These Lightweight Water Socks Help You Walk on 'Any Surface Without Feeling a Thing' — and They're Only $12 Today
Nothing beats a summer spent by the water. And whether you're a fan of paddleboarding, kayaking, boating, or simply walking along the shoreline, you're going to need waterproof footwear with plenty of traction to protect your feet. But, if bulky water shoes aren't your thing, Amazon shoppers have the ultimate solution. Enter: the Yalox Aqua Socks.
Taking a cue from traditional water shoes, the Amazon shopper-loved aqua socks create a protective layer between your feet and the elements. But they do so without weighing you down like many chunky waterproof footwear options. Instead, the socks are incredibly lightweight and flexible, allowing you to move freely and comfortably. And according to their 15,900-plus five-star raters, they do an impressive job at keeping sand off your feet.
Right now, you can get a pair for up to half off, so now's the perfect time to shop. The slip-on Yalox Water Socks come in men's, women's, and children's sizing, and are available in 39 summer-friendly colors and patterns.
To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $24)
The aqua socks get their flexible structure from their polyester-spandex blend, which makes them impressively breathable when you're not in the water. According to reviewers, this combo also allows water to pass through and boosts their moisture-wicking capabilities so you never have to feel ″waterlogged.″
On the outside, the Yalox Aqua Socks have a durable rubber outsole that provides grippy traction on slippery surfaces while shielding your foot from sharp rocks, jagged shells, splinter-ridden docks, and other hazards. And, since their sock-like design conforms to your foot, you can expect to walk with your normal stride.
"These are the best water shoes I've ever owned," a shopper raved, noting that they "saved my feet" during the sandy portion of the Havasu Falls hiking trail in Arizona. "The only way I could get through it without the sand getting into my hiking shoes and destroying my feet was to wear these… They have great grip and are super light."
Another customer added, "These kept the sand out and protected my feet from the sharp rocks on the beach." A third reviewer chimed in to highlight that the Yalox Aqua Socks have "firm soles that can hold their own," especially when compared to similar aquatic footwear. Their review was followed by another shopper who wrote, "I'm surprised with these shoes; they are actually very comfortable." They also mentioned that they're easy to slip on and off.
Speaking to their rubber exterior, an Amazon reviewer said that the aqua socks are "just thick enough that you can walk on any surface without feeling a thing… I have them on the boat, in the swim bag, at the house, you name it."
And, the best part is how packable they are. A shopper was happy to report that the footwear folds flat into your bag so you can easily bring them on trips. Plus, they're so lightweight that one reviewer said they "almost forgot I was wearing [them]."
Thinking about replacing your go-to water shoes for the summer? Get a pair of the Yalox Aqua Socks for you and your family on Amazon today while they're still half off.