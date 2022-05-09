This Pretty $35 Maxi Is Quickly Becoming the 'Best Summer Dress' Amazon Shoppers Own
As far as vacation outfit planning goes, there are few articles of clothing that have the same fashionable impact as a maxi dress. After all, the classic wardrobe item basically styles itself; just slip it on, pair it with your favorite shoes and accessories, and you've nailed an effortless, put together look that will take you practically anywhere — whether it's for a day at the beach (hello, coverup!) or dressed up for a date night. And depending on your travel style, a maxi dress even makes a comfy in-flight option and looks great in sightseeing photos on vacation.
When shopping, the key to finding the best maxi dresses lies in their quality construction and versatility — in addition to being stylish and comfortable, of course. One dress that perfectly embodies all of these characteristics is the Zesica Ruffle Maxi Dress. In fact, the popular Amazon dress is so good that reviewers call it the ″best summer dress they own.″ Also worth noting? Right now, the dress is currently on sale for as little as $35 for certain colors and styles.
The Zesica Ruffle Maxi Dress revamps the timeless flowy dress silhouette with its on-trend square neckline, stretchy bodice, ruffled hem, and self-tying straps. It's made from a lightweight, breathable viscose fabric that is soft against skin, has a lustrous finish, and elegantly drapes away from the body for a more flattering and relaxed fit. Despite its lightweight feel, shoppers assure that the maxi dress still holds its shape and doesn't appear see-through or poorly made. And, the smocked bust adds texture while ensuring that the dress offers enough stretch that you don't feel restricted when wearing it.
It's available in 20 colors, ranging from classic solids like black, white, navy, and pink, plus statement-making hues such as rust red, aqua blue, lavender, and mustard yellow. Fans of bold prints also have their choice of eight patterned options, which include romantic florals, fun polka dots, and bold animal spots. You can also shop the Zesica Ruffle Maxi Dress in sizes S to 2XL.
Since discovering the dress, Amazon shoppers cannot stop singing its praises. "I love this dress," raved a reviewer, who added that it's "comfy, flattering, [a] great material, and so much more. They also shared that their daughter said, "I looked like a princess, and I did get a lot of other compliments while wearing it."
Another wrote that it's ″perfect and flowy,″ while a third customer complimented its affordability and quality: "For the price, I really appreciate how the material feels, and it's lined, which is awesome." After comparing the Zesica Maxi Dress to its designer counterparts, another Amazon shopper admitted, "Had I known this one existed, I would've saved myself the money on the others."
It has even earned a seal of approval from an expecting shopper that raved, "I have so much confidence that this will keep looking great as I grow into it" and pointed out that the adjustable straps are "so wonderful for nursing." They concluded their review, saying, "The fit is so cute and the dress is super comfortable and perfect for the summer heat."
Tons of buyers highlighted the versatility of the dress, noting that it can be worn as a beach dress or a casual option for running errands and exploring. And it's perfect for baby showers, weddings, rehearsal dinners, maternity shoots, and other formal events too.
So, what are you waiting for? Get the Zesica Ruffle Maxi Dress on Amazon today. Make sure you snap it up while it's on sale for $35, and stock up on several colors and prints for all of your summer events.