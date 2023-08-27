Travelers Say This Compression Packing Cube Set Fits More Than ‘10 Outfits’ — and It’s on Sale

It was even dubbed “Best for Backpacking” by Travel + Leisure editors.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Packing Cubes One-off Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Limited space is one of the prevailing issues that crops up when packing for a trip of any duration, and whether you’re gearing up for an international vacation or a weekend away in the mountains, you’ll want to do what you can to fit everything into your bag without sacrificing essentials. Our top tip? Use packing cubes.

Compression packing cubes are even more effective than your average set at opening up space in your suitcase thanks to their compact double-zipper construction that packs everything down, and the Suited Nomad Compression Packing Cube Set is everything you’ve been looking for to make preparing for your a breeze. Plus, this set of three is now even on sale at Amazon for just $22.

Amazon SUITEDNOMAD Compression Packing Cubes Set

Amazon

This set of three compression packing cubes has been lauded by T+L editors as the ideal option to use during a backpacking trip, and the smart and compact design only further contributes to its functionality. These slim cubes are made with a breathable yet lightweight nylon material that keeps your clothing neatly packed while you’re on the road, and they even come with a unique double zipper compression function to free up extra space in your carry-on or backpack.

Perfect for the active traveler, these cubes are made with material that provides handy odor control for a weekend of camping, so you never have to worry about packing your sweaty clothing in with your clean items. Plus, ripstop fabric ensures that even when you’re tugging these cubes out of an overstuffed backpack, they’re still going to last for years to come — and they’re fitted with sturdy handles to make unpacking easier than ever.

SUITEDNOMAD Compression Packing Cubes Set

Amazon

With more than 3,500 five-star ratings at Amazon, these packing cubes have earned their spot on your next vacation, whether you’re taking a shorter weekend getaway or embarking on an extended trip. One shopper raved that they initially purchased these packing cubes for a six month-long backpacking trip, and after using them “every day for six months,” they “worked perfectly.” In fact, they even noted that now that the trip is through, they “still use them for every trip, whether it’s camping or international,” and the cubes “haven’t ripped or torn.”

Meanwhile, another customer shared that they’ve “used a lot of packing cubes,” and these have quickly become their “new favorite” because they “significantly reduced the amount of space” their items took up in their backpack. Plus, they “worked great” for storing small items that they “needed to access during the flight.” Even overpackers have given these cubes their stamp of approval, with one shopper sharing that they were “able to take 10 outfits in two of them,” adding that they were “great for the price.”

Amazon SUITEDNOMAD Compression Packing Cubes Set

Amazon

No matter what vacation you may have coming down the pipeline, the Suited Nomad Compression Packing Cubes are a great asset for optimizing the limited space in your backpack, carry-on, and even checked bag. Right now the T+L editor-approved three-piece set is on sale for just $22 with a special on-site coupon, so you can cut down on checked bag fees without even splurging on the tools to save your space.

For hiking trips, international travel, and everything in between, keep reading to find more compression packing cubes on sale at Amazon right now.

More Compression Packing Cubes on Sale at Amazon

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes

Amazon Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes for Suitcases

Amazon

Nicoshow Compression Packing Cubes

Amazon NICOSHOW Compression Packing Cubes

Amazon

Gonex Compression Packing Cubes

Amazon Gonex Compression Packing Cubes

Amazon

Veken Packing Cubes

Amazon Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes for Suitcases

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $22. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Trail Running Shoes roundup Amazon + aff net 60%+
I’m a Running Expert, and These Are the 12 Best Trail Running Shoes on Sale This Weekend — Up to 57% Off
Amazon Essentials Maxi T-shirt Dress Tout
Travelers Say This Comfy Maxi Dress Is the 'First Thing' They Pack for Vacation — and It's Only $16 Right Now
Amazon Travel Clothing That Looks Expensive Tout
12 Travel Clothes, Accessories, and Bags From Amazon That Look Designer — but Start at $8
Related Articles
Packing Cubes One-off Tout
Travelers Call This Spacious $18 Packing Cube Set a 'Game-changer' Since It Fits 2 Weeks' Worth of Essentials
Set of navy blue Gonex Compression Packing Cubes with blue suitcase on hardwood floor
The 6 Best Compression Packing Cubes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Packing Cubes Test
The 8 Best Packing Cubes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
best travel accessories group image
The 13 Best Travel Accessories for Your Next Trip, Tested and Reviewed
What to Pack in Your Carry-on
The Ultimate Carry-on Packing List
What to Pack for a Long Trip
The Ultimate Long-trip Packing List
Best Hiking Pants for Women Roundup (amazon + affnet)
Top-rated Hiking Pants From Columbia, Patagonia, and More Are Marked Up to 51% Off Ahead of Fall
The Best New Travel Products to Launch at Amazon This Month tout
11 Game-changing New Travel Products Just Hit Amazon Shelves — Shop Our Top Picks From Just $7
Roundup: Clever Travel Products Made Famous by Shark Tank That You Can Get at Amazon Tout
The 10 Best Travel Products to Come Out of ‘Shark Tank’ That You Can Now Shop at Amazon
Monos Sale Roundup Tout
This T+L Editor-loved Luggage Brand Is Having a Major (and Rare) Summer Sale — Here’s What to Shop
A woman tests the Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 Carry-on
The 7 Best Delsey Suitcases, Tested and Reviewed
Large Packable Backpack One-off Tout
Travelers Are Using This Spacious Backpack As Their Carry-on for International Travel — and It’s Only $35
Anti-theft Messenger Bag One-off Tout
Travelers Swear They’ll ‘Never Buy Another Bag Again’ After Using This $50 Anti-theft Purse
Coolife Luggage Set One-off Tout
This Carry-on Luggage Set Has ‘More Than Enough Room for a 5-day Trip’ Without Checking a Bag — and It’s on Sale
Roundup: Best Under $50 Deals Tout
Amazon’s Massive Outlet Store Sale Has Travel Gear and Accessories Up to 50% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals
Composite of the Best BÃ©is Luggage Pieces of 2023 including The Convertible Mini Weekender, The Expandable Backpack, and Soft-Sided Collapsible Check-In Roller
The 6 Best Béis Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed