This Sweltering Summer Heat Won't Let Up Until End of September, According to Accuweather

The lingering high temperatures could also have an effect on wildfires and hurricanes.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023
People are struggling with hot weather up to 30 degrees in New York on July 24, 2023.
Photo:

Fatih Aktas/Getty Images

The summer heat wave may soon become a fall heat wave, according to a new report. 

Temperatures in the 90s could extend into the first few weeks of September for New York and Philadelphia, while Chicago could see the same high temperatures throughout the whole month, according to the AccuWeather 2023 US fall forecast. The forecast points to an early El Niño as a reason the temperatures will stay warmer, longer. 

The forecast also states that the warmer temperatures could supercharge the peak of hurricane season, which traditionally occurs from mid-September to mid-October. 

“The biggest factor in the hurricane forecast apart from El Niño is the water temperatures across the Atlantic basin, which are running well above average in many areas. Warm water is the fuel for tropical systems. The warmer the water, the more energy is available for the storms to tap,” the report outlines.

On the west coast, the report advises people to be prepared for a shorter, yet more impactful wildfire season. Due to the record snowfall and rain from earlier in the year, the wildfire season will be delayed, but still cause damage. 

“AccuWeather meteorologists say wildfires will likely burn between 5 and 6.5 million acres across the U.S. this year, below the historical average of 7 million and less than last year's total area scorched of 7.5 million acres across the country,” the report shared.

The report comes as scientists are already predicting that July will be the hottest month on record, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

The information may be helpful for travelers looking to plan fall getaways. In previous years, the period after Labor Day Weekend is known as a “shoulder travel season,” where peak travel has passed, and travelers can find better deals than during the summer travel rush. 

Fans of sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes can rejoice that a “big transition” will occur in late September and bring a blast of cold air, according to the report.

