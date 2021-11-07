The Perfect Leopard-print Cardigan to Complete Your Fall Look Is on Amazon Right Now
Taylor Swift said it first: Fall is cardigan season. There's truly no better time of year to sport a cute, comfortable open sweater, whether the goal is to dress up a casual tank top and jeans or add some sophistication to an already lovely outfit. Cardigans are seriously versatile, and if you're looking for a new one, Amazon has an oversized leopard-print cardigan that's earned over 12,000 ratings from happy, fashionable customers.
If the idea of wearing leopard-print anything scares you, don't worry: The pattern on this cardigan isn't loud or obnoxious, just fun and eye-catching. Plus, of the 27 (!) colors and designs available, there are non-leopard options too, including plaids, solids, and even reindeer for those who love to loudly embrace the holiday spirit.
The cardigan is long and oversized, which makes it perfect for wearing with jeans and leggings, and the super soft material is just thick enough to keep you warm on chilly days without making you sweat the moment you head indoors. Best of all? The sweater has pockets, which are absolute necessities unfairly missing from far too much women's clothing.
With the number of five-star reviews in the thousands, customers are in love with this cardigan, and they haven't been shy about making their feelings known. "It is everything I was looking for in a cardigan. It's very flattering and goes well with most of my wardrobe. Easy to dress up or down," wrote one reviewer, who added that they received many compliments upon wearing it.
Said another, "I am so impressed by this sweater. It is so soft and warm. Perfect fall/winter weight — or the office a/c tundra… you will not be disappointed if you buy this."
Many reviewers called out the cardigan's fit in particular, praising how its oversized shape and long length work well on different body types. On the flip side, some customers recommend sizing down if you like your sweaters to be more tight-fitting; other reviewers advised that one run in the dryer is all that's needed to shrink the cardigan down to your ideal fit.
Costing no more than $43 depending on size and style, this cardigan won't break the bank. And if you like it, you can buy it in a few other color options: From a ridiculously cute pink-and-white print to a lush solid green to that funky red-and-white reindeer option we mentioned before, there are so many great variations of this sweater.
Buy one, or buy 10—with such rave reviews and a 30-day free return policy in case there are any issues, you honestly can't go wrong.
