This One, Simple Trick Instantly Makes Any Pair of Sneakers 'Immediately' More Comfortable

When I create a packing list, proper footwear always ranks as a top priority. I'll need solid sneakers if I’m heading for an active vacation, versatile, shock-absorbing shoes for an itinerary with plenty of walking, and comfortable sandals to suit a summertime trip. While the shoes themselves are key, there’s another essential item that I always pack: my trusty Superfeet insoles, which transform your favorite shoes with orthotic-level support and offer a wallet-friendlier alternative to pricey, custom-made versions.

I’ve been using these popular insoles for the last 15 years, and they are true superstars for providing much-needed support during any activity. As someone with high arches, I recruited the help of the Superfeet Green Insoles, which offer the highest level of arch support (they come in a variety of other arch heights and thicknesses: blue for medium arches and thickness; orange for medium/high arches and max thickness; etc.) to use with my running shoes and prevent my feet from pronating (or collapsing inward). They do this by cradling the heel for increased stabilization, contouring to your arches for maximum cushioning, and minimizing fatigue with their shock-absorbing, sculpted heel cups.

During my initial test run, I immediately noticed the difference that this tiny tweak made for both my form and overall comfort as I logged miles; my feet felt significantly less achy, and my shins experienced significant relief, as well. In the years that have followed, I've made the (perhaps obvious) realization that I didn’t have to keep the Superfeet Green High-Support Insoles exclusively reserved for my running shoes.

In fact, they're sleek enough that they can comfortably slide into just about any type of closed-toe walking shoe (to use them: simply select your size range, trim the insoles as needed to fit your foot, and place them inside your chosen footwear). And I wasted no time wearing them with my travel sneakers. Now, if I know I'm headed on a trip with a lot of walking, I'll slip these simple arch supports into the shoe for long-lasting relief and comfort.

But, the Superfeet insoles proved to be incredibly helpful when I traveled to France this past March to run the Harmonie Mutuelle Semi de Paris (a.k.a. the Paris Half Marathon). Not only did I wear the insoles in my race shoes, but I also slipped them into my laidback Adidas Sambas Sneakers when I strolled the Marais and Latin Quarter on the days leading up to my half marathon. Despite walking a (perhaps ill-advised) significant amount that week, my feet felt fantastic while visiting these landmarks — and most importantly — on race day, too.

With more than 20,000 five-star ratings at Amazon for the green Superfeet insoles alone, I’m certainly not the only person who adores these arch-supporting products. Countless shoppers have commented on their superb quality and comfort, including one customer who wrote: “The orthopedics and the physical therapist recommended them. They're supportive, but not too hard to be comfortable.”

Chiming in, another shopper vouched for their travel-friendliness: “As someone with incredibly high arches, I am glad to have finally discovered these. They revitalize old tennis shoes and make new ones fit even better. A traveling companion introduced me to them on a trip to Peru, and I really wish I had them while clambering around Machu Picchu.”

The best part: These insoles take up virtually no extra space in your luggage. Wherever your next adventure takes you, consider bring these reliable Superfeet insoles along. And since they're on sale for under $50, they cost significantly less than their custom-made orthotic counterparts, so don't miss this chance to save.

