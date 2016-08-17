Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Anti-UV fabric is the latest and greatest in wrinkle-free travel wear. Check out these seven versatile looks.

Garde Cote III

This solid three-quarter-sleeve shirt is versatile in either navy or white and can be worn with jeans or a skirt to take you from day to night. It's fitted shape is flattering on the body and the anti-UV fabric is comfortable, functional and durable.

Patch Stripe-Print Palazzo Pants

These chocolate chip palazzos are perfect for a stroll through the Piazza Navona in Rome or for wearing poolside at the resort in Maui.

Travelers Classic Striped Duster

This travel-essential duster is ultra flattering, with chic mitered stripes converging in an hourglass illusion.

Plougastel II

Smart travelers always pack layers, and this hoodie can pack up small sans wrinkles.

Travelers Classic Studded Maxi Dress

Everything about this modern black spandex maxi from the high thigh slit to the subtle stud detailing is perfect for a sexy and wrinkle-free getaway.

The MMonogram Silk Scarf

Whether you're trekking by camelback through Morocco or headed for a romantic getaway to Paris, a simple monotone scarf can transport your look. Everything about this MM.Lafleur silk scarf is perfection. It's made out of 100 percent silk, so it's lightweight and super sumptuous-feeling.

SUD II