These Lightweight Water Socks Help You Walk on 'Any Surface Without Feeling a Thing' — and They're Only $12 Today

Another customer added, "These kept the sand out and protected my feet from the sharp rocks on the beach." A third reviewer chimed in to highlight that the Yalox Aqua Socks have "firm soles that can hold their own," especially when compared to similar aquatic footwear. Their review was followed by another shopper who wrote, "I'm surprised with these shoes; they are actually very comfortable." They also mentioned that they're easy to slip on and off.