More Than 12,000 Amazon Shoppers Gave These Ski Goggles a Perfect Rating – and They're on Sale
When you're on the slopes, your goggles are just as important as your skis and snowboard — so you'll want to make sure that you've chosen a quality pair to help you get down the mountain safely. But, a quick Internet search will show you that there are lots of goggle brands and models out there. So, how do you pick the right one? According to thousands of Amazon shoppers, the Zionor Lagopus Ski Goggles reign superior.
Because skiing can be an expensive hobby (you have to throw down for gear, rentals, and lift tickets, to name a few), even a small accessory like a pair of goggles can cost upwards of a couple hundred dollars. However, Amazon's best-selling snow sport goggles are $30, and right now you can score them for 20 percent off when you use a special on-site coupon at checkout, which means they're marked down to $24.
To buy: amazon.com, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $30)
And just because they are priced affordably, doesn't mean they lack the technical and safety features you'd find in options from name-brand pairs. For starters, the popular Zionor goggles have a visual light transmission (VLT) of 8.6 percent. In order to choose the best option for your skiing needs, know that VLT ranges from 0 to 100 percent. A lower VLT means less light reaches your eyes through the lens, making it ideal for bright and sunny conditions, while a higher VLT allows more light through, so it would be better-fitted for cloudy afternoons.
The ski goggles from Zionor are also built for optimal wear and performance with their dual-layer lens design and advanced direct ventilation system that prevents them from fogging up when in use — and they do so without letting in the cold, courtesy of their anti-wind and waterproof sponge covers and flexible TPU construction. Another perk: The lens is scratch-resistant to increase the pair's lifespan and promote clearer vision.
Additionally, the ski goggles have 100 percent UV protection treatment on the lenses and stop the sun's glare from hindering your vision. Their extra-long, wide, and adjustable head strap is made to ensure a secure fit without interfering with your helmet. And, they can accommodate small- to medium-sized glasses and sunnies underneath.
Not only are the Zionor Lagopus Ski Goggles topping Amazon's best-sellers list, but they've also racked up more than 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. When comparing the budget-friendly pick to more expensive goggles, one reviewer said the "quality is excellent, sight is great, they fit on your head or around a helmet, and the price is right." Another customer went as far as to say that they are ″as good or better″ than name-brand snow goggles.
While vouching for their ventilation, a shopper wrote, "[I] had zero issues with fogging up or wind getting inside. Visibility was excellent and they did their job when it came to sun and ice glare." Another added that they are "very comfortable for a full day of downhill skiing."
Want to stock up on a variety of pairs for different light conditions? Reviewers have also given the brand's lenses from 12 percent to 88 percent their seal of approval (pay attention as you toggle between the 36 styles, because the VLT is highlighted with the colorway). The 20 percent off on-site coupon can also be applied to these styles.
Whichever VLT you choose, make sure you get the Zionor Lagopus Ski Goggles on Amazon today while they're still on sale. You really can't beat this price!