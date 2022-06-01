Travelers Are Replacing Their Summer Shorts With This Lightweight $23 Amazon Jumpsuit
Comfortable attire always makes for the best travel outfit. But when you're pressed for luggage space, it can be hard to put something together that's comfortable enough for travel and yet versatile enough to wear throughout your trip (you don't want to sport airplane sweatpants in every single vacation photo). Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a perfect solution in the popular Yesno Overalls.
This laidback jumpsuit is an Amazon best-seller with more than 8,200 five-star ratings — and it just went on sale. Right now, you can get the one-piece for up to 15 percent off, bringing its price tag to just $23. It comes in 27 colors and prints and sizes range from XS to 5XL, with each color and size discounted at a different percentage. While the brand suggests choosing your normal size, you can also consult the handy size chart to determine your best fit.
Made from 100 percent cotton, the Yesno Overalls are soft, breathable, and incredibly comfy with their relaxed fit, which features a dropped crotch, a cropped wide-leg silhouette, and a loose-fitting waist. Another important detail worth highlighting is that the jumpsuit has deep side pockets that can fit smartphones, wallets, hand sanitizers, tickets, and other essentials that you want to keep close.
The squared neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps make the Amazon-favorite overalls feel on-trend for a variety of outings and events — just customize your top and accessories to the occasion. Pair it with a flowy blouse, stylish belt, and elevated sandal for a dressier outing, or a basic t-shirt and sneakers for running errands.
Since the jumpsuit is so comfortable, it's the perfect piece to bring along on your travels. It can be worn as a chic plane outfit, a breezy sightseeing look, and even as a fun cover-up for the beach or pool when layered over your favorite swimsuit.
"Very comfortable for traveling," one reviewer wrote. "Very easy to get in and out of; takes a minute to put on." Another travel enthusiast chimed in to say: "Goodbye, sweatpants… this is a much cuter alternative to comfort." A third shopper raved, "This is by far my new favorite clothing item. It is everything I expected… and believe me, it did not disappoint."
One customer added, "These are perhaps the most comfortable things I have ever worn, that includes a pretty awesome cashmere lounge set." They also noted that the Yesno Overalls are "definitely in my top five" for their favorite purchases on Amazon and that they "may never take them off."
Switch up your summer wardrobe by adding the Yesno Overalls to your closet. The Amazon best-sellers make the perfect travel companion and are currently marked down to less than $25. Buy them now before their price tag goes back up.