8 Stylish Pieces of Clothing for Wrinkle-Free Travel
Anti-UV fabric is the latest and greatest in wrinkle-free travel wear. Check out these seven versatile looks.
Garde Cote III
This solid three-quarter-sleeve shirt is versatile in either navy or white and can be worn with jeans or a skirt to take you from day to night. It's fitted shape is flattering on the body and the anti-UV fabric is comfortable, functional and durable.
Patch Stripe-Print Palazzo Pants
These chocolate chip palazzos are perfect for a stroll through the Piazza Navona in Rome or for wearing poolside at the resort in Maui.
Travelers Classic Striped Duster
This travel-essential duster is ultra flattering, with chic mitered stripes converging in an hourglass illusion.
Plougastel II
Smart travelers always pack layers, and this hoodie can pack up small sans wrinkles.
Travelers Classic Studded Maxi Dress
Everything about this modern black spandex maxi from the high thigh slit to the subtle stud detailing is perfect for a sexy and wrinkle-free getaway.
The MMonogram Silk Scarf
Whether you're trekking by camelback through Morocco or headed for a romantic getaway to Paris, a simple monotone scarf can transport your look. Everything about this MM.Lafleur silk scarf is perfection. It's made out of 100 percent silk, so it's lightweight and super sumptuous-feeling.
SUD II
A functional take on a fit and flare dress, this striped version made of anti-UV viscose material is perfect for evenings spent in warm-weather areas. The material is almost sweat-wicking, as it's made for sport, but the style is feminine and flirty, making it an ideal outfit for dining al fresco or for taking an evening stroll.