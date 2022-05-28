Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

The 32 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals From the Zappos Memorial Day Sale

Score workout sneakers, hiking boots, and supportive sandals for up to 50 percent off.
By Emily Belfiore May 28, 2022
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you ask us, no travel wardrobe is complete without comfortable, supportive footwear, and this is true whether you're someone that likes to vacation in tropical locales, explore climbing trails, sightsee in new cities — or if your job requires you to be a frequent flier. And if your closet is lacking in the comfy shoe department, Zappos is having the perfect sale

In honor of Memorial Day weekend, the retailer has slashed prices of thousands of sneakers, sandals, and hiking boots, giving shoppers the opportunity to take up to 50 percent off its footwear offerings. Included in the sale are best-sellers from Hoka, Nike, Adidas, Columbia, Merrell, Salomon, and more that not only make excellent travel companions for your next adventure, but that can also work within your everyday rotation. 

The Zappos Memorial Day Sale ends May 30, so you only have a limited time to take advantage of these savings before prices go back up. While sorting through sale items can be quite daunting, we've taken the liberty of scoping out the best deals for you, so you can spend more time enjoying the holiday weekend. Keep scrolling for the best comfortable shoe deals from Zappos — and we recommend adding them to your cart ASAP since sizes and colorways are selling out fast. 

Related: This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Stocked With Comfortable, Shopper-loved Sneakers

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Best Running Shoe Deals 

Perfect for both low- and high-intensity workouts, these top-rated active sneakers are equipped with cushioned footbeds and sturdy outsoles, while also being enhanced with thoughtful features to help you make the most of your sweat session. Plus, they're super sleek and stylish, so you can get away with wearing them for casual events and running errands. 

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Best Lifestyle Sneakers Deals 

Your everyday sneaker should be just as supportive as your workout kicks, and these fashionable picks achieve the perfect balance, delivering on comfort, style, and durability. With options to suit different activities and occasions, there are arch-supporting slip-ons from Naturalizer that follow podiatrist guidelines, comfy, shopper-loved walking shoes from Skechers, and even Kate Middleton-approved Superga 2750 Cotu Classics Sneakers

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Best Hiking Boots and Shoes Deals

Hiking enthusiasts know that not every shoe is equipped for the trails, which is why you need a well-cushioned, durable, and tractioned boot or trail runner for your trek. If you prefer to hike in traditional boots, you can score impressive deals on best-sellers from Columbia, Timberland, Merrell, and more during the sale. Sneaker and low-top hiker fans will enjoy the markdowns on the sharp-looking trail runners from The North Face, Salomon, and Arc'teryx, which are as low as $68. 

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Best Sandals Deals 

What's summer without a cute yet supportive pair of sandals? You can get sporty flip-flops and slides from Nike and Crocs for as little as $20 during the sale, as well as Merrell water shoes and walking sandals from podiatrist-developed brand Vionic. For a more fashionable footwear statement, you can opt for styles from Sam Edelman, Dr. Scholl's, or Chaco, which each have incredibly supportive footbeds and stylish exteriors. 

© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com