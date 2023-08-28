We Found the Comfiest Yoga Pants at the Top of Amazon’s Best-sellers Section — and They're Only $20

At this price, you'll definitely want to stock up.

Published on August 28, 2023 12:00AM EDT

Amazon Yoga pants Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

I can’t lie, I spend the majority of my time in a pair of yoga pants. They’re stretchy, breathable, and the flare adds a layer of subtle style that makes for the cutest errand-running or long travel day outfit. That being said, my fashion motto has always been that everyone should have at least one good pair at their disposal, and right now, you can get the Sunzel Yoga Pants (aka Amazon’s best-selling leggings) on sale for over 60 percent off. 

Made with a buttery soft, flexible, and thick material, the yoga pants have earned high praise from more than 4,500 shoppers for their comfortable and supportive fit. In one five-star review, a customer said that they "absolutely love" them because they feel like a second skin and "hug you so nicely." 

Sunzel Yoga Pants

Amazon Sunzel Flare Leggings

Amazon

In fact, shoppers love this pair so much that one fan shared that if they could “only wear these [leggings], they would… I want a pair for every single day of the week.” And lucky for them (and us), this stylish pair comes in 21 different colors so that wish can easily become a reality. But keep in mind that not every color is on sale. For the best deals, grab the classic black and seal brown pairs, which are starting at $20.

In addition to feeling great, these yoga pants are also designed with an extremely flattering crossover waistband. It's made with compression technology for a “snatched” waist, as some buyers called it in their reviews — hence why one shopper declared them "by far the best leggings I have ever owned.” 

Sunzel Yoga Pants

Amazon Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants

Amazon

Whether you’re a frequent jet-setter, planning a cross-country road trip, always hitting the gym, or simply looking for a great pair of yoga pants to lounge in, it’s clear that these flared leggings are made for comfortable all-day wear. According to one traveler, buying the Sunzel Yoga Pants was the "best choice I ever could've made." Similarly, another shopper called them the "perfect travel pants." So, it's safe to say that they're ready for whatever you've got planned this fall travel season.  

It’s rare to find a pair of leggings this good this discounted. If I were you, I’d get a pair (or two) of the Sunzel Yoga Pants while they’re remarkably on sale for over 60 percent off. And if you’re in the market for other travel-friendly pieces, keep scrolling to see what else is available at Amazon. 

More Travel-friendly Activewear at Amazon:

Topyogas Women’s Yoga Pants

Amazon Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants with Tummy Control

Amazon

The Gym People Yoga Pants

Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants

Amazon

Champion Cotton Lounge Pants

Amazon Champion Women's Jersey Pants, Comfortable Cotton Lounge Pants

Amazon

Nike Victory Training Capris

Amazon Nike Women's Victory Training Capris

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20. 

