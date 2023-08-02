12 Flowy Summer Tops That Go With Everything and Won’t Wrinkle in Your Suitcase — From Just $17

Make no bones about it: the quality of your wardrobe is going to affect the quality of your trip. I always put careful consideration into what I pack, because I want to look hot but feel cool and comfy. If I’m wearing something I’m sweating in, or something that doesn’t quite reflect my style, I spend the day low-key bummed. But flowy tops are always an excellent use of suitcase real estate, and an option that never disappoints. Worn over leggings, tucked into jeans or shorts, tied in a front knot with a skirt or bodycon dress underneath — these are just a few fun ways to style these brilliant blouses.

Lightweight, breezy blouses can be neutral or they can pop. They can be pulled on over your head or buttoned down the front. They can have sleeves that come tapered at the wrist or flare out like glorious wings. Or they can have little to no sleeve at all. From a versatile black tank you’ll wear with everything that’s just $17 to a wrinkle-free white top that packs like a dream, we rounded up perfect examples of all the types of flowy tops that wear well, look great in photos, and travel light. Day or night, these blouses are always appropriate, and best of all, most of them cost less than the price of a museum ticket.

Hotouch Cotton White Button-Down Shirt

This popular white button-down is the perfect billowy basic, and of course it’s beloved by Amazon shoppers who can’t get enough of its wrinkle-free, flowy fabric. It has a linen-like texture but is made of 100 percent cotton, so it breathes well on hot summer days and machine-washes easily. We love roll-up sleeves because they help the piece transition seamlessly through the seasons. “I have been looking for a top just like this that would be light enough to wear in a hot climate as a cover-up (i.e. Thailand) and still be comfortable and soft. This top delivers and is so cute!” wrote a happy shopper.

Saloogoe Summer Tank Top

Talk about the perfect versatile packing staple — this pleated, square-necked number gives the classic tank top some unique visual appeal, and because it’s tunic-style it can be tucked in or worn loose. It’s soft, breathable, and easy to wash, and customers say it doesn’t shrink or wrinkle. Take inspiration from this resourceful shopper who “bought one and wore it on vacation last week. While on vacation I ordered two more which were waiting for me when I got home. I plan to wear the new ones on a business trip next week.”

QegarTop Casual Floral Batwing Sleeve Blouse

In the market for something with a bit more pizazz than your average daytime blouse? This colorful number with batwing sleeves and front tie is a showstopper. It comes in more muted options too, but customers are swooning over this orange colorway — as well as its soft, breathable construction. “Perfect to toss on over a swimsuit and shorts or dress it up for a fun evening out. It washes great. Doesn't wrinkle so it would be great for travel,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

Blooming Jelly Blouse

This blouse-y v-neck with ruffle sleeves and Swiss dots will have you standing out in a crowd — and doing so without breaking a sweat, even in Southern heat. One fan attested, “This blouse is perfect for the holidays in Florida where it's still hot. Fabric is lightweight but not sheer.” Another concurred: “Lightweight for this Florida girl.” To us, Swiss dots just look best in crisp white, but you have almost 30 colors to choose from like a Barbie-inspired orchid pink.

Roselinlin Short Sleeve Loose Fit Top

Amazon’s number one best-selling tunic is flirty, flower-y and oh-so flowy. It’s impossible to not feel like a ray of sunshine in a top this cute, to be honest. Pair this three-button beauty with ripped jeans or cargo pants to lend a little edginess to a more feminine look. One five-star reviewer said it’s “comfy, stylish, light and airy, and washes up like a dream.”

T&Twenties Ruffle Short-Sleeve Tunic Top

Part T-shirt, part blouse, this flowy cotton-blend top is a day-to-night solution you’ll want to snap up in several colors — including, of course, playful blue. The soft and lightweight ruffle-shouldered layer goes swimmingly with jeans and is even long enough to wear with leggings, but can also be tucked into a pair of wide-legged slacks. One shopper raved that it’s “lightweight but not sheer, and with enough body to skim over my tummy and hang loose, but not billowy.”

Big Dart Long-Sleeve Button-Down Blouse

This lightweight viscose button-down with long sleeves and a slim fit is suddenly extra sophisticated in this blue-and-white French toile-inspired print — which is just one of many patterns, and each is its own vibe. “Super lightweight and airy,” wrote one of over 18,000 five-star reviewers. “Fitted for a woman’s body instead of the boxy men’s fit.”

LookbookStore V-Neck Mesh Panel Blouse

Now for something a little different: this flattering bell-sleeved blouse uses mesh panels and bands of fabric to create the coolest detail at the cuffs and collar. We’re eyeing it in black for an elegant evening look — picture this for a night at the theater or dinner at the docks. “I get compliments every time I wear this top,” wrote a shopper. “Comfortable and versatile. It never shows wrinkles. I love it.”

SimpleFun Women's Boho Top

Another Amazon best-seller, this fitted, chiffon-like V-neck blouse with its small-scale neutral print comes in almost 40 color options (we’re seriously digging navy). In a nutshell, it’s the blouse version of a boho ’90s sundress, so get your combat boots ready. “I ordered this to pack with us for traveling to the Middle East and India. It is the perfect lightweight material that I had hoped for without being see-through,” wrote one happy customer.



Ahlaray Plus Size Summer Top

This soft, stretchy plus-size blouse with its lacy neckline is an upgrade on the basic tee, and it’s billowy enough for all body shapes. It’s just as suited to a walk around Old San Juan as it is to hang out in your own backyard, no matter the weather. “ It's light, soft, and ‘breezy’,” wrote a fan. “We live in lower Alabama and let me tell you, the heat here is unreal.”

Wiholl Crew-Neck Ruffle-Sleeve Blouse

We’re all about some shoulder pleats and puff sleeves, and get a load of those ruffled cuffs! This romantic, eyelet-patterned blouse has us smitten, and we recommend doubling down on the flirty details by choosing this soft pink hue, or go for classic white for something that will go with absolutely everything. One reviewer noted that it “wears well and holds up after multiple washes. Color doesn't fade.”

Diosun Womens Button-Down Blouse

If simple and stylish is what you’re after, this lightweight short-sleeve button-down delivers. The fabric is so breathable it’s almost gauze-y, and a basic like this will see you through the changing seasons. It’s also great to pack for business trips. “It’s even prettier in person. The fabric is beautiful, breathable and a little stretchy. Very classy! Can be dressed up for work or dressed down with jeans. Absolutely love it,” one reviewer wrote.

