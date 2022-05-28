The 32 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals From the Zappos Memorial Day Sale
If you ask us, no travel wardrobe is complete without comfortable, supportive footwear, and this is true whether you're someone that likes to vacation in tropical locales, explore climbing trails, sightsee in new cities — or if your job requires you to be a frequent flier. And if your closet is lacking in the comfy shoe department, Zappos is having the perfect sale.
In honor of Memorial Day weekend, the retailer has slashed prices of thousands of sneakers, sandals, and hiking boots, giving shoppers the opportunity to take up to 50 percent off its footwear offerings. Included in the sale are best-sellers from Hoka, Nike, Adidas, Columbia, Merrell, Salomon, and more that not only make excellent travel companions for your next adventure, but that can also work within your everyday rotation.
The Zappos Memorial Day Sale ends May 30, so you only have a limited time to take advantage of these savings before prices go back up. While sorting through sale items can be quite daunting, we've taken the liberty of scoping out the best deals for you, so you can spend more time enjoying the holiday weekend. Keep scrolling for the best comfortable shoe deals from Zappos — and we recommend adding them to your cart ASAP since sizes and colorways are selling out fast.
Best Running Shoe Deals
Perfect for both low- and high-intensity workouts, these top-rated active sneakers are equipped with cushioned footbeds and sturdy outsoles, while also being enhanced with thoughtful features to help you make the most of your sweat session. Plus, they're super sleek and stylish, so you can get away with wearing them for casual events and running errands.
- Hoka Mach 4 sneakers, $104 (originally $130)
- Adidas Running Ultraboost 21 sneakers, $74 (originally $180)
- Easy Spirit Romy sneakers, $54 (originally $79)
- Saucony Ride 14 sneakers, $66 (originally $130)
- Brooks Revel 4 sneakers, $90 (originally $100)
- Mizuno Wave Ride 24 sneakers, $91 (originally $130)
- Under Armour Charged Assert 9 sneakers, $60 (originally $75)
- New Balance 510v5 sneakers, $60 (originally $75)
- Asics Gel-Excite 8 sneakers, $62 (originally $75)
Best Lifestyle Sneakers Deals
Your everyday sneaker should be just as supportive as your workout kicks, and these fashionable picks achieve the perfect balance, delivering on comfort, style, and durability. With options to suit different activities and occasions, there are arch-supporting slip-ons from Naturalizer that follow podiatrist guidelines, comfy, shopper-loved walking shoes from Skechers, and even Kate Middleton-approved Superga 2750 Cotu Classics Sneakers.
- Blowfish Malibu Play sneakers, $18 (originally $40)
- Naturalizer Marianne slip-on, $80 (originally $89)
- Ugg Cahlvan slip-on, $76 (originally $100)
- Vans Made For The Makers Classic Slip-On UC, $76 (originally $85)
- Sorel Out N About Plus Classic Sneaker, $75 (originally $100)
- Skechers Performance Go Walk Joy sneakers, $34 (originally $60)
- Keds Champion-Canvas CVO sneakers, $50 (originally $55)
- Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker, $49 (originally $65)
Best Hiking Boots and Shoes Deals
Hiking enthusiasts know that not every shoe is equipped for the trails, which is why you need a well-cushioned, durable, and tractioned boot or trail runner for your trek. If you prefer to hike in traditional boots, you can score impressive deals on best-sellers from Columbia, Timberland, Merrell, and more during the sale. Sneaker and low-top hiker fans will enjoy the markdowns on the sharp-looking trail runners from The North Face, Salomon, and Arc'teryx, which are as low as $68.
- Arc'teryx Aerios FL trail sneakers, $91 (originally $135)
- The North Face Vectiv Escape trail sneakers, $68 (originally $135)
- Salomon Vaya trail sneakers, $108 (originally $120)
- Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped hiking boots, $90 (originally $100)
- Keen Targhee III Mid Waterproof hiking boots, $140 (originally $175)
- Forsake Patch hiking boots, $120 (originally $160)
- Skechers Trego Alpine Trail hiking boots, $60 (originally $94)
- Merrell Siren Sport 3 hiking shoes, $88 (originally $110)
- Timberland Mt. Maddsen Valley Mid Waterproof hiking boots, $82 (originally $120)
Best Sandals Deals
What's summer without a cute yet supportive pair of sandals? You can get sporty flip-flops and slides from Nike and Crocs for as little as $20 during the sale, as well as Merrell water shoes and walking sandals from podiatrist-developed brand Vionic. For a more fashionable footwear statement, you can opt for styles from Sam Edelman, Dr. Scholl's, or Chaco, which each have incredibly supportive footbeds and stylish exteriors.
- Nike Bella Kai Thong Sandals, $20 (originally $30)
- Crocs Classic II Slide, $25 (originally $30)
- Skechers Foamies Footsteps Breezy Feels sandals, $36 (originally $40)
- Vionic Amber slingback sandals, $81 (originally $90)
- Sam Edelman slides, $80 (originally $120)
- Dr. Scholl's Original Collection Scout High platform sandals, $70 (originally $100)
- Chaco Wayfarer sandals, $92 (originally $120)
- Merrell Alpine Strap walking sandals, $68 (originally $85)