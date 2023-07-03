These Comfy, Silky Pants Are My Secret to Staying Cool in the Summer — and They’re on Rare Sale

If you think all cover-ups are created equal, then you’ve never tried on the Summersalt Palazzo Pants. When I say these are the silkiest, lightest, most versatile beach pants I’ve ever worn, I’m not exaggerating. They’re the kind of flowy, luxurious-feeling travel pants that I would plan a seaside trip for — and just wearing them conjures up images of being on a yacht in the Mediterranean, spritz in hand.

It’s no wonder, considering these comfy wide-leg pants are made from the same Travel + Leisure editor-loved brand that made the flattering swimsuit I couldn’t have imagined my Greek island vacation without. They just know how to make stylish, quality beach staples. And I’m planning to stock up again since Summersalt is having a rare sitewide sale through July 6 on everything, which almost never happens.

Summersalt

Made from recycled charmeuse, these high-waisted pants are silky to the touch and feel cool against the skin. Trust me, I tested them out on a 95-degree Fahrenheit day in Florida while lounging by the pool, and I felt cool as a cucumber even in the humidity and heat. Even direct sun was no match for these — and let me just say, I was wearing the sea urchin black version.

I also love that the Summersalt Palazzo Pants were totally wrinkle-free after being stuffed into my Away carry-on suitcase for a few days. They took up practically zero room too, by the way, making them some of my favorite pants for packing light. Even after hours of lounging, walking to the grocery store, and riding in the car, they were still silky smooth. Heck, they’re so comfy and polished looking, I’d even wear these on an airplane or straight from the beach to a nice dinner.

Summersalt

And get this — the Summersalt Palazzo Pants are also anti-static, which is usually my main problem with silky pants that cling to you after you brush against literally anything. (This feature is genius, and I’m wondering why more pants aren’t made this way.) Plus, they’re anti-microbial, which means they block bacteria from turning into mildew or mold, or other nastiness you don’t want brewing after you throw them over a wet bathing suit.

They also earn major points for versatility in my book. I can wear them to the beach, store, dinner, you name it — not to mention they’re actually functional, too. Not only do these have pockets (not a given with beachy cover-ups of any kind!), but they’ve also got a tie at the waist you can easily adjust to fit your body type.

I wore my black pair over my one-piece Sidestroke swimsuit, but I think they’d look great over any one-piece or even with just a tank, sans swimsuit for the ultimate “cool pants and a top” look. They also come in six other colors, including a neutral zebra print, polka dot, and a fun, colorful mod stripe. But you’ll want to get a move on if you’re eyeing these — certain sizes are already selling out.

Summersalt

Don’t just take it from me, though. Plenty of shoppers have left these beach pants five-star ratings at Summersalt. One said, “I live in these. They’re so beautiful and comfortable. Already ordered other colors.” While another reviewer shares my love of these pants’ versatility. “Perfect cover-up to slip on after the pool. You could also wear them to dress up with heels. Easy option for if you have a few events in the same day.” Another reviewer even said, “So comfortable, so chic, and more than just a cover-up. I wear them to work with a nice top.”

So, what are you waiting for? For a breezy beach cover-up you can wear from the beach to the bar (to the office!) and back, I highly recommend the Summersalt Palazzo Pants — especially while they’re on rare sale for 30 percent off through July 6. And while you’re at it, keep scrolling to shop more incredible deals on swimwear, cover-ups, and more in Summersalt’s rare summer sale, from just $18.

