How to Visit the Beautiful Settings of Summer 2023’s Best Beach Reads for Less

Taking a shower after a long day seaside, driving with the windows down, tucking into a fresh-off-the-grill hot dog, and cracking open a new beach read tops the list of summer’s best feelings. This year, the reading options are vast — including Elin Hilderbrand’s latest and Emily Henry’s newest best-seller. While the plots vary from love stories to tales of secrets and friendships, many of them have one thing in common: an amazing setting. From Nantucket to Sullivan’s Island, Maine, the Loire Valley, and beyond, the locations of summer 2023’s best beach reads play important roles in creating page-turning narratives.

As you solidify your summer plans, you may want to consider saving a weekend or two for a beach-read-inspired trip. Sure, you can enjoy a good book from anywhere, but there’s something to be said for reading (or re-reading) a novel where it actually takes place. While travel prices continue to soar, we searched Hotels.com for the best deals on accommodations this summer, all in locations featured in some of this season’s most popular novels. To take advantage of the savings, all you have to do is sign up for the Hotels.com reward program, a free membership that opens so many doors. Read on to discover where you should stay, based on this summer’s best beach reads.

“The Five Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand

Where to stay: Life House, Nantucket

Elin Hilderbrand is known for her beach reads, with most of them taking place on the tiny island of Nantucket. In her latest release, “The Five Star Weekend,” food blogger Hollis Shaw heads to Nantucket following a tragic loss. She brings along four friends, each from a different stage of her life, and what ensues is a story of friendship and self-discovery. For your own friend-filled weekend in Massachusetts, book a room at Life House, Nantucket. While the island lives up to its name as an expensive destination — especially during the summer — you can save 11 percent on the property’s deluxe rooms with a Hotels.com rewards membership.

One traveler noted they had a “very comfortable experience,” while another mentioned the hotel’s “amazing” location. You can walk to many of Nantucket’s most popular spots, including Mitchell’s Book Corner, where you’ll be able to stock up on even more Hilderbrand books.

To Book: Hotels.com, save up to 11 percent

“The Celebrants” by Steven Rowley

Where to stay: Carmel Valley Ranch

If “The Celebrants” by Steven Rowley is on your must-read list this summer, you may want to think about booking a trip to California. Taking place in Big Sur, the novel is about a group of college friends who repeatedly visit the area in order to reunite and help each other get through life’s hardest chapters. This trip is different, though, as one of the friends has a secret that may change everything. Just a short drive from Big Sur is Carmel Valley Ranch, a 4-star hotel offering up to 14 percent off select accommodations this summer. Whether you’re traveling with your own group of friends, with family, or by yourself, it’s the perfect place to relax, rejuvenate, and tear through Rowley’s latest.

To Book: Hotels.com, save up to 14 percent

“Pieces of Blue” by Holly Goldberg Sloan

Where to stay: 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach

Holly Goldberg Sloan’s “Pieces of Blue” is set in Hawaii, where protagonist Lindsey buys a motel to fix up following her husband’s death. As you read about Lindsey and her family’s trials and tribulations, you might feel the pull to head to Hawaii yourself. If that’s the case, book a room at 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. As a Hotels.com reward member, you can save up to 25 percent on your reservation this summer, depending on the exact room level and travel dates. It’s the kind of property that has it all — according to one traveler, the facilities are “terrific” and there are “clean, lovely rooms with lovely views.”

To Book: Hotels.com, save up to 25 percent

“Happy Place” by Emily Henry

Where to stay: Sebasco Harbor Resort

Over the last few years, author Emily Henry has solidified her spot in the summer beach read rankings. In “Happy Place,” Harriet and Wyn head to the coast of Maine with their group of friends for their annual weeklong trip. There’s one problem, though: Harriet and Wyn broke up, but they haven’t told their friends. If this setting and plot appeal to you, book your own Northeast trip and stay at Sebasco Harbor Resort. Hotels.com rewards members can enjoy up to 12 percent off rooms this summer.

Described as a “step back in time,” but with “modern conveniences,” by one reviewer, the hotel is sure to evoke cozy coastal vibes, similar to the cottage in “Happy Place.”

To Book: Hotels.com, save up to 12 percent

“Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld

Where to stay: The Langham, New York

Curtis Sittenfeld’s latest novel follows the love story between a late-night comedy show writer and a famous musician who meet during the musician’s tenure as the show’s host. Inspired by “Saturday Night Live,” “Romantic Comedy” is partially set in New York City, specifically Manhattan. To get a dose of NYC summer, book a room at The Langham, New York — which is offering Hotels.com members up to 34 percent off certain rooms. About a 15-minute walk away from 30 Rockefeller Plaza, The Langham is the perfect (and ever-so stylish) base camp to explore Manhattan and beyond.

To Book: Hotels.com, save up to 34 percent

“A Perfect Vintage” by Chelsea Fagan

Where to stay: Fleur de Loire

Chelsea Fagan has been an internet staple for years. Her newest release, “A Perfect Vintage,” follows Lea Mortimer, a “highly sought-after consultant specializing in transforming dilapidated French country estates into boutique hotels,” as she heads to the Loire Valley — bringing along her friend, Stephanie, and Stephanie’s daughter. In classic beach-read style, affairs, inheritance wars, and betrayals will come into play.

For your own Loire Valley adventure, consider traveling to Fleur de Loire, where Hotels.com rewards members can enjoy up to 29 percent off bookings. Once you’re there, open a bottle of wine to pair with Fagan’s summer novel.

To Book: Hotels.com, save up to 29%

“My Magnolia Summer” by Victoria Benton Frank

Where to stay: Emeline

Following in her late mother’s footsteps, Victoria Benton Frank released “My Magnolia Summer” in June 2023. Set on Sullivan’s Island, just outside of downtown Charleston, the book is a tale of coming back home, hidden secrets, and the power of family. If the Lowcountry is calling your name — as it did for the novel’s main character, Maggie — reserve a room at Emeline, which one reviewer described as having “quality service,” “excellent” rooms, and a “professional and friendly” staff.

The Charleston hotel is offering 10 percent off select rooms, and its convenient location means it’s just a short drive from Sullivan’s Island. So pack your book, sunscreen, and bathing suit, and prepare for a true “beach read” experience.

To Book: Hotels.com, save up to 10 percent

