shoes can make to their overall comfort, and that’s especially true for hikers. Of course you want the boots you invest in to do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to keeping your feet feeling their best, but sometimes a supportive pair of insoles can make a world of difference if you struggle with plantar fasciitis, discomfort, or simply are looking for a little extra cushioning.

Your search for the perfect pair of hiking insoles can finally come to an end because the Superfeet Hike Support Insoles are here to save the day as they’re specifically designed with shock-absorption and support for hiking, making your communion with nature that much more enjoyable. Plus, they’re now available at Amazon for $55.

Superfeet Hike Support Insoles

Amazon

Wearing supportive, well-fitting shoes is always important, but especially so when you’re embarking on strenuous physical activities like hiking. These high-quality, ultra-comfortable insoles from Superfeet are designed to absorb the impact of your ascent and descent while simultaneously cushioning the areas of the foot that may become fatigued during your hike. A deep heel cup holds your foot in place, eliminating slipping and sliding as you head down the mountain, and they’re even made with a durable foam, moisture-wicking material that effectively controls odors on even the sweatiest adventures.

These comfortable insoles are created specifically with hiking in mind, and even offer guidelines around the front of the insert so they can be easily trimmed to slide directly into your shoe for the perfect fit. They also provide medium to high arch support which offers benefits to not only your feet, but also your ankles, knees, and back. Trust us, you’re going to feel much fresher on your feet after finishing a hike with the correct insoles. They come in sizes ranging from 2.5 up to 14 for the best fit for people of all genders, and are designed to provide impressive support for up to 12 months or 500 miles of wear, according to the brand.

More than 1,800 hikers have given these insoles a perfect five-star rating at Amazon, touting them as a “game-changer” for their hiking experience, with one person noting that these insoles “are made to go for miles and miles,” and provide “padding and comfort for these old feet.” Another shopper shared that they “just hiked 30-plus miles in the Smoky Mountains,” and “these insoles were the most comfortable” they have ever used and even “still look brand new” after extended wear.

Superfeet Hike Support Insoles

Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for the “best insole on the market,” take it from this hiker, who raved that “the carbon fiber heel part does wonders” for keeping their feet in place, and “the front part of the insole is a great mixture of firmness, but not so firm it’s uncomfortable.” They also revealed that “these insoles continue to hold up well with time,” which is essential if you’re planning on investing in your overall comfort while traveling.

Hiking is naturally a higher intensity sport that puts strain on your entire body, and the Superfeet Hike Support Insoles are uniquely designed to reinforce the very areas that need a little extra help so you don’t feel sore and in pain after a day out enjoying nature. These hiker-approved insoles are well worth their $55 price tag at Amazon so you can transform any boot into one that’s prepared for anything the mountains may have in store.

Looking for even more support for fatigued, uncomfortable feet? Keep reading to find more well-cushioned insoles available at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $55.

