These U.S. National Parks Are Requiring Reservations for Summer 2023 — Here's What to Know

Nothing says summer like being in the great outdoors, and a trip to a national park is one of the best ways to do that. This year, several popular national parks are implementing reservation systems to control crowds. (For reference, there were more than 311 million visitors to U.S. national parks last year alone, according to the National Park Service.)

From Acadia National Park in Maine to Haleakalā National Park in Hawaii, national parks are increasingly rolling out these advanced reservations and building on the success of similar systems in past years.

These are the national parks that will require a reservation this summer, and how to make one.

Acadia National Park

Summer is considered peak season at this coastal Maine park, and Cadillac Mountain is one of its most popular sites to enjoy scenic views. This summer, Acadia National Park will bring back a reservation system for vehicles on its Cadillac Summit Road from May 24 through Oct. 22. While vehicle reservations cost $6, reservations are not required for other areas of the park or for visitors who enter by foot, bike, or taxi.

Additionally, Cadillac Summit Road will be under construction through early summer, which the National Park Service warned may result in temporary closures. Make a reservation at recreation.gov, and visit the Acadia National Park website for more details.

Arches National Park

This popular Utah park requires timed entry tickets for all visitors visiting from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now through Oct. 31. The tickets are released three months in advance in monthly blocks. A limited number of tickets are also available one day in advance at 6 p.m. MT.

Tickets are not required for visitors with certain permits, including camping permits and backcountry permits. Make a timed reservation at recreation.gov, and visit the Arches National Park website for more details.

Glacier National Park

This stunning Montana park will once again require reservations for its popular Going-to-the-Sun Road — and tickets have been known to sell out quickly. Vehicle reservations will be required from May 26 through Sept. 10 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for access to the road via the West entrance and the North Fork area of the park, while reservations will not be required at the St. Mary entrance until July 1. This year, one reservation per vehicle per valley will be required to access Two Medicine and Many Glacier valleys from July 1 through Sept. 10. Make a reservation at recreation.gov, and visit the Glacier National Park website for more details.

Haleakalā National Park

Watching the sunrise from thousands of feet above sea level is one of the most stunning views in the world — and one of the most popular things to do on the Hawaiian island of Maui. That’s why Haleakalā National Park implemented a reservation system years ago, which is still required today. Travelers must pay $1 for a vehicle reservation to enter from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. A summit reservation is not required during other times of the day. Make a reservation at recreation.gov, and visit the Haleakalā National Park website for more details.

Rocky Mountain National Park

This popular Colorado park will bring back its timed reservation system from May 26 through Oct. 22. The park offers two different tickets: one for the Bear Lake Road Corridor, which includes the entire corridor and the rest of the park, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the second for the park, excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In total, 40 percent of all reservations will be available the day before at 5 p.m. Make a reservation at recreation.gov, and visit the Rocky Mountain National Park website for more details.

Shenandoah National Park

This Virginia park sits just about an hour outside of the hustle of Washington, D.C., making it a popular choice for an escape. On March 1, the park brought back its pilot reservation system, which started last year. Through Nov. 30, the park will release 800 tickets each day to access the Old Rag Mountain area — 400 tickets will be released 30 days before and 400 tickets will be released five days in advance. Make a reservation at recreation.gov, and visit the Shenandoah National Park website for more details.

Zion National Park

Visitors do not need a ticket to enter this southern Utah national park, but they do need one if they plan to hike Angels Landing. The park offers two ways to get a permit: a seasonal lottery ($6 to apply for a seasonal permit) and a day-before permit ($3). Make a reservation at recreation.gov, and visit the Zion National Park website for more details.

