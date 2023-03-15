I’m a Travel Editor, and This Is the Flattering Swimsuit I Couldn't Imagine My Greek Island Vacation Without

As a travel editor, I have one rule when it comes to packing: Always bring a swimsuit. It doesn’t matter if I’m headed to Switzerland in the winter or Greece in the summer — there’s a bathing suit in my bag just in case.

Since it’s got to be ready for anything, my go-to swimsuit tends to be not only versatile but also secure enough for my most active itineraries, whether I’m taking long walks, swimming in the ocean, or jumping into the pool (or off a boat). Well, I’m happy to report that I (finally!) found the ultimate functional swimsuit in the Summersalt Sidestroke.

I brought the best-selling one-piece with me to Greece last year after seeing it all over my social media feed and hearing how highly rated it was (some are even calling it the “Unicorn of Swimsuits”). I can confirm it was just as flattering and comfortable as everyone says — especially Travel + Leisure editors, who named it “Best Swimsuit for Tummy Control” after testing out several styles.

In fact, I really can’t imagine my trip to the Greek islands of Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete without this bathing suit. You see, I needed a supportive style that — and I can’t stress this enough — would stay on when jumping into the water. This was for my favorite day of the trip when we took a catamaran ride into Santorini’s caldera and hopped off the back of the boat, floating in complete bliss. I couldn’t have my bathing suit slipping off like any old bikini.

Made of stretchy yet snug-fitting recycled polyamide and elastane, this one-shoulder one-piece with diagonal stitching did the trick. It felt supportive and secure, even when I was mid-air over the Aegean. Plus, it was flattering (hello, an obvious requirement) that compressed in all the right places but accentuated my curves while maintaining full coverage in the back. It held up well when swimming, walking along the beach, and jumping into the water — and it dried quickly, too.

The one-shoulder style had me feeling like a Greek goddess, as if it was made for this trip. I found that a huge bonus of the one-shoulder look is that I could slip my white linen pants over the one-piece and have a complete look — no need to add a shirt or cover-up over it. I loved that the Summersalt Sidestroke also has chest support without the need for cups or padding, which I find can look really unnatural and become pronounced when wet.

While I opted for black because it’s super versatile and matches just about everything in my wardrobe, the Summersalt Sidestroke comes in 12 other striking colors, like the eye-catching green combo of Seaweed-Seaglass and the vibrant pink and orange Lava-Hibiscus. It also comes in other neutral colors like white, which I’m eyeing as a bridal swimsuit for my bachelorette trip to Miami later this year.

The Sidestroke comes in sizes 0-24, and for those who just can’t seem to find a one-piece that doesn’t ride up, there’s even a long torso version with an extra 1.75 inches of length that solves that problem, too. Even better, if you really can’t stand a one-piece or often have to buy different sizes for your top and bottom, the one-shoulder style comes in a flattering bikini option, so you can buy it separately from the matching bottoms.

I’ve had my swimsuit for a year now and it’s holding up well, which is no wonder since these swimsuits are built to last. But don’t just take it from me — one happy reviewer who’s had a few Summersalt styles over the years reported, “My oldest one is four years old and still in perfect condition. I’m amazed [at] how well these hold up. I’ve had to throw away so many suits over the years because they don’t hold up like the Summersalt suits.”





Best of all, Summersalt has many versatile coverup options to mix and match with the looks you already have. I own the Easy Breezy Sarong, which is indeed breezy and took me effortlessly from the pool to the beach bars in Mykonos and then back out to the sand. But how cute is the Palazzo Pant With Ties?

Trust me, Summersalt has the swimsuit your travel wardrobe has been missing. I can’t say enough about how versatile, flattering, and actually functional my Summersalt Sidestroke is for active vacations. Grab the comfortable one-piece in time for spring and summer beach trips, and you’ll practically hear the Aegean Sea calling your name.

Want to get the look for less? If you’re on the hunt for a one-piece that’s not as much of an investment, read on for some Amazon options I found for less than half the price.

Affordable One-Piece Swimsuits at Amazon:

Hilor Women's One-Piece One-Shoulder Swimsuit

Amavi Women’s One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Runtlly Women's One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

