This Under-$100 Memory Foam Mattress Helps Campers Sleep Comfortably Without Any 'Aches and Pains'

You can't put a price on sleeping under the stars. And while camping means replacing your bed with a tent and sleeping bag, we believe that you should still be able to get a good night's sleep — even if you are snoozing on the ground. Sure, you can bring a camping cot or air mattress along, but those can be quite cumbersome to pack and carry to the campsite. If you always wake up with an achy back, hips, and shoulders or have difficulty falling asleep when you're camping (and want to travel light), Amazon shoppers have discovered the ultimate hack: the Zermatte Camping Sleeping Pad.